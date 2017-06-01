(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Coca-Cola
European Partners
US LLC (CCEP US) ratings including the Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB+'.
Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc. (CCE) was merged into a company
called CCEP US, which
is where the outstanding CCE debt resides. A full list of rating
actions follows
at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Increased Scale
Fitch views the Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) bottling
combination as a
significant step toward improving the long-term sustainability
of cash
generation for the Coca-Cola System's underlying business
operations in Western
Europe. The merger of CCE, Coca-Cola Iberian Partners, and
Coca-Cola
Erfrishungsgetranke GmbH increases CCEP's operational scale,
creates synergy
opportunities, better leverages best practices, and improves
operational
strategy across 13 contiguous countries. This should increase
efficiencies, thus
improving CCEP's ability to invest behind the brands.
Strong Market Position
CCEP US's ratings reflect CCEP's stable cash flows, strong
market position, and
exclusive right to manufacture, sell and distribute Coca-Cola
brand beverages in
Western Europe. Coca-Cola products have leading market share
that allows for
premium pricing of the Coca-Cola brands within CCEP's
non-alcoholic
ready-to-drink portfolio for each of its territories. For 2016,
CCEP generated
approximately pro forma EUR10.9 billion of net sales and EUR1.4
billion
operating profit with almost 80% of revenue and 85% of volume
coming from its
largest four regions, Iberia, Germany, Great Britain and France.
Headwinds Driving Accelerated Reformulations
Several European countries are in various stages of implementing
excise tax
increases including the U.K., which will impose a two-tiered
excise tax for
drinks with a high sugar content in April 2018. These actions
follow similar
trends elsewhere as global momentum grows for excise taxes and
consumers
increasingly seek greater choice and healthier beverage options.
Consequently,
beverage companies including CCEP are focused on this shift with
increased
urgency to accelerate carbonated soft drink (CSD) portfolio
transformation
through reformulations (The Coca-Cola Company has more than 500
ongoing global
initiatives), innovation with reduced/no calories (i.e.
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar,
Sprite), expand healthier brands across regions (i.e.
Smartwater), and
smaller/differentiated packaging size. CCEP has high exposure to
Coca-Cola
trademarked beverages and regular calorie products at 65% each
that are both
expected to lessen over time as more growth occurs in its
consumer-centric
branded portfolio.
Synergies Meaningful
CCEP has executed well on synergy targets to date and has
reaffirmed cost
savings guidance in the range of EUR315 million to EUR340
million by mid-2019,
which Fitch believes is largely achievable. Half of the
synergies are expected
to be realized by the end of 2017. Cash costs to achieve are
material at
approximately 2.25x savings. However, expected working capital
benefits of at
least EUR150 million are anticipated in 2017 with further
savings in the outer
years that should offset a material portion of these
restructuring costs, thus
providing a boost to FCF and debt reduction in 2017.
Deleveraging On-Track
Fitch anticipates CCEP will reduce FFO adjusted net leverage to
the low 4x range
by the end of 2017 with expectations for debt reduction due to
an expected
EUR350 million of FCF generation (CFFO less capital spending
less dividends) and
growth in cash flows. Longer-term, Fitch expects deleveraging
will only be
moderate as CCEP focuses on returning cash to shareholders
through dividends and
share repurchases.
Ratings Incorporate Implied TCCC Support
While the legal linkages between CCEP and The Coca-Cola Company
(TCCC, which
owns 18% of CCEP) are weak, the operational and strategic
relationship between
the two companies is strong. CCEP is the largest independent
Coca-Cola bottler
based on net sales, serving over 300 million consumers across 13
countries in
Western Europe with TCCC holding two board seats, which enhances
the strategic
alignment between the two companies. Consequently, Fitch
believes CCEP's ratings
derive benefit from the strong financial profile of TCCC given
its strategic
importance within the Coca-Cola system, which is reflected in a
one-notch uplift
to CCEP's rating from the company's standalone rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Additional key assumptions within Fitch's internally produced
rating case for
the issuer include:
--Low single-digit top-line growth on a currency neutral basis
expected in 2017
and 2018;
--EBITDA of approximately EUR1.9 billion in 2017, increasing to
EUR2 billion in
2018;
--EBITDA margin of approximately 18% in 2017, increasing to the
mid-18% range in
2018;
--Dividend pay-out of 40% of net income over forecast period;
--Capital intensity in the mid-5% range in 2017, declining to
the low-5% range
in 2018;
--FCF generation of approximately EUR350 million in 2017,
increasing to
approximately EUR475 million in 2018;
--No share repurchases in 2017. Beyond 2017, Fitch assumes
shareholder
remuneration will increase materially;
--FFO adjusted net leverage in the low 4x range in 2017,
declining to less than
4x in 2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not expect a positive rating action, based on CCEP's
current leverage
and financial policies. Future developments that could,
individually or
collectively, lead to a positive rating action include:
--FFO adjusted net leverage consistently below 3.5x;
--FFO interest coverage above 6x;
--Significant additional geographic diversification.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating include:
--Persistent declines in volumes concurrent with material margin
compression and
significantly lower FCF and EBITDA given mature economies,
excise taxes, and
persistent macroeconomic headwinds, as well as an accelerated
shift in consumer
purchasing preferences away from carbonated soft drinks;
--FFO adjusted net leverage sustained above 4x;
--FFO interest coverage declining below 4.5x;
--Change in financial policy that result in material
debt-financed share
repurchases or special dividends;
--Fitch perceives that CCEP has become strategically or
operationally less
significant to its parent, The Coca-Cola Company.
LIQUIDITY
CCEP had good liquidity of approximately EUR1.9 billion at the
end of 2016,
including EUR386 million of cash and an undrawn EUR1.5 billion
multi-currency
credit facility. The credit facility backstops CCEP's commercial
paper program
which had no borrowings outstanding. Fitch expects CCEP to
maintain cash levels
in the EUR200 million to EUR300 million range.
Expectations are for CCEP to maintain a dividend pay-out of net
income at the
high end of the 30%-40% range with FCF margins in the range of
3%-4% during 2017
and 2018. CCEP has indicated that the company will refrain from
material share
repurchases until leverage is back to the higher end of its net
leverage target
range of 2.5x to 3.0x by 2017. Long-term note maturities are
manageable and
include EUR850 million in 2017 and EUR350 million in 2019. The
term-loan
amortization begins in 2018 at EUR200 million annually for two
years before
increasing to EUR300 million in 2020.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch affirms the ratings for CCEP US as follows:
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
William Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3195
Committee Chairperson
Megan Neuberger
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0501
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments -
-- No material adjustments have been made that have not been
disclosed in public
fillings of this issuer.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
