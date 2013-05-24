(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for Bunge Limited (Bunge) and its financing subsidiaries, which carry full guarantees from Bunge, as follows: Bunge Limited --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'; --Preference shares at 'BB+'. Bunge Limited Finance Corp. (BLFC) --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured term loans at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured credit facility at 'BBB'. Bunge Finance Europe B.V. (BFE) --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured credit facility at 'BBB'. Bunge N.A. Finance L.P. (BNAF) --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative. Key Rating Drivers: The Stable Outlook is supported by Fitch's expectations that Bunge's EBITDA will grow in 2013 after showing stability in 2011 and 2012 in the $1.7 billion range, and debt reduction excluding unforeseen working capital needs is likely. A number of factors support the earnings growth expectations, including likely scale improvements in the company's sugar operations, and recent initiatives by the Brazilian government to support domestic ethanol production by raising the domestic ethanol blend rate to 25% from 20% in May 2013, as well as local tax incentives. Given the publicly stated importance of Bunge's credit ratings expressed by the company's incoming CEO, Fitch anticipates that a large portion of its $750 million retail fertilizer proceeds will be utilized for debt reduction. The proceeds are expected in the second half of 2013. Meaningful debt reduction of at least $500 million, along with EBITDA growth, is factored into the current ratings and Outlook. Bunge's $1.4 billion Moema sugar mills acquisition in Brazil in 2010 was expected to provide diversification after the divestiture of the company's Brazilian fertilizer nutrients business, but the sugar business has significantly trailed expectations with disappointing performance due to drought and the lingering effects through 2012. In 2013 it appears that Bunge will for the first time have sufficient cane to crush at its capacity of 21 million tons in its sugar and bioenergy business, which should provide better coverage of the high fixed costs that are typical in this business. The record large South American soybean crop, and anticipated large North American crops this fall, should provide ample supply for Bunge's vast oilseeds origination, processing and transportation network. Fitch's view is that Bunge should be able to generate annual EBITDA of at least $1.7 billion to $2 billion in most years. At this level Bunge is likely to generate sufficient funds from operations (FFO) to cover its capital expenditures and dividends. While Bunge's unadjusted leverage was above Fitch's targeted level for the rating of 2.5x-3.0x in 2012, Fitch believes Bunge's unadjusted leverage can stay below 3.5x during most periods. Bunge's ratings are supported by the company's position as the world's leading oilseed processor and by modest diversification benefit from its food and ingredients business. Fitch expects sugar and bioenergy to contribute to diversification going forward. Bunge's largest segment, Agribusiness, is its most stable on an annual basis, generating $1 billion or more of EBITDA in each of the past six years. A long-term favorable agribusiness outlook, driven by growing protein consumption in developing countries and higher demand for biofuels, is another key rating factor. Fitch expects ample liquidity to support Bunge's ratings through periodic earnings volatility and heightened working capital usage that are characteristic of agricultural commodity cycles. Bunge's borrowings increase during periods of rising commodity prices to finance working capital. Fitch believes there is likely to be downward pressure on commodity prices in the near term, as long as expectations for large North American crops come to fruition and low stocks are re-supplied. However, in the long term commodity prices will be driven by solid long-term global demand, keeping commodity prices well above long-term averages. In 2012, Bunge's free cash flow (FCF) was negative $1.7 billion due to higher working capital, after turning positive in 2011 on stronger earnings and a one-time $640 million source of cash from sales of receivables for the company's securitization program. For the first quarter ended March 31, 2013, FCF was negative $169 million. Bunge has $3.4 billion of committed liquidity including a $600 million fully backstopped liquidity facility for its asset backed commercial paper (CP) program, a $1.75 billion revolving credit facility due in April 2014 and a $1.085 billion revolving credit facility expiring in Nov. 2016. As of March 31, 2013, the company did not have any CP outstanding and it had a total of $2.4 billion available under its committed revolving credit facilities. Bunge is in compliance with its financial covenants. Short-term bank borrowings were $1.6 billion at March 31, 2013. Bunge's debt maturities include $400 million term loans due in December 2013, $752 million of debt coming due in 2014 and $466 million in 2015. Fitch believes Bunge is likely to refinance these maturities. Bunge's liquidity profile benefits from its agricultural commodity inventories such as soybeans, soybean oil, soybean meal, corn, wheat, sugar, etc., classified as readily marketable inventories (RMI). Commodities that fall into the RMI classification, which are very liquid due to widely available markets and international pricing mechanisms and generally hedged, provide an important source of liquidity for agribusiness companies. In addition to evaluating traditional credit measures, Fitch's analysis of agribusiness companies considers leverage ratios that exclude debt used to finance RMI. RMI was $4.1 billion at March 31, 2013, factoring Fitch's 10% discretionary 'haircut' to Bunge's reported RMI. Interest expense on debt used to finance RMI is reclassified as 'cost of goods sold' and thus is excluded from interest expense. Fitch utilizes significant discretion in these calculations and focuses heavily on unadjusted leverage. With the adjustments described above, Bunge's total debt/operating EBITDA was 1.3x for the latest 12 months ended March 31, 2013. Unadjusted total debt (with 50% equity credit for the $690 million convertible preference shares)-to-operating EBITDA was 3.5x, operating EBITDA-to-gross interest expense was 5.6x and FFO fixed charge coverage was 2.6x for the same period. Unadjusted leverage is high for the rating level but Fitch anticipates leverage should improve with stronger second-half 2013 earnings along with debt reduction. Total debt with equity credit was $6.3 billion at March 31, 2013. Fitch excluded Bunge's consolidated non-recourse investment fund debt of $300 million from debt at March 31, 2013. Rating Sensitivities: Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to a negative rating action include: --Lack of earnings improvement such that leverage and other credit protection measures remain outside the rating category; --FFO is insufficient to cover capital expenditures and dividends, resulting in material incremental borrowing and negative FCF excluding working capital changes; --The company engages in a large, debt financed acquisition, leading to a material increase in unadjusted leverage. Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to a positive rating action include: --A positive rating action is not anticipated in the near to intermediate term. However, a demonstrated commitment to maintain unadjusted leverage in the low 2x range, with substantial positive FCF for multiple years could support a positive rating action. Contact: Primary Analyst Judi M. Rossetti, CPA/CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2077 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Contact: Primary Analyst Judi M. Rossetti, CPA/CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2077 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Grace Barnett Director +1-212-908-0718 Committee Chairperson Wesley E. Moultrie II, CPA Managing Director +1-312-368-3186 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012) --'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis' (Dec. 13, 2012) 