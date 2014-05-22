(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bunge Ltd.'s
(Bunge) 'BBB'
long-term IDR. The ratings apply to approximately $5.9 billion
of total
outstanding debt (granting 50% equity credit for Bunge's
convertible preference
shares). The Rating Outlook is Stable.
See a full list of ratings at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Bunge's overall earnings are concentrated in the agribusiness
segment that
presently contributes around three-quarters of overall revenues
and operating
income. The agribusiness industry has favorable long-term demand
prospects from
increased protein consumption in developing nations as well as
higher use of
biofuels across the globe.
Unadjusted debt leverage fluctuates in conjunction with
commodity prices,
tending to increase when pricing rises as incremental debt is
needed to finance
working capital demand. Fitch sees Bunge's unadjusted leverage
generally falling
in the range of 2.5x to 3.5x, and leverage adjusted for readily
marketable
inventories (RMI) staying below 1.0x.
Bunge placed its sugar and bioenergy businesses under strategic
review,
specifically related to the poor performance of the industrial
operations since
the company meaningfully expanded the business in February 2010.
Since that
time, the sugar and bioenergy segment has significantly
underperformed leading
to pressure on Bunge's overall margin. Timing of the action as
well as amount
and use of proceeds are uncertain.
Bunge has extensive external sources of liquidity that acts as
strength while
internal cash flow generation vacillates due to inherent
unpredictability of
commodity pricing dramatically affecting working capital needs.
Bunge had $3.55
billion in capacity available under its revolving bank
agreements and commercial
paper program. Bunge also had approximately $4.56 billion in
readily marketable
inventories of agricultural commodities (including Fitch's 10%
discretionary
haircut) as of March 31, 2014.
Leading global position in oilseed processing
Bunge's ratings reflect the company's strong presence in oilseed
processing, and
some diversification across its business portfolio. Following
the divestiture of
the retail fertilizer business and a possible sale of the sugar
businesses as a
result of the strategic review currently underway, Bunge is more
reliant on
earnings and cash flow generated from the agribusiness segment,
which currently
represents around three-quarters of revenues and operating
income. Relatively
steady EBIT of the operating segment over the past years at
approximately $1
billion annually offset losses from the sugar and bioenergy
division.
Despite a rough start to the year, earnings support through the
year will stem
from greater commercialization of Brazilian and Argentinian
harvests as well as
potentially larger U.S. crops. Excessive supply of soybeans in
China may
continue to pressure margins over the near-term. Fitch also
anticipates that
overall earnings growth will be supported by increased
contributions from food
and ingredients coupled with decreasing losses from the sugar
segment.
Fitch feels that Bunge can maintain overall EBITDA in the range
of $1.7 billion
to $2 billion in most years underpinned by a minimum of $1
billion of annual
operating income derived from the agribusiness segment.
Long-term, the outlook
for the agriculture industry is favorable given higher
consumption of protein in
developing countries and increasing demand for biofuels.
Commodity price variations impact working capital
Bunge along with other agricultural processors are subject to
commodity pricing
volatility arising from a number of uncertainties including
weather conditions,
animal disease outbreaks, and government agricultural policy
changes. Higher
priced inventories drive increased leverage and pressure cash
flows, and vice
versa when prices decline. As such, free cash flow (FCF,
operating cash flow
less dividends and capital spending) jumps from positive to
negative virtually
every year. FCF was negative $1.7 billion, $937 million and
negative $173
million for 2012, 2013, and the LTM ending March 31, 2014,
respectively.
A price spike from drought conditions in the U.S. negatively
affected cash flow
and working capital levels in 2012, while more stable pricing
resulting from
abundant harvests has helped to steady cash flows hence. Cash
flows this year
will benefit from capital preservation efforts, especially in
the sugar business
that will ease overall spending to around $900 million. Fitch
sees the
possibility of consecutive years of positive FCF in 2014, albeit
modest.
