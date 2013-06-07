(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 7 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Catalunya Banc's state guaranteed Long-Term senior
debt rating of 'BBB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SENIOR DEBT
While Fitch does not rate Catalunya Banc, the issues bear the full guarantee of
the Spanish government ('BBB'/Negative/F2), hence they are rated at the same
level as Spain's Long-Term foreign currency rating.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR DEBT
The state guaranteed issue ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in Spain's
Long Term foreign currency ratings. Upgrade rating potential will arise if the
bank is sold to a higher rated institution.
Catalunya Banc's state guaranteed notes, whose Long-Term senior debt rating was
affirmed at 'BBB', are as follows:
- EUR221.5m, issued in June 2010, maturing in June 2015, floating rate, ISIN
code: ES0315346090
- EUR31.5m, issued in June 2010, maturing in June 2015, fixed rate 4.24%, ISIN
code ES0315346082.