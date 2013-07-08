(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bupa
Insurance Ltd's (BIL)
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+' and Long-term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'A' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also
affirmed BIL's GBP330m
subordinated perpetual bond, issued by Bupa Finance plc (BF;
A-/Stable/F2) and
guaranteed by BIL on a subordinated basis, at 'BBB+'.
BF is the immediate holding company of BIL. It is also the main
holding company
of the Bupa Group's other operations (see 'Fitch Affirms Bupa
Finance plc at
'A-', Stable Outlook'; dated 8 July 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com). Bupa Group is
a private company limited by guarantee, without share capital or
shareholders.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch expects BIL's profitability will remain in line with the
rating in 2013
and notes that earnings generation is strong from a group
perspective. The
ratings reflect BIL's stable underwriting profitability and
capitalisation,
which have both remained strong despite the challenging economic
environment.
BIL's loss ratio was 73% in 2012 and has remained stable in
recent years.
Fitch anticipates that capitalisation will remain commensurate
with the ratings.
BIL's capitalisation has remained strong, when measured both by
the regulatory
capital ratio (2012: 159%, 2011: 165%) and Fitch's internal
risk-based capital
assessment. Capitalisation for the group as a whole is also
strong, despite a
considerable amount of goodwill affecting the quality of
capital.
Fitch believes that the loan through which BIL channels cash to
its parent also
detracts from the quality of BIL's capital, but the agency
recognises that this
loan could be repaid at any time should BIL require additional
capital. Fitch
expects the loan, which is almost entirely deducted from
regulatory capital, to
be repaid in the future in order to clarify the solvency and
asset position of
BIL. As the loan is already excluded from calculations of
regulatory solvency
this will not affect the solvency position of BIL but will
reduce intercompany
interest, which is currently earned at a rate of LIBOR +100bp.
Fitch considers the risk profile of the investment portfolio to
be relatively
low, with limited exposure to equities, a small amount of real
estate and
alternative investments and a moderate amount of credit risk.
The remainder of
BIL's investment portfolio consists of highly rated cash and
cash equivalents
and BIL's loan to the parent. Exposure to troubled sovereign or
bank debt is
low.
Other credit strengths include the insurer's leading market
position in the UK,
the Bupa Group's strong franchise in Spain and Australia and the
strong earnings
generation stemming from the group's care-homes business. The
group's lack of
diversification by business line, evident in its strong reliance
on medical
insurance as a source of income, somewhat constrains ratings.
Fitch analyses
Bupa on both a BIL legal entity basis and a Bupa Group basis.
The strength of
BIL's financial profile means that currently its rating is based
primarily on
its standalone characteristics. Fitch regards the ownership by
the Bupa Group as
neutral for the ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch considers an upgrade unlikely in the near future given the
company's
mono-line status. However, an upgrade could be possible in the
future if there
were to be a significant increase in the actual and target
regulatory capital
ratios and/or a significant increase in market share without
compromising
capitalisation and profitability.
The key rating drivers that could result in a downgrade include:
- A deterioration in operating performance as evidenced by an
increase in the
combined ratio to over 100% for an extended period of time and
earnings-based
interest coverage declining to below 4x-8x level.
- Any changes in government healthcare policy that impact BIL's
ability to
appropriately price its products or otherwise hinders the
company's financial or
operating profile.
- In the event of a weakening of BIL's standalone financial
profile, Fitch would
give greater consideration to the financial position of Bupa
Group. In this
instance, a sustained increase in Fitch calculated gross
financial leverage
above 30% for the group could lead to a downgrade of BIL.
