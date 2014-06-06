(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, June 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Cameroon's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B'.
The Outlooks are
Stable. The Short-term foreign currency IDR has been affirmed at
'B'. Fitch has
also affirmed the Country Ceiling for Cameroon at 'BBB-', in
line with the
Country Ceiling for Communaute Economique et Monetaire d'Afrique
Centrale
(CEMAC) and for the Union Economique et Monetaire
Ouest-Africaine (UEMOA) at
'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Cameroon's sovereign ratings reflects the
following key
rating drivers:
The economy is growing at a faster rate than expected six months
ago. According
to Fitch's estimates, real GDP growth increased to 5.5% in 2013,
versus 4.6% in
2012, and the economy should continue to grow at this pace in
2014. Growth is
fuelled by the increase in oil and gas output, and by the
construction of large
infrastructure projects. The additional energy supply generated
by the new Kribi
power plant will also boost manufacturing in 2014.
The government has launched a vast public investment programme
to resolve the
country's infrastructure bottleneck. Main projects include the
Lom Pangar dam,
the Kribi deep water port, and the extension of the road network
in the Northern
region and in Douala. The programme encountered delays in early
2013, due to
administrative burdens, but accelerated in the second half of
the year, bringing
gross investment above 20% of GDP, and will continue at the same
pace in 2014.
The fiscal deficit widened sharply in 2013, to an estimated 5.8%
of GDP (or 4.1%
on a cash basis), and is expected to stabilise in 2014 and 2015
at around 5% to
6% of GDP. The increase is attributable to the substantial
increase in capital
expenditure, higher oil subsidies granted via the national oil
refinery Sonara,
and to a number of exceptional expenses associated with
political events.
The deficit was partly funded by government arrears to public
companies.
According to various sources, the arrears owed to public
companies (in
particular Sonara), to state suppliers and on VAT refunds
reached a record high
at end-2013. This could place pressure on tax collection in
2014, as payments
due to public enterprises are in many instances exchanged
against tax
cancellations. In addition, tax collection will be affected by a
new tax
exemption on investments that becomes applicable this year.
Due to higher fiscal deficits, debt is rising more rapidly than
expected.
According to Fitch's latest estimates, public debt should stand
at 20% of GDP at
end-2013, and it should near 30% by end-2016. While this level
of public
indebtedness remains manageable, it could pose risks, given the
low financial
flexibility of the Cameroonian state. The rise in debt will be
driven by
non-concessional loans, with a growing share of non-Paris Club
bilateral
lenders, especially China, and by new issues on the local debt
market.
Political risks surround the eventual succession to President
Biya. While the
2013 senate election has partly resolved the transition issue
(the senate
president will assume power until elections are organised), the
succession to
President Biya could break the balance of power between the
different religious,
ethnic and linguistic groups, in particular between the North
(Muslim) and the
South (Christian), in a context of rising insecurity in the
North.
Political stability has recently been challenged by the attacks
and hijackings
by the Nigeria-based terrorist group Boko Haram in the North.
Although they have
not spread to the rest of the country, they have started to
impact the local
economy, by deterring investors and tourists from travel in the
north of the
country
Data quality and timeliness is weak, hampering analysis and
policymaking
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main risk factors that,
individually or
collectively, could trigger a negative rating action are:
- Further large budget slippages, which would lead to a rapid
growth in public
and external indebtedness.
- A slowdown in growth, which worsened debt dynamics and widened
the gap between
GDP growth and per capita incomes compared with rating peers.
- Political events triggered at the time of President Biya's
succession or an
intensification of terrorist activity in the north of the
country.
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger a
positive action are:
- Genuine efforts by the government to improve the management of
public
finances, leading to a reduction in arrears to public
enterprises and state
suppliers, restoration of budget balance and stabilisation in
public debt.
- Effective measures to fight against corruption and improve the
business
climate and growth.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Fitch assumes fiscal deficits remain above 5% of GDP in 2014
and 2015 and
public debt approaches 30% of GDP by 2016.
- Fitch assumes no break-up of the CEMAC monetary arrangement.
- Fitch's current assumption for Cameroon's medium-term growth
is 5.5%.
- Fitch assumes that the oil price (Brent) will be USD105 and
USD100 per barrel
in 2014 and 2015, respectively.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eric Paget-Blanc
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 33
Fitch France SAS
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Vincent Forest
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1080
Committee Chairperson
Richard Fox
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1444
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
Country Ceilings
