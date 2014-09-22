(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/SAN SALVADOR, September 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Central American Bank for Economic Integration's (CABEI) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed CABEI's issuances and national ratings. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. KEY RATING DRIVERS CABEI's ratings reflect its intrinsic strengths, which include sound capitalization, leverage and credit quality. The ratings also consider CABEI's relatively high portfolio concentration and strong liquid assets. Sound capitalization supports CABEI's operations. In Fitch's view, capitalization will remain stable and in line with that of other sub-regional multilateral development banks (MDBs). The bank's equity-to-adjusted asset ratio stood at a comfortable 30.6% at June 2014 while the capital-to-risk weighted assets ratio remained above the internal floor of 35%. An established track record of self-sustained profitability (three-year average ROAE: 5.2%) has supported the bank's capital position. In addition, paid-in capital (cash) contributions of USD84.4 million (2012-2017) should preserve CABEI's robust capital ratios given current growth expectations. Similarly, leverage is in line with other sub-regional MDBs. CABEI's non-performing loans as a proportion of total loans remain low and will likely remain stable over the rating horizon. Non-accruals have been recorded only in the private-sector portfolio. The loan-loss reserve cushion is ample and more than covers past-due loans. The bank's preferred creditor status helps mitigate the risks inherent in lending to its member countries. Nevertheless, CABEI maintains a relatively large concentration in speculative-grade borrowers. The investment portfolio is a reliable source of liquidity; however, the proportion of securities rated 'AA-' or above is lower than that of other sub-regional MDBs. RATING SENSITIVITIES As Fitch does not anticipate substantial changes in CABEI's risk profile in the foreseeable future, the Outlook remains Stable. However, CABEI's ratings may benefit over the medium term from further loan diversification and from a material enhancement of its capital base. In turn, an unexpected deterioration in the bank's financial fundamentals, such as a marked increase in non-performing loans, and/or sudden loss of the privileges conferred on CABEI by its shareholders could trigger a downgrade. KEY ASSUMPTIONS The ratings and Outlook are sensitive to a number of assumptions. Fitch assumes that member countries, even if experiencing severe difficulties, will continue to honor CABEI's preferred creditor status and exempt its private-sector borrowers from any measures that may impact the transfer and/or convertibility of their debt service payments. Fitch also assumes that shareholder support will remain strong, with the expectation that paid-in capital contributions will continue to be received on time from CABEI's member countries. Fitch has affirmed CABEI's ratings as follows: International scale --Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'A'. National scale --Long-term national rating in El Salvador at 'AAA(slv)'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term national rating in El Salvador at 'F1+(slv)'; --Senior unsecured long-term debt in El Salvador at 'AAA(slv)'; --Long-term national rating in Honduras at 'AAA(hnd)'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term national rating in Honduras at 'F1+(hnd)'; --Long-term national rating in Costa Rica at 'AAA(cri)'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term national rating in Costa Rica at 'F1+(cri)'; --Senior unsecured long-term debt in Costa Rica at 'AAA(cri)'; --Senior unsecured short-term debt in Costa Rica at 'F1+(cri)'; --Senior unsecured long-term debt in Dominican Republic at 'AAA(dom)'; --Senior unsecured long-term debt in Mexico at 'AAA(mex)'; --Senior unsecured long-term debt in Panama at 'AAA(pan)'; --Senior unsecured long-term debt in Thailand at 'AAA(tha)'. 