(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SAN SALVADOR, September 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Central
American Bank for Economic Integration's (CABEI) long-term
Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A' and short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has
also affirmed CABEI's issuances and national ratings. A full
list of rating
actions follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CABEI's ratings reflect its intrinsic strengths, which include
sound
capitalization, leverage and credit quality. The ratings also
consider CABEI's
relatively high portfolio concentration and strong liquid
assets.
Sound capitalization supports CABEI's operations. In Fitch's
view,
capitalization will remain stable and in line with that of other
sub-regional
multilateral development banks (MDBs). The bank's
equity-to-adjusted asset ratio
stood at a comfortable 30.6% at June 2014 while the
capital-to-risk weighted
assets ratio remained above the internal floor of 35%. An
established track
record of self-sustained profitability (three-year average ROAE:
5.2%) has
supported the bank's capital position. In addition, paid-in
capital (cash)
contributions of USD84.4 million (2012-2017) should preserve
CABEI's robust
capital ratios given current growth expectations. Similarly,
leverage is in line
with other sub-regional MDBs.
CABEI's non-performing loans as a proportion of total loans
remain low and will
likely remain stable over the rating horizon. Non-accruals have
been recorded
only in the private-sector portfolio. The loan-loss reserve
cushion is ample and
more than covers past-due loans. The bank's preferred creditor
status helps
mitigate the risks inherent in lending to its member countries.
Nevertheless,
CABEI maintains a relatively large concentration in
speculative-grade borrowers.
The investment portfolio is a reliable source of liquidity;
however, the
proportion of securities rated 'AA-' or above is lower than that
of other
sub-regional MDBs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As Fitch does not anticipate substantial changes in CABEI's risk
profile in the
foreseeable future, the Outlook remains Stable. However, CABEI's
ratings may
benefit over the medium term from further loan diversification
and from a
material enhancement of its capital base. In turn, an unexpected
deterioration
in the bank's financial fundamentals, such as a marked increase
in
non-performing loans, and/or sudden loss of the privileges
conferred on CABEI by
its shareholders could trigger a downgrade.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlook are sensitive to a number of
assumptions. Fitch assumes
that member countries, even if experiencing severe difficulties,
will continue
to honor CABEI's preferred creditor status and exempt its
private-sector
borrowers from any measures that may impact the transfer and/or
convertibility
of their debt service payments. Fitch also assumes that
shareholder support will
remain strong, with the expectation that paid-in capital
contributions will
continue to be received on time from CABEI's member countries.
Fitch has affirmed CABEI's ratings as follows:
International scale
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A'.
National scale
--Long-term national rating in El Salvador at 'AAA(slv)';
Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating in El Salvador at 'F1+(slv)';
--Senior unsecured long-term debt in El Salvador at 'AAA(slv)';
--Long-term national rating in Honduras at 'AAA(hnd)'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term national rating in Honduras at 'F1+(hnd)';
--Long-term national rating in Costa Rica at 'AAA(cri)'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term national rating in Costa Rica at 'F1+(cri)';
--Senior unsecured long-term debt in Costa Rica at 'AAA(cri)';
--Senior unsecured short-term debt in Costa Rica at 'F1+(cri)';
--Senior unsecured long-term debt in Dominican Republic at
'AAA(dom)';
--Senior unsecured long-term debt in Mexico at 'AAA(mex)';
--Senior unsecured long-term debt in Panama at 'AAA(pan)';
--Senior unsecured long-term debt in Thailand at 'AAA(tha)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Theresa Paiz-Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Rene Medrano
Senior Director
+503 2516-6610
Patchara Sarayudh
Director
+66 2108 0152
Alejandro Tapia
Director
+52 (81) 8399-9156
Committee Chairperson
Eric Paget-blanc
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 92 82
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--Supranational Rating Criteria (May 22, 2014)
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Supranational Industry Review
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.