(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, November 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Cecabank,
S.A.'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-',
Short-term IDR at 'F3',
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb-', Support Rating at '5' and
Support Rating Floor
at 'No Floor'. The Outlook is Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR AND IDRS
Cecabank's IDR is driven by its VR, which reflects the bank's
moderate risk
operations as a provider of services to institutional clients
and the fact that
is in the process of transforming its business model. This
transformation is a
result of the restructuring of the Spanish savings bank sector,
which
constituted Cecabank's main customer base. The Negative Outlook
reflects our
view that the bank's business plan, which includes expanding its
custodian and
depositary bank activities, has not yet been completed, which
gives rise to
execution risk. Cecabank's business model should allow it to
maintain moderate
risk exposure as its activities are largely secured by
collateral or hedged
and/or short term. The VR also factors in the bank's adequate
liquidity and
capitalisation.
Cecabank has made progress in its business transformation,
particularly helped
by the expansion of securities custody and depositary services
in Spain, which
should help provide a resilient revenue base. It continues to
offer banking,
repo, clearing and settlement services and payment and
collection systems as
well as IT outsourcing and consultancy. Cecabank does not
compete with its bank
clients for customers and we believe that this should help it to
compete
effectively with bigger suppliers of these services.
Credit losses from off balance sheet exposures and securities
investments in
previous years have been addressed. We regard Cecabank's risk
appetite as
moderate given it acts as an intermediary service provider. This
exposes the
bank to operational risk, but Fitch considers that the bank has
the framework to
manage this risk. Operations are highly automated, the bank has
long experience
in providing these services, and operational controls have
largely been
effective to date.
Profitability remains low due to its intermediary role. Fee
income improved
during 2014, particularly from its growing custody and
depositary business, a
trend the bank expects to continue in 2015. However,
profitability has been
affected by lower volumes in recent years. Improvements in
stable fee and
commission earnings, coupled with contained costs should help
compensate lower
net interest income due to low interest rates and reduced
interest-generating
business and less predictable dividend income.
Fitch views Cecabank's capital as sound for the type of business
it conducts,
with a Fitch core capital/risk-weighted asset ratio of 27% and
tangible common
equity/tangible assets ratio of 6.2% at end-1H14. We expect the
bank to maintain
sound capital ratios well above the regulatory minimum, but
further acquisitions
could result in a moderate reduction of its capital ratios.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR AND IDRS
The Negative Outlook primarily reflects our view that although
the bank has made
progress in implementing its strategy it still faces execution
risk. Failure to
generate adequate profitability and to maintain a good franchise
would put the
Long-term IDR under pressure. Conversely, if the bank continues
to make progress
in its business transformation, resulting in a strengthened
franchise and
sustainable volumes and earnings while maintaining low risk
exposure and healthy
capitalisation, it could result in a revision of the Outlook to
Stable. Given
Cecabank's company profile, we currently see limited potential
for an upgrade of
the VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SR AND SRF
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor primarily reflect
our view that
Cecabank's systemic importance is limited following the
restructuring of the
Spanish savings bank sector. While support from the authorities
remains
possible, it cannot be relied upon.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cristina Torrella
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8406
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Belen Vazquez
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1504
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.