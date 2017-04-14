(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Canadian
Imperial Bank of
Commerce's (CIBC; 'AA-'/Outlook Stable/'F1+') CAD667,740,000
equivalent
structured mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAA' rating of the covered bonds is based on CIBC's
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-', an IDR uplift of zero notches, a
payment
continuity uplift (PCU) of five notches and a recovery uplift of
one notch.
Fitch relies on CIBC's contractual asset percentage (AP) at
95.1%, which
provides more protection than the 'AAA' breakeven AP at 95.5%.
The 'AAA'
breakeven AP supports timely payment in a stress scenario
equivalent to 'AA+'
and allows for one-notch recovery uplift to 'AAA'. The Stable
Outlook reflects a
three-notch cushion against downgrade of an issuer's IDR.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP is unchanged at 95.5%. The credit loss at
'AA+', which is
the rating stress scenario corresponding to the tested rating on
a probability
of default basis, has increased marginally to 0.4% from 0.3% in
2016's review.
The higher credit loss is driven by the default variable
introduced in the
enhanced Canadian loan loss model to address borrower's
refinancing risk upon
the contractual maturity, which to a large extent was offset by
an improvement
in the WA sustainable loan to value ratio to 55.8% (2016: 62.3%)
as the cover
pool continues to season.
The bank advanced resolution regime has not yet been adopted in
Canada and
therefore the programme's IDR uplift is zero notches.
The PCU of five notches reflects the 12 months liquidity
protection in place for
the hard bullet bonds allowed by the 12-month pre-maturity test
with a
Short-term IDR trigger of 'F1+' on CIBC and a dynamic reserve to
cover
three-month senior expenses and interest payment, which will be
funded when CIBC
is rated below 'A' or 'F1'.
The PCU is one notch lower than the registered programmes' to
reflect the lack
of a provision to repay the demand loan in kind. The demand loan
is backed by
excess cover pool mortgages that are not needed to pass the
asset coverage test
(ACT). Should the source of payments switch to the cover pool,
the excess
mortgages would need to be refinanced in order to repay the
demand loan in cash.
The demand loan is due from the covered bond guarantor to the
issuer and ranks
senior to the covered bonds in the priority of payment and
therefore could
exacerbate the liquidity shortfall. However, the cover pool
securing the
structured programme consists of mortgages insured by Canada
Mortgage and
Housing Corporation (CMHC), and Fitch took into account in its
analysis the
availability of refinancing for CMHC-insured collateral.
In addition, the potential cost associated with the sale of
insured mortgages to
repay the demand loan in cash in the structured programme is not
sized for in
the 'AAA' breakeven AP given that the issuer is highly rated, at
'AA-'. Should
the issuer rating be downgraded in the future, the agency will
reassess this
risk.
The recovery uplift is capped at one notch due to the material
downside foreign
exchange (FX) risk in a recovery scenario post covered bond
default as such risk
arises due to the longer weighted average life of the assets
compared to the
liabilities. CAD denominated cover assets have a longer average
life than the
covered bonds, which are in other currencies and hedged by FX
swaps until the
extended maturity date. As such, the FX swaps offer no
protection against
currency mismatches in a recovery given default scenario
following the extension
date of the covered bonds.
In the cash flow analysis, the agency did not model the impact
of a structural
feature 'Selected Assets Required Amounts' (SARA) in the
program. SARA restricts
the amount of assets sale such that the over-collateralisation
before and after
sale remains constant. In this program, there are two
outstanding hard bullet
bonds, one matures in June 2017 and another in February 2019.
The one due in
June 2017 is protected by the 12-month pre-maturity test and
therefore the cash
flow model assumes the cover pool is enforced post June 2017. As
such, only one
sale is simulated by the cash flow model and SARA no longer
constrains the asset
sale. Fitch has also assumed the assets amortise at period one
instead of a
shift in the asset amortisation profile in the first six
quarters and the
quarter the last bond is due. This is because the cover bond
program is in
wind-down and the cover pool is amortizing and not expected to
be topped up.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) CIBC's IDR is downgraded by four notches or more to
'BBB+' or below;
or (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR uplift, the
PCU and the RU
is reduced by four notches or more; or (iii) the AP that Fitch
considers in its
analysis increases above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kate Lin
Director
+1-212-908-0757
Fitch Ratings
33 Whitehall Street
New York NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Susan Hosterman
Director
+1-212-908-0670
Committee Chairperson
Suzanne Mistretta
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0639
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
