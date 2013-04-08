(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, April 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Carrefour S.A.'s
(Carrefour) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
unsecured rating at
'BBB'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.
The affirmation reflects Carrefour's improved financial
flexibility in 2012
thanks to significant asset disposals and cash preservation
measures. Fitch
expects the company to use these resources to improve its
operating performance
through increased operational and capital investments. The
agency acknowledges
the first signs of improvement in the group's core operations,
notably in its
French hypermarket format, and the strong performance of the
Latin American
(LatAm) activities. However Fitch continues to factor into the
rating the
group's low operating margin, the enhancement of which continues
to rely mainly
on the success of management's turnaround strategy in a French
market that is
expected to remain difficult.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Business Profile Constrained by Operating Margin:
Carrefour's business profile is comfortable in the 'BBB'
category due to its
brand awareness, size and geographical diversification in
Europe, Asia and Latin
America. Carrefour has leading positions in several European
markets and is well
diversified, with 54% of 2012 revenues generated outside France.
However at 2.7%
(as calculated by Fitch), the group's operating margin remains
weak for the
rating level.
Weak Environment, Intense Competition:
In Europe the protracted weak consumer sentiment, together with
a price war,
rivalry from specialist retail chains in the non-food segment
and development of
internet shopping has put pressure on the group's performance
therefore
mitigating any cost savings efforts. In China Carrefour suffers
from high
competition and rising operating costs, combined with economic
and political
uncertainty. Fitch forecasts group's sales and operating profit
to enjoy only
moderate growth over the next three years.
Geographical Refocusing and Deleveraging:
Fitch views positively Carrefour's 2012 cautious financial
strategy, with focus
on cash flow including reduced dividend pay-out ratio, improved
inventories
management and lower capex. The company also exited from
countries where it did
not have the prospect of market leadership such as Greece,
Colombia, Singapore,
Indonesia and Malaysia obtaining proceeds of EUR2.8bn which
helped reduce the
group's net debt position.
Regained Financial Flexibility:
Fitch expects 2012 accumulated liquidity to enable the group to
regain financial
flexibility for capex and other operational investments, while
maintaining funds
from operations (FFO) lease-adjusted net leverage (excluding its
financial
services operations; FY12 level: 3.6x) at 3.5x at FYE14, a level
that is
adequate for a 'BBB' credit relative to peers. However, Fitch
does not expect
Carrefour to generate strong positive free cash flow (FCF)
because of increased
capex in relation to the group's transformation programme.
Remaining Execution Risks:
Although hypermarkets have shown a positive trend in
like-for-like sales and
profit in H212, Carrefour's success at turning around its French
operations is
still to be confirmed. The group mainly relies on France (43.4%
of FY12 group's
EBIT before central costs) to improve its global operating
performance. Spain,
Italy and China are not expected to show positive results in the
near term while
fast-growing LatAm still represents less than 20% of total
revenues.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Positive: future developments that could lead to a positive
rating action
include:
- Group EBIT margin above 3.3% (level achieved in 2010), mainly
reflecting the
success of the turnaround of Carrefour's operations in France;
together with
positive FCF generation on a sustainable basis
- FFO fixed charge cover sustainable at or above 3.0x
- FFO lease-adjusted net leverage (excluding its financial
services operations)
sustainable at or below 3.0x (corresponding to 2.5x on EBITDAR
basis)
Negative: future developments that could lead to a positive
rating action
include:
- Group EBIT margin falling at or below 2.5%
- Recurring negative FCF, reflecting a further deterioration of
the consumer
environment and/or no impact from Carrefour's initiatives to
improve its
operating performance
- FFO fixed charge cover below 2.2x
- FFO lease-adjusted net leverage (excluding its financial
services operations)
above 4.0x (corresponding to 3.5x on EBITDAR basis)
