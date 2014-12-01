(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Coca-Cola Enterprises,
Inc.'s (CCE's) ratings as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Bank credit facility at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. At Sept. 26, 2014, CCE had $4.1
billion of total
debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CCE's ratings reflect its stable cash flows, strong market
position, and
exclusive right to manufacture, sell and distribute Coca-Cola
brand beverages in
Western Europe. Coca-Cola products have leading market share
that allows for
premium pricing of the Coca-Cola brands within CCE's
non-alcoholic
ready-to-drink portfolio for each of its territories. In the LTM
period ended
Sept. 26, 2014, CCE generated approximately $8.4 billion of net
sales with 64%
coming from its largest two markets, Great Britain and France.
The ratings incorporate CCE's financial leverage, which is
currently at the top
end of Fitch's expectation for the rating category at 2.9x
(total
debt-to-operating EBITDA), and the firm's good free cash flow
(FCF) generation.
CCE has limited cushion within the rating given the higher
leverage, as Fitch
views the low- to mid-end of CCE's net leverage target of 2.5x
to 3x as
acceptable for the 'BBB+' rating.
CCE is managing through persistent headwinds with the macro
environment in
Western Europe which has been characterized by reduced consumer
spending, higher
unemployment, poor weather at times and the negative effects of
austerity
programs. In addition, the competitive environment has been
challenging
particularly in Great Britain. As such, consumer behavior and
purchasing
decisions remain shaped by post-recession aftereffects. Many
consumers remain
cash conscious, seeking good value for their spending patterns
although brands
remain important to consumers as non-alcoholic beverages do
benefit from the
growing premium trend.
Innovation & Digital Key Growth Drivers
Particularly with government focus on health and well-being, CCE
will need to
continue innovation efforts focused on products and packaging to
expand the
portfolio and offer consumers a wider variety of beverage
options. CCE must
position the company ahead of trends to meet or exceed growth
targets and
continue exploring alternative distribution avenues in order to
adapt to the
changing lifestyles of savvy shoppers. With traditional
retailers struggling,
the use of digital marketing is growing more important
especially in the United
Kingdom, which has one of the most mature online grocery markets
in Europe.
Recent Operating Performance Challenged
During the third quarter ended Sept. 26, 2014, net sales
decreased 3.5% on a
currency-neutral basis to $2.1 billion. Volume decreased 4%
during the quarter
due primarily to macroeconomic softness and strong prior year
volume
comparisons. Declines occurred in both Coca-Cola trademark,
still, and other
sparkling beverage brands. For the quarter, comparable and
currency-neutral
operating expenses decreased 3% to offset topline pressure. CCE
expects the
current operating challenges will continue into 2015, thus
constraining revenue
growth prospects. As such, Fitch expects that competitive
environment and
challenged marketplace conditions could keep CCE below its
long-term revenue
growth target of 4%-6% for the next couple of years.
Leverage at High-End of Credit Metrics
CCE's credit metrics are in line with Fitch's expectations, but
as mentioned
previously, are at the high end, resulting in limited room in
the rating. At
Sept. 26, 2014, total debt-to-operating EBITDA was 2.9x and
operating
EBITDA-to-gross interest expense was approximately 12x. This
translates to
slightly less than the midpoint of CCE's 2.5x-3x net leverage
target.
Longer-term Fitch expects CCE will sustain and manage within the
midpoint of its
net debt leverage targets. Sustained gross leverage of
approximately 3x or less
is acceptable for the current ratings. Funds from operations
(FFO) adjusted
leverage is expected to be in the upper 3x range.
Higher long-term leverage is a concern as Fitch anticipates that
acquisitions
may occur given CCE's desire for franchise territory expansion.
Ratings would be
pressured in the event of a large debt-financed transaction
without the use of
equity as leverage (total debt-to-EBITDA) would increase well
above 3x.
Fitch believes CCE greatly values its current 'BBB+' and 'F2'
long- and
short-term ratings. Therefore, in the case of a large
debt-financed acquisition,
expectations are that CCE would use FCF to quickly reduce
leverage back to its
targeted range in a 12-to-18-month timeframe. In addition, Fitch
expects CCE
would limit share buybacks if leverage increased as a result of
an acquisition
and/or if any material deterioration in future operating
performance occurred.
At Sept. 26, 2014, CCE had issued $242 million in commercial
paper (CP).
Material maturities in 2015 and 2016 include $475 million of
2.125% notes and
$250 million of 2% notes, respectively. A material portion of
CCE's debt
obligations are euro-denominated at approximately 54% of total
long-term debt.
Fitch expects the company will continue to narrow the currency
mismatch and
foreign exchange risk between the firm's debt balances and its
cash flow by
refinancing with euro-denominated debt when the opportunity
arises.
Good Liquidity
At Sept. 26, 2014, CCE had good liquidity of nearly $1.2
billion, inclusive of
$216 million of cash and full availability under the firm's $1
billion
multi-currency credit facility, expiring in September 2017. FCF
(cash from
operations less capital spending less dividend) for the LTM
period ended Sept.
26, 2014 was $246 million. CCE's 2014 pre-dividend FCF guidance
of at least $400
million is higher than the past three years due in part to
benefits from U.S.
tax credits which will reduce U.S. taxes, lower cash
restructuring costs and
reduced capital spending.
CCE has aggressively increased the dividend the past four years
from $0.48 to
$1.00, with the latest increase of 25% per share for 2014. Fitch
expects annual
dividend payments approaching $250 million for the year to
translate to a
manageable 35% dividend payout ratio (dividend-to-earnings).
Over the longer
term, Fitch expects CCE will increase the dividend payout ratio
to its target of
40%. CCE also has aggressively repurchased an average of almost
$850 million
shares annually during the last four years. CCE repurchased $800
million shares
during the first three quarters of 2014.
Going forward, with CCE nearing the midpoint of its net leverage
target, Fitch
expects share repurchases should begin to moderate somewhat
becoming more
dependent on FCF generation and growth in EBITDA.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not currently expect a positive rating action based
on CCE's current
financial policies. Future developments that could, individually
or
collectively, lead to a positive rating action include:
--Gross debt-to-operating EBITDA consistently below 2.3x or net
leverage below
management's targeted range of 2.5x-3x due to operating income
growth and
continued strong FCF generation that results in debt reduction;
--Significant additional geographic diversification concurrent
with lower
leverage and/or an equity stake and board representation by The
Coca-Cola
Company.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Gross debt-to-operating EBITDA sustained above 3x;
--Persistent declines in volumes concurrent with material margin
compression and
significantly lower FCF and EBITDA that could be driven by
additional material
dividend increases or high level of share repurchases, the
mature economies, and
persistent macroeconomic headwinds;
--In the event of weak operating performance, if CCE decided not
to moderate
share repurchases and/or potentially reduce debt to ensure
leverage metrics were
within Fitch's target range for a 'BBB+' rating;
--Leverage remains outside its targeted range for longer than a
12-to-18-month
period following a material debt-financed acquisition;
--CCE does not take adequate steps to mitigate the effects of
foreign exchange
risk;
--Change in financial policy by continuing material
debt-financed share
repurchases that increases leverage.
