(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's (CIBC; 'AA-'/Outlook Stable/'F1+') CAD667,740,000 equivalent structured mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'AAA' rating of the covered bonds is based on CIBC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-', an IDR uplift of zero notches, a payment continuity uplift (PCU) of five notches and a recovery uplift of one notch. Fitch relies on CIBC's contractual asset percentage (AP) at 95.1%, which provides more protection than the 'AAA' breakeven AP at 95.5%. The 'AAA' breakeven AP supports timely payment in a stress scenario equivalent to 'AA+' and allows for one-notch recovery uplift to 'AAA'. The Stable Outlook reflects a three-notch cushion against downgrade of an issuer's IDR. The 'AAA' breakeven AP is unchanged at 95.5%. The credit loss at 'AA+', which is the rating stress scenario corresponding to the tested rating on a probability of default basis, has increased marginally to 0.4% from 0.3% in 2016's review. The higher credit loss is driven by the default variable introduced in the enhanced Canadian loan loss model to address borrower's refinancing risk upon the contractual maturity, which to a large extent was offset by an improvement in the WA sustainable loan to value ratio to 55.8% (2016: 62.3%) as the cover pool continues to season. The bank advanced resolution regime has not yet been adopted in Canada and therefore the programme's IDR uplift is zero notches. The PCU of five notches reflects the 12 months liquidity protection in place for the hard bullet bonds allowed by the 12-month pre-maturity test with a Short-term IDR trigger of 'F1+' on CIBC and a dynamic reserve to cover three-month senior expenses and interest payment, which will be funded when CIBC is rated below 'A' or 'F1'. The PCU is one notch lower than the registered programmes' to reflect the lack of a provision to repay the demand loan in kind. The demand loan is backed by excess cover pool mortgages that are not needed to pass the asset coverage test (ACT). Should the source of payments switch to the cover pool, the excess mortgages would need to be refinanced in order to repay the demand loan in cash. The demand loan is due from the covered bond guarantor to the issuer and ranks senior to the covered bonds in the priority of payment and therefore could exacerbate the liquidity shortfall. However, the cover pool securing the structured programme consists of mortgages insured by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), and Fitch took into account in its analysis the availability of refinancing for CMHC-insured collateral. In addition, the potential cost associated with the sale of insured mortgages to repay the demand loan in cash in the structured programme is not sized for in the 'AAA' breakeven AP given that the issuer is highly rated, at 'AA-'. Should the issuer rating be downgraded in the future, the agency will reassess this risk. The recovery uplift is capped at one notch due to the material downside foreign exchange (FX) risk in a recovery scenario post covered bond default as such risk arises due to the longer weighted average life of the assets compared to the liabilities. CAD denominated cover assets have a longer average life than the covered bonds, which are in other currencies and hedged by FX swaps until the extended maturity date. As such, the FX swaps offer no protection against currency mismatches in a recovery given default scenario following the extension date of the covered bonds. In the cash flow analysis, the agency did not model the impact of a structural feature 'Selected Assets Required Amounts' (SARA) in the program. SARA restricts the amount of assets sale such that the over-collateralisation before and after sale remains constant. In this program, there are two outstanding hard bullet bonds, one matures in June 2017 and another in February 2019. The one due in June 2017 is protected by the 12-month pre-maturity test and therefore the cash flow model assumes the cover pool is enforced post June 2017. As such, only one sale is simulated by the cash flow model and SARA no longer constrains the asset sale. Fitch has also assumed the assets amortise at period one instead of a shift in the asset amortisation profile in the first six quarters and the quarter the last bond is due. This is because the cover bond program is in wind-down and the cover pool is amortizing and not expected to be topped up. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) CIBC's IDR is downgraded by four notches or more to 'BBB+' or below; or (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR uplift, the PCU and the RU is reduced by four notches or more; or (iii) the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis increases above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Contact: Primary Analyst Kate Lin Director +1-212-908-0757 Fitch Ratings 33 Whitehall Street New York NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Susan Hosterman Director +1-212-908-0670 Committee Chairperson Suzanne Mistretta Senior Director +1-212-908-0639 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Canadian Residential Mortgage Rating Criteria (pub. 23 Feb 2017) here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 26 Oct 2016) here Criteria for Country Risk in Global Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 26 Sep 2016) here Fitch's Cover Assets Refinancing Spread Level (RSL) Assumptions - Excel file (pub. 20 Jan 2017) here Fitch’s Foreign-Currency Stress Assumptions for Residual Foreign-Exchange Exposures in Covered Bonds and Structured Finance – Excel File (pub. 26 Oct 2016) here Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jun 2016) here Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Counterparty Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2017) here Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Counterparty Rating Criteria: Derivative Addendum (pub. 20 Mar 2017) here Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Interest Rate Stresses Rating Criteria (pub. 17 Feb 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001