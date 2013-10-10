(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for Caisse Centrale Desjardins (CCD) and Capital Desjardins (CD). The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. RATING ACTION RATIONALE The ratings of CCD and CD reflect their central position within the Desjardins group (DESJ), of which CCD and CD are the issuing entities of DESJ. The high ratings of CCD and CD relative to global bank counterparts are largely reflective of the company's strong capital position both on an absolute and a relative basis and stable earnings profile over the last few years. The group's main differentiating factor is its high Tier 1 capital ratios, which as of the end of the second quarter of 2013 (2Q13) was a strong 16.4% under Basel III approaches. This compares to an average of 9.1% Basel III core Tier 1 for the 'Big Six' Canadian banks (Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion, Bank of Montreal, National Bank of Canada, CIBC, and Bank of Nova Scotia) at the same time period. This strong capital position helps to offset Fitch's view of the concentration risks inherent in the group, given its large geographic exposure to the province of Quebec as well as a loan portfolio somewhat concentrated in residential mortgages. However, Quebec has been one of the less frothy housing markets, particularly compared to the Vancouver and Toronto markets, to which the group is minimally exposed. Credit quality for the group as well as the other Canadian banks has been very strong over the last several years, which has helped to support the company's earnings and capital generation. However, Fitch continues to be concerned regarding the housing market throughout Canada particularly given very high levels of consumer indebtedness. Fitch believes there will likely be some plateauing or cooling of the Canadian housing market, which will impact all Canadian banks, including DESJ. Partially mitigating Fitch's view of this risk for DESJ is the group's high capital ratios, the high level of insured mortgages at roughly 40% of all mortgages, and the comparatively good average loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for the mortgage portfolio of 52% as of 2Q13. The group's net interest income (NII) has declined slightly over the last year, though has remained largely stable relative to prior years. Fitch would expect some modest decline in NII over a near-to-intermediate term time horizon, but this will be partially offset by continued growth in insurance (including life, health, and property and casualty lines) as well as wealth management as additional sources of revenue. The company's profitability is somewhat constrained by relatively high operating expenses, owing in part to the business model and structure of the group. As such, the Fitch calculated average annual return on assets (ROA) over the last few years has approximated 0.50%, which is satisfactory, but lower than some similarly rated banks. More aggressive expense management could help buoy profitability over a medium-term time horizon. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES CCD's Rating Outlook remains Stable. This encompasses the view that the group's earnings will remain somewhat consistent over a medium term time horizon and that it will maintain high capital ratios. The Stable Outlook also incorporates the view that the Canadian housing market plateaus or possibly cools, and that the slowing of this market would be manageable for DESJ in the context of the previously noted characteristics of its mortgage portfolio and its high capital ratios. However, should Fitch's expectations of the slowing of the Canadian housing market change, both nationally and with respect to the province of Quebec, there could be pressure on the group's ratings or Rating Outlook. Given the already high ratings of the group, there is very limited upside to current ratings. CCD and CD are the issuing entities of the group, which consists of the Federation des Caisses Desjardins du Quebec (FCDQ) and its subsidiaries. Senior debt obligations of CCD and subordinate debt issued by CD are not guaranteed by DESJ. However, FCDQ is, by law responsible for establishing standards regarding the liquidity and solvency of CCD. Furthermore, there is an equity maintenance agreement whereby CCD members guarantee that CCD's total capital will be maintained at 5.5% of assets and 8.5% of risk-weighted assets. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Caisse Centrale Desjardins --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'AA-'; --Support at '1'; --Support Floor at 'A-'. Capital Desjardins --Subordinated debt at 'A+'. Contact: Primary Analyst Justin Fuller, CFA Director +1-312-368-2057 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Bain Rumhor, CFA +1-312-368-3100 Committee Chairperson Christopher D. Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms' (Dec. 20, 2012). 