Feb 27 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cancara Asset Securitisation Ltd/Cancara Asset Securitisation LLC's (Cancara) asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) rating at 'F1sf' following a review of the programme.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Cancara's CP is fully supported by Lloyds Bank Plc (Lloyds, A/Stable/F1), which acts as the programme's sponsor and main liquidity provider. Lloyds's commitment under the programme liquidity agreement ensures the full and timely repayment of all maturing CP notes if Cancara has insufficient funds on any CP maturity date. The CP rating is therefore linked to Lloyds's Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'F1'.

The affirmation follows a discussion with the management of Lloyds and takes into consideration the conduit's performance, CP issuance, portfolio composition, IT administration systems, administrative procedures and credit policies over the previous 12 months. The conduit has been administered in line with other Fitch rated ABCP programmes.

Since last review in March 2013, six transactions have been added to the programme, bringing the total portfolio to 33 transactions as of January 2014. The portfolio still predominantly comprises auto lease or auto loan receivables and trade receivables at 44% and 17%, respectively. Geographic distribution of the portfolio remains stable with 39% of the portfolio exposed to the UK and a further 34% exposed to the US. During 2013, Cancara also issued USD250m putable CP with 95 days' notice period as part of its total USD7.5m USCP outstanding.

Cancara is a multi-seller ABCP programme structured to issue US and European CP in various currencies to fund the purchase of diverse asset types up to a maximum programme limit of USD20bn. As of January 2014, Cancara had a total USD8.3bn CP outstanding.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

If Lloyds' Short-term IDR is downgraded, the rating of Cancara's CP would be downgraded.

More details are in the Cancara full rating report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.