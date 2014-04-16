(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cencosud
S.A.'s (Cencosud)
ratings as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-';
--Local Currency IDR at 'BBB-';
--USD750 million unsecured notes due in 2021 at 'BBB-';
--USD1.2 billion unsecured notes due in 2023 at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook remains Negative.
The Negative Outlook continues to reflect the company's weak
capital structure
with total adjusted debt-to-EBITDAR remaining high for the
rating category.
Execution risks remain as the company seeks to lower its
adjusted gross leverage
ratio to below 3.5x through the divesture of non-core assets.
Cencosud's investment grade ratings reflect its solid regional
market position,
business and geographic diversification, critical size in the
food segment
relative to its main competitors, and important presence in the
non-food retail
segment. The high level of the company's unencumbered assets
related to its real
estate portfolio in the shopping center segment is also viewed
positively, as
are Cencosud's stable margins. Factors constraining the ratings
include the
company's high leverage, its exposure to Argentina's high
sovereign risk, and
the sensitivity of its financial (credit card) business to
macroeconomic
downturns. Despite recent refinancings, the company's liquidity
is viewed as
weak for the rating category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
Challenging Operating Environment, High Leverage
Cencosud faces a challenging operating environment in 2014
driven by the
deceleration and integration risks in Brazil, moderate growth in
Chile, and
increasing political and economic risks in Argentina. In
general, Fitch believes
the outlook for the consumer in Latin America is weak in 2014.
The combination
of these factors could limit Cencosud's revenue growth and add
some pressure to
the company's margins. Cencosud's 2014 revenue growth rate is
projected to be
lower than 2013 - in the single digits, while its EBITDA margin
is expected to
be around 7%.
Cencosud's cash generation, measured as EBITDAR, was USD1.8
billion during 2013.
The company had USD7.9 billion in total adjusted debt as of Dec.
31, 2013. Its
debt consisted of USD5.6 billion of on-balance-sheet debt and an
estimated
USD2.3 billion of off-balance-sheet debt associated with lease
obligations
(rentals of USD341 million as of the LTM ended Dec. 31, 2013).
The company's
adjusted gross leverage (total adjusted net debt-to-EBITDAR
ratio) and net
adjusted leverage ratios were 4.3x and 4.2x, respectively, as of
Dec. 31, 2013.
Execution of Non-Core Assets Sale Key Factor
The company's efforts to reduce its adjusted gross leverage will
require the
combination of an improvement in its FCF generation and the
execution on
non-core assets sale. During 2013, Cencosud's free cash flow
(FCF) was negative
by USD453 million due to USD643 million in capital expenditures
and USD161
million in dividends. The company's FCF generation is expected
to improve and be
positive during 2014, reaching around USD200 million, driven by
better working
capital management and lower levels of capital expenditures and
dividends.
However, in order to achieve a significant reduction in debt
levels the company
will also need to execute the divesture of non-core assets.
Improving Liquidity Post Recent Refinancing
Cencosud maintains low levels of cash relative to its short-term
debt, which is
partially balanced by good credit access with local and
international capital
markets as well as with regional banks. As of Dec. 31, 2013, the
company had
only USD327 million of cash and marketable securities, which
compares
unfavorably with USD1.4 billion of short-term debt. Cencosud
executed a major
debt refinancing with regional banks during April, which, by
extending its debt
payment schedule resulted in a significant improvement in its
financial
flexibility. As a result, of this transaction, the company's
debt service for
2014 was reduced by USD650 million and its obligations in 2015
were lowered by
USD120 million.
On a pro forma basis considering this debt refinancing, the
company's
cash-to-short-term debt is estimated at 0.45x. While Fitch views
these
transactions as positive, the company's liquidity remains low.
Market Position and Real Estate Portfolio Incorporated
Cencosud has a dominant position in the retail business in
Chile, a strong
market position in Peru, Argentina, and northeast Brazil, and a
growing presence
in Colombia. The company's operations in Chile, Argentina,
Brazil, Colombia,
and Peru represent approximately 54%, 26%, 8%, 6% and 6%,
respectively, of its
total adjusted EBITDA. The company operated 1,094 stores at the
end of 2013 in
different retail formats. The company also has 48 shopping
centers. Cencosud's
margins are stable, which reflects the predominance of the
less-cyclical
supermarket retail format and a very stable cash-flow-generation
shopping mall
business. These two business units represent around 58% and 21%
each of the
company's total adjusted EBITDA and partially mitigate the more
cyclical nature
of its financial services, department store and home improvement
businesses.
Positively factored into the ratings is the company's real
estate property,
mostly related to its shopping center business segment, with an
estimated market
value of approximately USD2.9 billion. Most of this property is
unencumbered and
75% of the value is in Chile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Positive Rating Action:
A combination of the following factors would result in revising
the Negative
Outlook and affirming the ratings: Successful divesture of
non-core assets
combined with achieving positive FCF levels resulting in
material reduction of
debt levels with the company's adjusted gross leverage reaching
levels below
3.5x
Negative Rating Action:
A combination of the following factors would result in a rating
downgrade:
Failure to execute non-core asset divestures or deterioration in
the company's
FCF generation - driven by levels of cash flow from operations,
capex or paid
dividends not in line with expectations - resulting in poor or
negative FCF
margin and limited debt levels reduction.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jose Vertiz
Director
+1-212-908-0641
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Andrea Jimenez
Associate Director
+562-24993322
Committee Chairperson
Joseph Bormann, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3349
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
