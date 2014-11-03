(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cathay No.2 Real Estate Investment Trust Fund's (Cathay No.2) National Long-Term Rating at 'A(twn)' and National Short-Term Rating at 'F1(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Consistent Asset Performance: Cathay No.2 has maintained a stable rental yield (rental income/book value of investment property) of over 5% since 2008. The average occupancy rate has remained above 95% since 2010 and rose to 99% in 1H14. Even during the trough of the economic downturn, the occupancy rate was still healthy at 92% in 2008 and 87% in 2009. The resilient occupancy rate and stable rental rates generate sufficient liquidity, as reflected in EBITDA margin of more than 80% in 2013. Cathay No.2 was the third best REIT in Taiwan in terms of investment yield (rental income/total asset) in 2013, following Cathay No.1 (first) and Fubon No.1 (second). Decent Net Cash Position: Cathay No.2 has no outstanding debt with available cash of TWD456m at end-1H14. Fitch does not expect Cathay No.2 to have much choice of potential acquisition targets over the next 12 months because the growth in property values has substantially outpaced the rise in rental income in the past four years. As a result, the REIT is unlikely to require external funding in the next 12 months. Solid Asset Pool: Cathay No.2 has three office buildings with long operating histories (24-34 years) in Taipei. All are located in the city's traditional prime downtown area. The market value of the three buildings increased by 31% in 2011-2013 (CAGR of 9.3%). Annual rental income steadily increased from TWD358m in 2009 to TWD389m in 2013. Although we do not expect the pace of increase in market value to continue in the next two years, the central location of the buildings will ensure the rental income and market value remain resilient, which provides strong support in the credit profile. Small and Concentrated Property Portfolio: The scale of Cathay No.2 is limited (TWD13bn or USD430m) compared with Asian peers (USD1bn-3bn) in the same rating category. The limited scale and concentration in Taipei significantly constrain the rating. Prospects of Rental Growth Limited: Growth in demand for office space in Taipei is limited due to unsatisfactory economic performance, and muted expansion and investment by foreign enterprises. With more office supply to be launched in newer districts this year, Cathay No.2's rental rate growth may be impaired in the next 12 months. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National ratings in Taiwan. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. 