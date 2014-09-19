(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cabo
Verde's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B'
with Stable
Outlooks. The Short-term rating has been affirmed at 'B' and the
Country Ceiling
at 'B+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the following factors:
Economic prospects are linked to the eurozone. Cabo Verde's
economic growth has
underperformed the 'B' median in recent years and been volatile.
Improving
economic conditions in the eurozone into 2015 should support the
key tourism
industry and also boost remittances and FDI. GDP growth is
expected to
accelerate gradually from a four-year low of 0.5% in 2013 but is
forecast to
remain relatively sluggish. The recovery should support a
pick-up in inflation
which had fallen to 0.1%y/y in August.
Fiscal consolidation remains the government's medium-term
objective, but Fitch
expects the debt burden to continue to rise over the next two
years. Active
reforms, including improvements to tax administration have been
made to expand
the sovereign's tax base. The government's consolidation
strategy also assumes
the gradual completion of investment programmes. However,
efforts have been
offset by continued increases in current expenditure on public
salaries, goods
and services. The effective consolidation of government
expenditure is
constrained by a high share of mandatory spending.
Budget targets have slipped and data is published with a lag and
is often
revised. The government estimates that the fiscal deficit for
2013 will be
around 9% of GDP, considerably wider than the previous estimate
of 7.3%. The
deterioration mostly reflects revisions to GDP and larger than
projected
expenditure under the investment programme. Fitch's projections
remain broadly
unchanged from its last ratings review and expect slippage from
official targets
into the medium term. This reflects several factors: past fiscal
slippages,
weaker than expected official growth, lower future external
budget support from
international donors, and continuation of the Public Investment
Programme (PIP).
Sustained implementation of the government's current Growth and
Poverty
Reduction Strategy (GPRSP III) should help Cabo Verde foster
private sector
development by addressing the country's critical infrastructure
needs, albeit at
the cost of deteriorating public finances. The ultimate impact
of the PIP on
growth remains uncertain.
We continue to expect public debt to GDP to rise to over 120% of
GDP in 2016
from just below 100% in 2013, reflecting large fiscal deficits
and weak economic
growth prospects. It is already more than double the 'B' median
of 44%. The
latest official projections show the debt ratio climbing to 114%
of GDP by 2016.
Although the bulk of external debt is concessional, from
multilateral and
bilateral sources, interest payments are rising and putting
pressure on the
budget.
The underlying state of the sovereign's external finances is
weak and will
likely worsen, increasing the vulnerability of the economy to
external shocks,
although this risk is mitigated by the concessional and
long-term nature of
external borrowing. Net external debt is significantly higher
than both the 'B'
and 'BB' rating medians. Nevertheless, the recent increase in
foreign exchange
reserves to over four months of imports should help offset some
of the risks
from rising external debt, at least in the near term.
Cabo Verde's external debt servicing cost is significantly below
rating peers.
As a share of foreign exchange receipts, we forecast it
represents 4.3% for
2014, which compares with 8.6% for the 'B' median and 8.4% for
the 'BB' median.
This reflects the high proportion of concessional debt. The
average maturity of
government's debt stock is more than 20 years and the average
interest rate is
low.
The currency peg provides an anchor for macroeconomic stability,
limiting
exchange-rate risk for international transactions and attracting
emigrant
savings to the economy.
Governance, as measured by the World Bank indicators, is well
above the 'B'
median and supports the rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced. Consequently, Fitch's
sensitivity
analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a high
likelihood of
leading to a rating change.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to positive
rating action are:
- Evidence of public investment projects translating into higher
economic growth
and broad development of private sector activity which boosts
confidence in
medium-term growth prospects.
- Materially better than expected fiscal performance that
provides greater
confidence in delivering a sustained downward trajectory in the
public
debt-to-GDP ratio in the medium term.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to negative
rating action are:
- Public finances materially worse than expected under the new
Fitch baseline
projections.
- Weaker than expected medium-term growth potential that adds to
pressure on the
government debt-to GDP ratio. This includes the failure of the
ongoing capital
investment programme to improve infrastructure to support faster
sustained
medium-term growth.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the sovereign's public investment projects
will continue so
long as concessional financing is available, although we expect
concessional
financing to Cabo Verde to gradually reduce over time.
Fitch assumes the currency peg to the euro and support for the
system from the
Portuguese government will continue.
Due to a degree of dependency on eurozone developments, Fitch's
macroeconomic
forecasts for Cabo Verde are premised on the nascent eurozone
recovery staying
on track.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Enam Ahmed
Director
+44 20 3530 1624
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Kit Ling Yeung
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1527
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
