(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Carlsberg
Breweries A/S's (Carlsberg) Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and senior
unsecured ratings at 'BBB' and Short-term IDR at 'F3'. The
Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is Stable.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that Carlsberg's
credit profile
will remain stable and commensurate with a 'BBB' rating, despite
ongoing
macro-economic and geopolitical issues in eastern Europe, which
accounted for
approximately 40% of group EBITDA (excluding central costs) in
FY13. Fitch
believes the increasing importance of its Asian markets (FY13:
18.3% of group
EBITDA excluding central costs) and the resilience of western
Europe -
Carlsberg's largest contributor of group profits (FY13: 50.8% of
EBITDA
excluding central costs) - will help reduce Carlsberg's reliance
on Russia over
the medium- to long-term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weaker FY14 Guidance
Carlsberg recently announced weaker FY14 guidance following
deteriorating
macro-economic conditions in eastern Europe. It now expects
operating profit to
grow at low- to mid-single digit percentages, compared with high
single-digits
previously. This is because organic sales growth for the eastern
European
operations, the majority of which is accounted by Russia,
declined 2% in 1H14.
Revenue contraction in Russia offset most of the positive impact
from a stable
performance in western Europe and strong growth in Asia.
Profitable Eastern Europe
Despite the challenging market environment and volume decline in
1H14, Carlsberg
delivered sound organic operating profit growth (7%) and managed
to improve
margins (up 170bps including 16% of negative currency impact).
This again
demonstrates Carlsberg's strong ability to defend its profits in
the region
through cost and efficiency programmes despite a contracting
Russian market and
pricing power constrained by the pass-through of an excise duty
hike.
Delayed Russian Recovery
The Russian beer market has seen volumes decline every year
since 2009. This has
in part been driven by a sharp increase in excise duties
followed by
restrictions on the hours and location of beer sales, including
a ban on sales
from kiosks. In line with Carlsberg's revised FY14 guidance,
Fitch now expects
that the decline in Russian beer sales in 2014 could reach high
single digits
(including the full negative impact from the restrictions and
further excise
duties). This worse-than-expected performance is partly due to
rising costs for
Russian consumers and rouble devaluation as the Ukraine crisis
takes its toll on
the economy. This will delay a recovery of the Russian brewing
sector.
Sustained Growth in Asia
Fitch expects the Asian operations to remain the main driver of
Carlsberg's
revenue growth for the next few years and its share in total
revenues to
continue increasing from 15% in 2013. Full consolidation of
Chongqing Brewery
Company Co. Ltd from 2014, combined with increased ownership in
other entities
in the region, supports Fitch's view that sales growth in 2014
should remain in
line with 2013 performance.
Resilient European Business
Western Europe remains one of Carlsberg's main contributors in
terms of group
revenue (58.3% in 2013) and group EBITDA (50.8% in 2013). Net
revenue continued
to grow organically, by 5% in 1H14, and, more importantly,
organic operating
profit grew 11% in 1H14 in spite of higher business
standardisation project
costs than last year. The improvement was driven by volume
growth, cost savings
and efficiencies. Operating margin in this region improved 50bp
to 12.4%.
Stable Leverage
Despite the contraction in cash flows from reduced profits from
eastern Europe
expected in 2014, we expect Carlsberg to maintain free cash flow
(FCF) at FY13
level of at least DKK2bn. We expect funds from operations
(FFO)-adjusted gross
leverage to be stable at 3.7x in 2014, before declining in
FY15-FY16.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
- Continuation of a strong competitive profile leading to group
EBITDAR margin
above 25% and FCF margin above 7% (FY13: 3.6%) or annual FCF of
DKK4bn
- FFO-adjusted net leverage falling below 2.5x
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- A severe decline in operating performance from key markets
(e.g. Russia)
causing FFO- adjusted net leverage to remain above 3.5x (FY13:
3.49x)
- An erosion of FCF to below DKK2bn or FCF margin below 3.5%
- A shift in financial policy towards a much stronger
remuneration of
shareholders, coupled with an abatement of M&A appetite
- A material deterioration of geopolitical tensions in
Ukraine/Russia causing
severe negative impact on Carlsberg's operations
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Tatiana Bobrovskaya
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5569
Supervisory Analyst
Ching Mei Chia
Director
+44 20 3530 1068
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Committee Chair
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87214
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28
May 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.