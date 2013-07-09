(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed CfC Stanbic
Bank Limited's
(CfC Stanbic) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' and
National
Long-term rating at 'AAA(ken)'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
CfC Stanbic's IDRs and National Ratings are driven by a moderate
probability of
support from 60%-ultimate parent Standard Bank Group Limited
(SBG; BBB/Stable).
Fitch considers SBG's willingness to support may be high given a
written
statement in SBG's annual report that it will support various
banking
subsidiaries, including CfC - except in the case of political
risk. However, CfC
Stanbic's IDR is constrained by Kenya's Country Ceiling of 'BB-'
due to transfer
and convertibility risks above this rating level.
Fitch considers CfC Stanbic to be a subsidiary of strategic
importance,
demonstrated by high levels of operational integration and
common branding as
well as Kenya's importance in east Africa to support SBG's
Africa-focussed
strategy. There are high levels of integration in the day-to-day
management of
risk across the group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Kenya's Country Ceiling is four notches below SBG's IDR. Given
Fitch's
consideration of CfC Stanbic as a strategic subsidiary of SBG,
its
support-driven IDRs and National Ratings could withstand a
downgrade of up to
three notches of SBG's IDR before they would be affected.
The IDRs could also be sensitive to any change in Kenya's
Country Ceiling, which
could result from a change in the sovereign rating, and/or a
change in the
willingness of SBG to support CfC Stanbic if required. The
National Ratings
would be sensitive to a change in the perceived level of
support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
CfC Stanbic's Viability Rating (VR) takes into account a high
proportion of
earnings from proprietary trading, highly concentrated lending
and funding,
tight liquidity and rapid medium-term growth expectations. This
is mitigated by
healthy recapitalisation during 2012 and strong integration with
SBG from a
strategic perspective and across the risk management function.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Negative rating action on CfC's VR could occur as expected
future loan growth -
if the pace of risk-weighted asset growth were to consistently
outstrip internal
capital generation - or high loan impairment charges erode the
current healthy
Fitch Core Capital ratio.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING
Fitch considers CfC Stanbic a strategic subsidiary of SBG. This
is borne out by
a statement of support in SBG's annual report, common branding
across the group,
Kenya's key role in supporting the group's African strategy and
high levels of
integration across the group.
However, Fitch only assigns a '3' Support Rating, indicating
moderate
probability of support, as this rating is constrained by Kenya's
Country
Ceiling.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING
The SR could be sensitive to SBG's willingness or ability to
provide support or
to changes in the Kenya's Country Ceiling.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ken)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(ken)'
