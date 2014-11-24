(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Portugal-based
Caixa Economica Montepio Geral's (Montepio) Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BB', Support Rating (SR) at '3' and Support Rating
Floor (SRF) at
'BB'. Fitch has also affirmed Montepio's Viability Rating at
'b+'. The Long-term
IDR Outlook is Negative.
A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF
Montepio's Long-term IDR and senior debt rating are at the
bank's SRF. The
affirmation of these ratings indicates Fitch's expectation that
there continues
to be a moderate likelihood that Portugal (BB+/Positive) would
support its
important second-tier banks, such as Montepio, if needed, until
the mechanism
for resolving such banks comes into effect. This expectation
reflects both
Portugal's moderate ability to support its banks and Montepio's
relative
domestic importance, given its 7.2% deposit market share at end
1H14 (end 1H13:
6.6%). The bank has not required state aid but, in general
terms, Portugal has
supported its banks' senior creditors.
The Negative Outlook on Montepio's Long-term IDR reflects the
legislative,
regulatory and policy initiatives taken by Portugal to allow it
to achieve the
resolution of its important banks without excessive disruption
to financial
markets. Fitch believes that once the EU's Bank Recovery and
Resolution
Directive (BRRD) is implemented in Portugal, on 1 January 2015,
and a Single
Resolution Mechanism (SRM) becomes functional, there are likely
to be negative
implications for banks whose Long-term IDRs are at their SRFs,
including
Montepio. By 2016 BRRD requires creditors to be bailed in before
an insolvent
bank can be recapitalised with state funds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF
Montepio's Long-term IDR, SR and SRF are primarily sensitive to
further progress
made in implementing BRRD and SRM. Once these are put in place
they will become
an overriding rating factor, as the likelihood of banks' senior
creditors
receiving full support from the sovereign, if required, will
diminish
substantially.
Fitch expects to downgrade Montepio's SR to '5' and to revise
its SRF to 'No
Floor' during the first half of 2015, depending on the progress
in bank
resolution legislation. The revision of the bank's SRF will
likely result in a
downgrade of Montepio's Long-term IDR and senior debt ratings to
the level of
its VR, currently 'b+'.
The IDR, SR and SRF are also sensitive to any change in the
assumptions
underpinning Fitch's judgement of Portugal's ability to support
banks. A
downgrade of Portugal's Long-term IDR would likely lead to a
downward revision
of the SRF.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The bank's fragile and volatile profitability as well as the
weaknesses present
in its legacy loan portfolio are key factors in assessing
Montepio's VR.
Fitch believes the profitability of Montepio's core banking
business is still
weak reflecting modest non-interest income generation, a high
proportion of
low-margin residential mortgages, historically low interest
rates and recent
deleveraging. Results for 1H14 continued to be supported by
one-off capital
gains on the bank's securities portfolio (EUR262m), which Fitch
considers a
volatile income source but, nevertheless were used to offset a
high level of
loan impairment charges. Fitch expects the bank's earnings
generation ability to
be supported by the successful diversification of the loan book
into more
profitable SMEs loans - which accounted for 88% of total new
loans extended in
1H14 - and by a focus on reducing funding costs.
Montepio's credit-at-risk ratio (loans overdue by more than 90
days,
under-collateralised restructured loans, and bankruptcy) has
worsened, though at
a much slower pace than in 2012-2013, to 13.8% of total loans at
end-1H14 (end
1H13: 12.1%). Related loan loss reserves improved to 56%, which
compares
adequately with similarly rated peers.
Montepio is making efforts to reduce its exposure to the real
estate sector, by
loan diversification and recoveries. However, construction and
real estate
lending and foreclosed property assets still accounted for a
high 15% of the
bank's total assets at end-1H14. Fitch expects that any material
exposure
reduction will take time to materialise but the bank is moving
in this
direction. In addition, Fitch's expectations of GDP growth for
Portugal of 1% in
2014 and 1.4% in 2015 and of slower declines in domestic real
estate price
should offer greater protection against real estate-related
risks than in the
recent past.
Montepio reported a Fitch core capital/weighted risks ratio and
a phase-in CET1
ratio of at 8.9% and 10.5%, respectively, at end 1H14. While
these figures are
sufficient to absorb moderate risks, the proportion of impaired
credit-at-risk
loans which are not covered by impairment reserves, is high. The
latter loans
accounted for 76% of Montepio's FCC at 1H14 and about 130% of
FCC when
foreclosed real estate assets are included. Further pressure on
capital adequacy
is exerted by the bank's large investments in real estate funds.
Liquidity and funding are improving and are generally stable,
but still partly
rely on central bank funding. The bank successfully increased
the share of
retail funding both in the form of deposits and bonds in recent
years, despite a
severe domestic recession. At end-1H14 these accounted for more
than 85% of
Montepio's non-equity funding.
Reliance on ECB funding is declining and totalled just under
EUR2bn at end-1H14,
down from EUR3.3bn at end-2013. Although the pace of reduction
was stronger than
that seen for the whole domestic banking system in the same
period, the ECB
funding-to-total assets ratio of Montepio is in line with the
national average
of around 8%..
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Montepio's VR could benefit from a sustained improvement in core
profitability,
supporting a greater loss absorption capacity and a more marked
improvement in
asset quality trends.
A downgrade would likely be driven by external factors, such as
a particularly
sharp deterioration in the domestic economy and of its property
market, that
result in a material weakening of the bank's asset quality. A
downgrade may also
result from increasing loan impairment charges penalising
earnings and capital.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - DATED SUBORDINATED DEBT
The bank's dated subordinated debt is notched down once from its
VR, in
accordance with Fitch's criteria and reflecting its
subordination and a lack of
coupon flexibility. The rating of the subordinated debt is
therefore primarily
sensitive to a change in Montepio's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
VR: affirmed at 'b+'
SR: affirmed at '3'
SRF: affirmed at 'BB'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating affirmed at 'BB'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating affirmed at 'B'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'B'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Roger Turro
Director
+34 93 323 8406
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Alessandro Musto
Associate Director
+39 02 8790 87201
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities',
dated 31 January 2014, and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance'
dated 31 January
2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
