HONG KONG/SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
has affirmed
Cathay No.2 Real Estate Investment Trust Fund's (Cathay No.2)
National Long-Term
Rating at 'A(twn)' and National Short-Term Rating at 'F1(twn)'.
The Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Consistent Asset Performance: Cathay No.2 has maintained a
stable rental yield
(rental income/book value of investment property) of over 5%
since 2008. The
average occupancy rate has remained above 95% since 2010 and
rose to 99% in
1H14. Even during the trough of the economic downturn, the
occupancy rate was
still healthy at 92% in 2008 and 87% in 2009. The resilient
occupancy rate and
stable rental rates generate sufficient liquidity, as reflected
in EBITDA margin
of more than 80% in 2013. Cathay No.2 was the third best REIT in
Taiwan in terms
of investment yield (rental income/total asset) in 2013,
following Cathay No.1
(first) and Fubon No.1 (second).
Decent Net Cash Position: Cathay No.2 has no outstanding debt
with available
cash of TWD456m at end-1H14. Fitch does not expect Cathay No.2
to have much
choice of potential acquisition targets over the next 12 months
because the
growth in property values has substantially outpaced the rise in
rental income
in the past four years. As a result, the REIT is unlikely to
require external
funding in the next 12 months.
Solid Asset Pool: Cathay No.2 has three office buildings with
long operating
histories (24-34 years) in Taipei. All are located in the city's
traditional
prime downtown area. The market value of the three buildings
increased by 31% in
2011-2013 (CAGR of 9.3%). Annual rental income steadily
increased from TWD358m
in 2009 to TWD389m in 2013. Although we do not expect the pace
of increase in
market value to continue in the next two years, the central
location of the
buildings will ensure the rental income and market value remain
resilient, which
provides strong support in the credit profile.
Small and Concentrated Property Portfolio: The scale of Cathay
No.2 is limited
(TWD13bn or USD430m) compared with Asian peers (USD1bn-3bn) in
the same rating
category. The limited scale and concentration in Taipei
significantly constrain
the rating.
Prospects of Rental Growth Limited: Growth in demand for office
space in Taipei
is limited due to unsatisfactory economic performance, and muted
expansion and
investment by foreign enterprises. With more office supply to be
launched in
newer districts this year, Cathay No.2's rental rate growth may
be impaired in
the next 12 months.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-Sustained decline in rental yield below 5%
-Sustained decline in occupancy rate below 85%
-Sustained weakening in EBITDA margin below 60%
-Substantial asset acquisition
-Incurrence of any debt
Positive: Positive rating action is unlikely in the next 12
months due to the
small scale of its
portfolio.
