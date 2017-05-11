(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Carlsberg
Breweries A/S'
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured
rating at 'BBB', and
Short-Term IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook is Stable.
The affirmation reflects an improvement in Carlsberg's credit
metrics to levels
more commensurate with a 'BBB' rating due to successful cash
preservation
measures taken in 2015-2016 leading to 25% gross debt reduction
over the period.
We expect rating headroom to continue improving over 2017-2019,
allowing for
some bolt-on M&A activity in a still consolidating industry.
Management's focus
on improving profitability and strengthening the company's
balance sheet under
the SAIL'22 strategy it aims to deliver by 2022 should continue
to enhance the
group's financial flexibility under the current rating.
The rating also reflects Carlsberg's strong business profile
resulting from its
large scale, geographic diversification and strong portfolio of
international
and local brands, ensuring leading positions in most of its
markets.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Good Progress with Efficiency Programme: Carlsberg made good
progress under its
"Funding the Journey" efficiency programme in its first year of
implementation,
achieving around DKK0.5 billion benefits and enhancing the
group's EBITDA margin
in 2016. We conservatively assume future cost savings of around
DKK1.0
billion-1.5 billion over 2017-2018 will be largely reinvested to
strengthen the
company's operations in its core western Europe region.
Carlsberg's ability to
enhance margins and fund its strategy with internally identified
resources is
positive for its credit profile.
Solid Cash Generation: A favourable working-capital development
and efforts to
restrain capex helped Carlsberg to maintain strong free cash
flow (FCF) of DKK4
billion in 2016. We expect the FCF margin to decrease to
3.5%-4.5% (2016: 6.4%)
over 2017-2019 but to remain healthy for the rating. The gradual
step-up in
dividends and scope for growth in capex from 2018 to the level
of annual
depreciation and amortisation should constrain further uplifts
in FCF. There is
also limited room for further improvement in working capital.
Deleveraging Continues: In 2016 non-core asset disposals and
solid FCF
contributed to good pay-down of debt. Management reported that
net debt/EBITDA
reduced to marginally below 2.0x. This represents the upper
level of the
1.5x-2.0x range that management is targeting. We expect
deleveraging to continue
over 2017-2019 with funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net
leverage decreasing
below 3.0x (2016: 3.3x) and increasing headroom under the
company's 'BBB' IDR.
Premiumisation in Western Europe, China: Fitch expects price/mix
increases
enabled by Carlsberg's product launch strategy to support
organic revenue growth
in western Europe and China over 2017-2019. At the same time,
volume growth in
these markets remains constrained by the maturity of the western
Europe consumer
market and the weakness of demand for beer in China. We expect
better sales
volumes performance in other Asian countries, such as Vietnam,
due to favourable
market fundamentals.
Russia Challenges Offset by Rouble: Russia, Carlsberg's largest
single market,
representing 12% of its 2016 revenues and 16% of group EBIT,
remains challenging
due to still weak consumer confidence, the price competitiveness
of local
brewers and the ban on PET bottles larger than 1.5 litres
effective from 2017.
We therefore assume for 2017 a contraction in the company's
sales volumes in
Russia by around 5%. Nevertheless, operating profit in Danish
krone terms should
be supported by rouble appreciation, causing both translational
and
transactional effects as part of costs are denominated in hard
currency.
No Near-Term Competitive Risks: We do not expect the merger of
the two global
industry leaders, Anheuser Busch InBev NV/SA (ABI; BBB/Stable)
and SABMiller
plc, in October 2016 and the subsequent entry of Japanese Asahi
Group Holdings,
Ltd. into Europe to materially affect the competitive landscape
for Carlsberg,
at least in the short to medium term. However, Carlsberg remains
largely reliant
on Europe (around 75% of revenue), and we believe it remains
critical for
Carlsberg to focus on continuing to strengthen its cost
structure and its
operations in this region, so that it could face effectively any
competitive
challenge from ABI or Asahi.
No Large-Scale M&A: Carlsberg's balance sheet is now in a safer
place and could
tolerate bolt-on M&A activity absorbing more than annual FCF
generation. Our
projections assume DKK1.5 billion bolt-on M&A spending per year.
Management
remains committed to deleveraging and large-scale expensive
deals are not a part
of our rating, but we do not rule out some interest for one of
the two
Vietnamese brewers that are being privatised.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Carlsberg is smaller and less geographically diversified than
ABI, which is the
largest beer company globally with strong market positions and
superior
operating margins and pre-dividend FCF generation. Nevertheless,
Carlsberg has
the same rating due to its more conservative financial policies
and capital
structure. Carlsberg is rated higher than US-based Molson Coors
Brewing Company
(BBB-/Stable) as the latter has higher leverage and a slightly
weaker business
profile.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- strengthening of RUB/USD rate to 60.8 in 2017;
- DKK/USD rate at 7.23 in 2017;
- low- to mid-single-digit annual revenue growth, supported
mostly by price-mix
effect;
- broadly stable EBITDA margin at 20.7%;
- capex at DKK4.0 billion-4.5 billion over 2017-2020;
- dividend payout gradually increasing to 50% of net profit; and
- no large M&A (we factor DKK1.5 billion per year into the
current rating).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- Continuation of a strong competitive profile leading to group
EBITDAR margin
above 25% (2016: 21.2%), a FCF margin above 5% (2016: 6.4%) or
annual FCF of
DKK4 billion (2016: DKK4.0 billion)
- FFO-adjusted net leverage sustainably below 3.0x (2016: 3.3x)
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- A severe decline in operating performance from key markets
(e.g. Russia)
causing FFO-adjusted net leverage to increase above 3.8x
- An erosion of FCF margin below 2.0%
- A shift in financial policy towards a much stronger
remuneration of
shareholders, coupled with an increased M&A appetite
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity: Liquidity was strong at end-2016 as DKK9
billion of short-term
debt (including DKK7 billion bonds) was well covered by undrawn
committed credit
lines of DKK19 billion, Fitch-adjusted unrestricted cash of DKK2
billion and
estimated positive FCF in 2017 of around DKK3 billion.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Anna Zhdanova, CFA
Associate Director
+7 495 956 2403
Supervisory Analyst
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 879087214
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
via Morigi 6
20123 Milan
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
-Restricted cash: We adjusted available unrestricted cash at
end-2016 by DKK1.5
billion for intra-year working capital swings.
-Dividends to minorities/from associates: Under our methodology
we included in
the calculation of FFO dividends received net of dividends paid
(a net DKK402
million outflow).