Extensive external liquidity backstops internal cash flow
volatility
Bunge's extensive external sources of liquidity act as a
strength while internal
cash flow generation fluctuates due to the inherent instability
of commodity
pricing. Bunge had $4.8 billion in committed liquidity capacity
under its
revolving bank agreements and commercial paper program at the
end of the first
quarter, of which $3.55 billion was available. Bunge Finance
Europe B.V.
recently executed a new three-year $1.75 billion revolving
credit facility
maturing in March 2017, replacing a prior $1.75 billion credit
facility. Bunge
can extend the new facility by two one-year periods and expand
capacity by $250
million, subject to mutual agreement with the lenders.
Fitch recognizes additional support to Bunge's already strong
liquidity provided
by RMI of agricultural commodities including soybeans and sugar
that totaled
$4.56 billion on March 31, 2014. RMI is highly liquid given
widely available
markets and international pricing mechanisms. In addition, Bunge
also
participates in a $700 million receivables securitization
program and has $632
million in balance sheet cash and cash equivalents.
Short-term debt stressing leverage
Incremental debt utilized to finance working capital demands
places stress on
leverage; however, Fitch sees gross leverage (total debt to
EBITDA) generally
staying in the range of 2.5 times (x) to 3.5x. Fitch recognizes
Bunge's
commitment to an investment grade credit rating via sustained
balance sheet
strength and financial discipline. Total debt leverage rose to
3.5x for the LTM
ending March 31, 2014 from 2.5x at the end of 2013 due to a
higher level of
short term borrowings to fund inventories of soybeans as South
America
commercializes its harvest.
Higher earnings weighted to the second half of the year coupled
with a reduced
debt load should yield gross leverage at the lower half of the
historical range,
in Fitch's estimation. Bunge's coming long-term debt maturities
are manageable
given the company will see $382 million in 5.1% unsecured notes
maturing in July
2015.
Fitch also considers RMI in the evaluation of credit measures
utilizing a 10%
discretionary reduction to Bunge's reported RMI. In the
RMI-adjusted debt
leverage calculation, Fitch excludes incremental debt utilized
to fund the RMI
and reduces EBITDA by the amount of interest on the debt used to
finance RMI
(i.e RMI interest is reclassified to costs of goods sold).
Similarly, interest
expense on debt used to finance RMI is excluded from EBITDA and
interest expense
in the calculation of EBITDA-to-interest coverage ratios. Using
the adjustments,
RMI-adjusted debt leverage was 0.8x and 0.4x, and RMI-adjusted
interest coverage
was 4.8x and 6.2x for the LTM ending March 31, 2014 and full
year 2013,
respectively.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action:
--Fitch is comfortable with Bunge operating with gross debt
leverage in the
range of 2.5x to 3.5x. However, rating pressure will arise if
EBITDA compression
and/or a higher debt load leads to sustained unadjusted leverage
exceeding 3.5x
or RMI-adjusted leverage rising above 1.0x;
--A consistent lack of FFO coverage of capital spending and
dividends, such that
meaningful incremental debt funding becomes necessary;
-- A material increase in leverage from a significant debt
financed transaction,
most likely a large acquisition.
Fitch sees a positive rating action as unlikely over the
intermediate term.
However, Fitch will favorably view a commitment to operate with
total debt
leverage in the vicinity of the low 2.0x range, coupled with
material FCF
generation for multiple years.
Fitch affirms Bunge's rating with a Stable Outlook as follows:
Bunge Limited:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Preference shares at 'BB+' .
Bunge Limited Finance Corp. (BLFC):
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured bank facility at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
Bunge Finance Europe B.V. (BFE):
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured bank facility at 'BBB'.
Bunge N.A. Finance L.P. (BNAF):
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michael Zbinovec
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3164
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 70 W. Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Judi Rossetti, CFA, CPA
Senior Director
7+1-312-368-2077
Committee Chairperson
Wesley E. Moultrie II, CPA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3186
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.