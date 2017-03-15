(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Indonesia-based
homebuilder PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk's (BSD) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency
has also
affirmed the company's 'BB-' senior unsecured rating and the
'BB-' rating on its
outstanding US dollar bonds. The US dollar bonds are issued by
BSD's subsidiary,
Global Prime Capital Pte. Ltd, and guaranteed by BSD. A full
list of rating
actions can be found at the end of this commentary.
The rating affirmation reflects BSD's robust property sales in
2016, which
outperformed that of most of its peers and came despite the weak
domestic demand
for property during this period. BSD's performance is supported
by its access to
the largest land bank among domestic developers of more than 48
million square
metres, which gives the company significant product and
price-point diversity to
tailor its offerings to suit demand patterns. BSD's ratings also
reflect solid
recurring cash flows from its portfolio of 17 operational
investment properties
and two hotels. They generated EBTIDA of more than IDR1 trillion
in 2016 (around
USD80 million), and provided robust coverage of net interest
expense of 1.8x at
end-2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Property Sales Outperformed Peers': BSD sold IDR6.2 trillion of
property in
2016, including IDR560 billion of land to a joint venture
project with
Mitsubishi Corporation of Japan. Its sales were better than
those of its peers
and met 91% of the company's target for the year, despite the
sharp
deterioration in property demand during the period. BSD was able
to sell ample
residential inventory in the IDR1 billion-1.5 billion price
range last year to
meet the still-robust demand from first-time home buyers. Demand
from buyers of
second and third properties for investment purposes and that for
larger
properties was weak amid the government's clampdown on income
tax evasion last
year.
Property Demand to Improve: We expect BSD to sell more than IDR6
trillion of
property in 2017, supported by improving economic fundamentals,
and more
positive sentiment domestically as domestic income tax
declarations increase,
following the government's tax amnesty programme that will close
in March this
year. We expect higher demand for property to also be driven by
aggressive
marketing of mortgage loans by domestic banks, in the wake of
the relaxation of
interest rates by Bank Indonesia in 2016. Consequently, interest
rates on
housing loans have fallen to multi-year lows and the proportion
of BSD's
property sales funded by bank loans has increased to 65% in
2016, from around
45% in 2015.
High Investment Property Capex: BSD expects to spend around IDR2
trillion
annually over the next three years to expand its portfolio of
investment
properties and hotels. The recurring cash flows generated by
these properties
provide BSD's creditors with a higher degree of protection
during cyclical
downturns, than property sales. Over 88% of BSD's recurring
revenue in 2016
stemmed from its investment properties, and the balance from its
hotels. While
investment-property EBITDA growth has lagged Fitch's
expectations due to slower
ramp-up of some of BSD's newer assets, overall occupancy was
strong at 95%.
Asset concentration is modest, with the five largest assets
accounting for 60%
of recurring revenue.
High Ratings Headroom: BSD has a track record of maintaining a
strong balance
sheet, with leverage (net debt/adjusted inventory) estimated at
around 20% as of
end-2016. However leverage rose in 2016, from 11% in 2015,
driven by
acquisitions and development of investment properties, and
greater participation
in joint ventures with domestic and international developers.
Fitch estimates
that BSD's leverage would have increased to 27% at end-2016 if
debt and assets
of the JVs are proportionately consolidated. However BSD's
leverage is still
considerably lower than the 40% threshold above which Fitch may
consider
negative rating action.
Subsidiary Owns the Investment Properties: Most of BSD's
investment property
portfolio is held through its 88.56%-owned listed subsidiary, PT
Duta Pertiwi
Tbk (DUTI). A significant dilution in BSD's ownership of DUTI,
although not
expected in the medium term, may reduce BSD's access to DUTI's
recurring cash
flow and increase risk to BSD's creditors. Fitch deducts
dividends paid to
minorities from recurring EBITDA when computing the recurring
EBTIDA net
interest coverage ratio, in order to account for the risk of
cash leakage to
minorities.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
BSD's rating reflects its strong financial profile, with
leverage at around 20%
at end-2016. The company also has a strong recurring cash flow
base from its
portfolio of 17 investment properties and from two hotels. The
company expects
to add 10 more properties to its investment-property portfolio
over the next
three years, which could significantly expand its recurring cash
flows. However,
this expansion comes with a degree of execution risk.
BSD's rating compares well with its immediate rating peers, PT
Lippo Karawaci
Tbk (Lippo, BB-/Stable), and PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk (PWON,
BB-/Stable). BSD has the
largest property development business among its peers, and its
property sales
have proven more resilient to downturns. However PWON and Lippo
have higher
recurring cash flows, which we believe compensates for the
latter's smaller
property development scale. Lippo's leverage is the highest
among its peers, but
we believe this is counterbalanced by its greater financing
flexibility, with a
track record of accessing US dollar bond markets, and
successfully churning its
mature retail malls and hospitals through the real estate
investment trusts it
sponsors.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Property sales of IDR6 trillion in 2017 and over IDR7 trillion
in 2018
- Increase in land bank of around IDR1.5 trillion annually in
2017-2018
- Around IDR2 trillion of capital expenditure on investment
properties annually,
in 2017-2018
- Dividends to remain in line with the recent past
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action:
Fitch does not expect BSD's ratings to be upgraded in the next
24 months, given
the company's evolving investment property portfolio compared to
higher-rated
international peers and the high capex, and execution risks
related to the
investment property expansion. Over the longer term, the
following may result in
an upgrade:
-Increased scale and granularity of the investment property
portfolio, so it
generates over USD120 million in recurring EBITDA, with the five
largest assets
accounting for less than 50% of revenue in this segment
-Recurring EBITDA/net interest expense higher than 2.5x (2015:
2.9x)
-Leverage sustained below 30%
Future Developments That May, Individually Or Collectively, Lead
To Negative
Rating Action:
-Recurring EBITDA/net interest expense sustained below 1.75x
-Leverage sustained above 40%
LIQUIDITY
Comfortable Liquidity: At end-2016 BSD had more than IDR3
trillion of cash,
compared with short-term contractual debt maturities of IDR479
billion. Fitch's
estimates that free cash flow is likely to remain neutral in
2017, which would
further support liquidity. BSD also has IDR3.4 trillion of
approved but undrawn
credit facilities at its disposal to fund working capital and
certain earmarked
expenses. The company has a policy of maintaining at least IDR2
trillion of cash
on its balance sheet in order to capitalise on opportunistic
land acquisitions.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk
--Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating affirmed at
'BB-'; Outlook
Stable
--Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB-'
Global Prime Capital Pte. Ltd
--Rating on outstanding USD200 million 5.5% senior unsecured
bond due in 2023
affirmed at 'BB-'
--Rating on outstanding USD78 million 6.75% senior unsecured
bond due in 2020
affirmed at 'BB-'
