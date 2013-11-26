(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Caisse
Francaise de
Financement Local's (CAFFIL) outstanding Obligations Foncieres
(OF, French
legislative covered bonds) at 'AA+' with a Stable Outlook,
following a full
review of the programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CAFFIL's OF 'AA+' rating is based on the Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
of Societe de Financement Local (SFIL; AA/Stable), CAFFIL's
parent bank, a
unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high
discontinuity risk) and
the overcollateralisation (OC) between the cover pool and the
covered bonds.
In its analysis, Fitch gives credit to the lowest nominal OC in
the past 12
months from November 2012 (14.4%). This provides more protection
than the Fitch
'AA+' breakeven OC, which has been revised down to 7.5% from
9.8%. This level
enables a one-notch uplift above the reference IDR, as it
provides at least 51%
stressed recoveries given default on the aggregated longest
dated bonds, while
providing full redemption of all other earlier maturing bonds.
The Stable Outlook on the OF reflects the Stable Outlook on
France's IDR
(AA+/Stable/F1+) and on the reference IDR for the programme.
The lower breakeven OC level of 7.5% mainly results from an
improvement in the
reported after swap margin on the liability side and the revised
calculation of
recoveries given default, as per the agency's updated covered
bonds master
criteria (see "Covered Bonds Rating Criteria" dated 4 September
2013 at
www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch calculated an expected credit loss for the cover pool of
11.2% in a 'AA+'
scenario versus 11.3% at 'AAA' previously. This incorporates
revised assumptions
on the default likelihood of French municipalities following the
French
sovereign downgrade in July 2013 (see "Fitch Downgrades France
to 'AA+'; Outlook
Stable" dated 12 July 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). It also
takes into account
the 10.4% direct exposure of CAFFIL's cover pool to Italian
public sector
entities.
Fitch's D-Cap for CAFFIL's OF continues to be driven by the
moderate high
assessment for the privileged derivatives component, due to the
materiality of
the exposure, complexity of the hedging, and partial compliance
with Fitch's
covered bonds counterparty criteria. Although Fitch no longer
treats the
programme as dormant, the agency has maintained its moderate
risk assessment for
the cover pool specific alternative management, due to the
ongoing IT systems
migration from Dexia Credit Local, the addition of La Banque
Postale
Collectivites Locales as a new originator for cover pool assets,
and the need to
dedicate resources to restructure outstanding sensitive loans.
The liquidity gap
and systemic risk component of Fitch's D-Cap is unchanged at
moderate
discontinuity risk, while the systemic alternative management
section remains
low and the asset segregation component very low.
As of November 2013, CAFFIL's EUR55.7bn outstanding public
sector OF were
secured by a cover pool of EUR63.8bn, resulting in nominal OC of
14.4%. CAFFIL's
assets consist of exposures to public sector entities and a
secured loan to the
parent company. The top three country exposures are France
(70%), Italy (10%)
and Switzerland (5%). Since September 2013, CAFFIL has started
to refinance
loans to French local and regional governments originated by La
Banque Postale
Collectivites Locales.
The cover assets residual weighted average life is 8.3 years,
compared with 5.4
years for the OFs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AA+' OF rating would be vulnerable to downgrade, all else
being equal, if
one of the following occurred: the French sovereign's IDR was
downgraded by one
notch to 'AA'; the OC level decreased below 7.5%, which is the
minimum OC in
line with the 'AA+' covered bonds rating. A drop in OC to the
level of 5%
committed by CAFFIL would lead to a downgrade of the OF by one
notch to 'AA', in
line with the reference IDR.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuances.
Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.
