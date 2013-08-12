(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Coca-Cola
Enterprises,
Inc.'s (CCE's) ratings as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Bank credit facility at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Fitch has withdrawn the following rating, since the debt has
been repaid:
Coca-Cola Enterprises (Canada) Bottling Finance Company
--Long-term IDR 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. At June 29, 2013, CCE had $3.7
billion of total
debt.
Key Rating Drivers
CCE's ratings reflect its stable cash flows, strong market
position, and
exclusive right to manufacture, sell and distribute Coca-Cola
brand beverages in
Western Europe. Coca-Cola products have leading market share
that allows for
premium pricing within the Coca-Cola brands in the non-alcoholic
ready-to-drink
products in each of CCE's territories. In the LTM period, CCE
generated
approximately $8 billion of net sales with almost 65% coming
from its largest
two markets, Great Britain and France.
The ratings incorporate CCE's net debt-to-EBITDA target range of
2.5x to 3.0x,
increased leverage, and the firm's good free cash flow (FCF)
generation. Fitch
views the low-to-mid end of CCE's leverage goal as appropriate
for the 'BBB+'
rating.
CCE is managing through the difficult economic environment in
Western Europe
characterized by lower consumer spending, higher unemployment
and the negative
impacts from austerity programs. Additional headwinds relate to
the weather, the
competitive environment and continuing challenges from last
year's French excise
tax increase. During the first half ended June 28, 2013, net
sales declined 1%
to $1.9 billion. Volumes, which decreased 2% during the first
half, have shown
modest improvement from the 3% decline during 2012 that was
aided by the
Olympics. CCE expects volumes to rebound in the second half of
2013 due to
improved weather and renewed marketing programs. Cost of sales
per case
increased 2.5% but net pricing per case only rose over 1% as the
firm has taken
a more modest approach to pricing this year given marketplace
conditions. CCE
expects the company to realize more pricing and mix benefits in
the second half
of 2013 to offset increased cost.
Liquidity
At June 28, 2013, CCE had good liquidity of $1.3 billion
inclusive of $277
million of cash and full availability under the firm's $1
billion multi-currency
credit facility expiring in September 2017. FCF for the LTM
period ended June
28, 2013 was $319 million. Given that the option to acquire The
Coca-Cola
Company's German operations has expired, CCE increased share
repurchases to at
least $1 billion during 2013 to be funded with FCF, debt and
cash. Fitch would
anticipate CCE to limit buybacks if there is any material
deterioration in
operating performance.
Fitch views CCE's 2013 reduced guidance of low single-digit
sales growth, low-
to mid-single-digit operating income growth, and FCF of $450
million-$500
million as achievable. FCF, which Fitch defines differently as
cash flow from
operations less capital expenditures and dividends, averaged
$353 million for
2011 and 2012. CCE's FCF will be modestly below historical
levels in 2013 due to
the $125 million one-time cash restructuring charge for 2013 and
higher dividend
payments following a 25% increase in the firm's dividend earlier
this year.
Consequently, Fitch expects annual dividend payments in excess
of $200 million
for 2013 depending on the amount of share repurchases. CCE paid
$187 million in
dividends for 2012. Capital expenditures are expected to
approximate $325
million during 2013, moderately below the $378 million spent in
2012. Cash
restructuring charges should reduce materially in 2014. As a
result, Fitch
expects FCF should improve moderately in 2014.
Credit Metrics
CCE's credit metrics are in line with Fitch's expectations. At
June 28, 2013,
total debt-to-operating EBITDA was 2.7x, funds from operations
(FFO) adjusted
leverage was 4.6x, and operating EBITDA-to-gross interest
expense was 14.0x.
Fitch currently expects total debt-to-operating EBITDA of
approximately
2.7x-2.8x at Dec. 31, 2013. Gross leverage of 3.0x or less is
acceptable for the
current ratings. This translates to the low end of CCE's
2.5x-3.0x net leverage
target. Longer-term Fitch expects CCE will manage to the
midpoint of its net
leverage targets.
Consequently, Fitch believes CCE has limited room in the ratings
with the
increased focus on returning cash to shareholders. The increased
share
repurchases and dividends have caused net leverage to increase
materially from
historical levels of less than 2.0x. The increased long-term
leverage is a
concern as Fitch anticipates that acquisitions could occur, but
in the near term
are not probable. The higher leverage would pressure the ratings
in the event of
a large debt-financed transaction as leverage would increase
total
debt-to-EBITDA above 3x. Fitch would expect CCE to use FCF to
quickly reduce
leverage back within its targeted range within a 12-to-18-month
timeframe.
At June 28, 2013, CCE had $429 million of debt maturities over
the next 12
months, including $400 million senior notes due in November
2013. Material
maturities in 2014 and 2015 include $100 million and $475
million respectively.
The majority of CCE's debt obligations remain dollar-denominated
and Fitch
expects the company will continue to narrow the currency
mismatch between the
firm's debt balances and its cash flow through opportunistically
refinancing its
debt.
Rating Sensitivities
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--Gross debt-to-operating EBITDA consistently below 2.3x or net
leverage below
management's targeted range of 2.5x to 3.0x due to operating
income growth and
continued strong FCF generation that results in debt reduction;
--Significant additional geographic diversification concurrent
with lower
leverage and/or an equity stake and board representation by The
Coca-Cola
Company.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Gross debt-to-operating EBITDA sustained above 3.0x;
--Persistent declines in volumes concurrent with material margin
compression and
significantly lower FCF that could be driven by the mature
economies and/or
obesity concerns;
--Continued debt-financed share repurchases concurrent with
materially weaker
volumes and margin contraction;
--Material size debt-financed acquisitions, given declining room
in current
ratings.
