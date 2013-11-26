(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Caisse Francaise de Financement Local's (CAFFIL) outstanding Obligations Foncieres (OF, French legislative covered bonds) at 'AA+' with a Stable Outlook, following a full review of the programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS CAFFIL's OF 'AA+' rating is based on the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Societe de Financement Local (SFIL; AA/Stable), CAFFIL's parent bank, a unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high discontinuity risk) and the overcollateralisation (OC) between the cover pool and the covered bonds. In its analysis, Fitch gives credit to the lowest nominal OC in the past 12 months from November 2012 (14.4%). This provides more protection than the Fitch 'AA+' breakeven OC, which has been revised down to 7.5% from 9.8%. This level enables a one-notch uplift above the reference IDR, as it provides at least 51% stressed recoveries given default on the aggregated longest dated bonds, while providing full redemption of all other earlier maturing bonds. The Stable Outlook on the OF reflects the Stable Outlook on France's IDR (AA+/Stable/F1+) and on the reference IDR for the programme. The lower breakeven OC level of 7.5% mainly results from an improvement in the reported after swap margin on the liability side and the revised calculation of recoveries given default, as per the agency's updated covered bonds master criteria (see "Covered Bonds Rating Criteria" dated 4 September 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch calculated an expected credit loss for the cover pool of 11.2% in a 'AA+' scenario versus 11.3% at 'AAA' previously. This incorporates revised assumptions on the default likelihood of French municipalities following the French sovereign downgrade in July 2013 (see "Fitch Downgrades France to 'AA+'; Outlook Stable" dated 12 July 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). It also takes into account the 10.4% direct exposure of CAFFIL's cover pool to Italian public sector entities. Fitch's D-Cap for CAFFIL's OF continues to be driven by the moderate high assessment for the privileged derivatives component, due to the materiality of the exposure, complexity of the hedging, and partial compliance with Fitch's covered bonds counterparty criteria. Although Fitch no longer treats the programme as dormant, the agency has maintained its moderate risk assessment for the cover pool specific alternative management, due to the ongoing IT systems migration from Dexia Credit Local, the addition of La Banque Postale Collectivites Locales as a new originator for cover pool assets, and the need to dedicate resources to restructure outstanding sensitive loans. The liquidity gap and systemic risk component of Fitch's D-Cap is unchanged at moderate discontinuity risk, while the systemic alternative management section remains low and the asset segregation component very low. As of November 2013, CAFFIL's EUR55.7bn outstanding public sector OF were secured by a cover pool of EUR63.8bn, resulting in nominal OC of 14.4%. CAFFIL's assets consist of exposures to public sector entities and a secured loan to the parent company. The top three country exposures are France (70%), Italy (10%) and Switzerland (5%). Since September 2013, CAFFIL has started to refinance loans to French local and regional governments originated by La Banque Postale Collectivites Locales. The cover assets residual weighted average life is 8.3 years, compared with 5.4 years for the OFs. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AA+' OF rating would be vulnerable to downgrade, all else being equal, if one of the following occurred: the French sovereign's IDR was downgraded by one notch to 'AA'; the OC level decreased below 7.5%, which is the minimum OC in line with the 'AA+' covered bonds rating. A drop in OC to the level of 5% committed by CAFFIL would lead to a downgrade of the OF by one notch to 'AA', in line with the reference IDR. The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. 