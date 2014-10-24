(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Camca Assurance's
(CAA) and Camca Reassurance's (CAR) Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings at
'A' and their Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlooks
are Stable.
Both companies, domiciled in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, are
owned directly
and indirectly by Credit Agricole's (CA; A/Stable) 39 banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the companies' large degree of
integration within the
CA group, given their role in guaranteeing the group's
guaranteed residential
loans. Both companies are reliant on their parent for their
role, business
position and strategic direction. Their ratings are therefore
mainly driven by
CA's ratings.
The Stable Outlook for both companies is directly linked to that
of CA group.
Nevertheless, Fitch expects that their capital and earnings will
remain
resilient in the next 12-24 months, supported by a strict
underwriting
discipline in light of the current weak economic environment,
including limited
mortgage funding availability and likely high French
unemployment. Fitch expects
that CA's regional banks would provide support, if needed, to
their insurance
subsidiaries.
Fitch considers CAA and CAR's credit profiles to be sound. Both
companies' 1H14
results were in line with Fitch's expectations and there were no
material
changes affecting Fitch's view of their financial strength.
Despite a slight
decrease of CAA written premiums compared with 1H13, the company
reported
increased net profit, mainly driven by provision releases and
lower acquisition
costs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to their parent's ratings will be reflected in CAA's
and CAR's
ratings. Any material deterioration in the prospect of support
for these
companies from their parent could lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Amelie Hibos
Analyst
+33 (0)1 44 29 91 78
Fitch Ratings S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 37
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4
September 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.