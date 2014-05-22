(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Caja Rural Del
Sur, Sociedad
Cooperativa's (CRS) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'
with Stable
Outlook, Short-term IDR at 'F3', Support Rating (SR) at '3' and
Support Rating
Floor (SRF) at 'BB'. At the same time it has assigned the bank a
Viability
Rating (VR) of 'bbb'.
Fitch has also withdrawn Grupo Cooperativo Iberico de Credito's
(GCI) ratings as
it has ceased to exist. A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this
rating action commentary.
The rating actions follow changes in the group's corporate and
legal structure.
GCI was the result of the integration of CRS, Caja Rural de
Extremadura (CRE)
and Caja Rural de Cordoba (CRC) in 2011 under an institutional
protection
scheme. In late March 2014, CRE left the group and GCI was
dissolved. The two
entities remaining, CRS and CRC, have initiated a merger
process, which Fitch
expects to be formalised by June 2014, when the merger is
appropriately
registered. CRS will be the new consolidating entity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR and IDRS
CRS's Long-term IDR is driven by its newly assigned VR, which is
based on
Fitch's expectation of the imminent completion of the merger
between CRS and
CRC. Fitch expects the merger to result in a marginally stronger
bank than GCI,
soundly capitalised and solidly funded. However, CRS's VR also
considers the
pressure remaining on its asset quality, and core banking
earnings, and the
risks associated with the forthcoming integration.
Fitch has calculated that CRS's pro-forma (after the merger)
Fitch's core
capital ratio would be 15.9%, which together with an existing
high allowance
against problem loans (70%) would provide it with sound loss
absorption buffers
against shocks.
CRS's funding profile benefits from the large deposit base of
both CRS and CRC,
reflected in its pro-forma loan-to-deposit ratio of 85% at
end-2013. Post-merger
liquidity also remains sound (liquid assets would represent 17%
of assets at
end-2013).
As with other Spanish banks, Spain's economic recession
negatively affected
CRS's credit risk profile. Whilst high at 11%, its pro-forma
impaired
loans/total loans ratio at end-2013 was slightly better than the
sector average.
This has been achieved despite operating in Andalusia, where
there is a higher
than average unemployment rate (36% at end-2013). Spain's
improved macroeconomic
indicators should help alleviate asset quality pressure in the
coming quarters.
CRS's recent limited earnings generation capability is a
negative driver of the
VR. Muted demand for credit and the low interest rate
environment put pressure
on its net interest income (NII). Therefore, the entity will
have to rely on
other sources of revenues such as commission income to
compensate for the
potential NII decline. There is also room to improve its cost
efficiency
post-merger.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR and IDRS
Upward rating potential would arise from a sustained improvement
in
profitability and asset quality while maintaining high capital
ratios and sound
funding and liquidity. This could compensate for its small
national franchise
and equity size.
Conversely, downside risks could arise if the level of
problematic assets
continues increasing, pre-impairment profit decreases and does
not allow for
further provisioning, and/or capital deteriorates significantly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SR AND SRF
CRS's SR of '3' and SRF of 'BB' reflect Fitch's view that there
is a moderate
likelihood of support for the bank from the authorities, if
needed. This is
because of its regional importance in the region of Andalusia.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SR AND SRF
The SR and SRF are sensitive to a weakening of the assumptions
around Spain's
ability and propensity to provide timely support to the group.
Of these, the
greatest sensitivity is to progress made in implementing BRRD
and SRM. Fitch
expects to downgrade CRS's SR to '5' and its SRF to 'No Floor'
either during
2014 or 1H15. Timing will be influenced by progress made on bank
resolution
legislation.
The rating actions are as follows:
CRS
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating assigned at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'
GCI
Long-term IDR 'BBB', withdrawn
Short-term IDR 'F3', withdrawn
Viability Rating 'bbb', withdrawn
Support Rating '3'; withdrawn
Support Rating Floor 'BB', withdrawn
