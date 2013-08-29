Aug 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Channel Link Enterprises Finance plc's (CLEF) notes, as follows:
GBP300m Class G1 index-linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable
GBP150m Class G2 index-linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable
GBP300m Class G3 index-linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable
EUR73m Class G4 index-linked notes: affirmed at BBB', Outlook Stable
EUR147m Class G5 index-linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable
EUR147m Class G6 index-linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable
GBP400m Class A1 fixed-rate notes: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable
EUR645m Class A2 fixed-rate notes: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable
GBP350m Class A3 floating-rate notes: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable
EUR953m Class A4 floating-rate notes: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable
The ratings reflect Groupe Eurotunnel's (GET, the operator) continued improved
financial performance following the tunnel fire in 2008, robust operational and
maintenance arrangements, a protective debt structure and adequate debt service
metrics. Regulatory decisions regarding GET's charging and regulatory framework
are a potential concern that Fitch will continue to monitor.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's ratings are based on the following factors, among others:
Operation and Revenue Risk - Midrange
A key rating driver is GET's overall performance in the heavy goods vehicle
(HGV) shuttle market. The company continues to progress towards revenue levels
achieved prior to the tunnel fire in September 2008 (which led to a partial
closure of the tunnel until February 2009). HGV volumes for FY12 (ending 31
December 2012) improved (+16%, the same as FY11) and achieved a consistently
high market share (44% currently versus 38% in FY11), although the general
market is c.10% off 2007's peak. Average yields also continue to improve,
although they remain below the pre-fire peaks. For H113, volumes fell (-7%) on
the back of increased competition in the Short Straits market. However, total
CLEF revenues are marginally up (+1%), helped by improved HGV yields and a
general increase in the market. Other key revenue lines also improved in FY12.
Eurostar-derived passenger volumes improved 2% (+2% in FY11) and car shuttle
volumes also rose by 7% (+6% FY11). For H113, Eurostar and car shuttle volumes
were up 2% (3%) and 2% (3%), respectively.
Whilst still subdued, competiton from other modes of transport, particularly
ferries, has strengthened slightly. MyFerryLink, GET's leasing/maritime
operation established by the acquisition of three ferries from the bankruptcy of
SeaFrance, has faced a major regulatory setback. Despite a favourable ruling
from the French Competition Authority, in June 2013, the UK Competition
Commission ruled that MyFerryLink's operations were anti-competitive and gave
notice that operations would have to cease at the Port of Dover in December
2013. However, Fitch understands that GET will contest the decision. The impact
on CLEF is limited, given that MyFerryLink's operation are outside the
ringfence.
GET is well-experienced in operating and maintaining the Channel Tunnel, which
is a unique asset, and benefits from strong oversight by both UK and French
governments through a joint regulator (the Intergovernmental Commission (IGC),
together with the Channel Tunnel Safety Authority). Although opex increased in
FY12 (+13% for CLEF), it fell marginally in H113 (2%). The company also
continues to exercise a good level of cost control through the cycle (since
2008, costs have risen by 3% despite a 23% increase in shuttle volumes).
Meanwhile, capex appears to be reasonable, focused on key projects such as
sprinkler zones, locomotive updates and communication systems, albeit on an
unreserved basis. This is mitigated by a minimum capex spend of EUR35m p.a.,
2007 indexed.
Following a complaint lodged by Eurostar with the IGC, the European Commission
(EC) announced in June 2013 that, among other things, GET's track access charges
(TACs) were excessive and that the IGC was not an independent regulator (as its
constituent members, the UK and France, are also the project's grantors).
Although the company has rebutted these claims in several areas (including
benchmarked infrastructure cost, GET's compliance with all concession
requirements and the company's attempts to encourage greater volumes through the
tunnel), it is clear that further discussion between all parties will be
necessary before the end of 2013. Fitch will closely monitor developments.
Debt Structure - Stronger
CLEF's debt structure consists of a typical issuer-borrower structure. Debt is
largely fixed rate and amortising (some back-ended profiles), with a significant
tail to the concession (36 years). There is an element of index-linked debt,
although the agency notes that some natural hedging appears to exist. CLEF now
pays a step up margin of an additional 200 basis points on its floating rate
notes (class A3 and A4). Given current capital market pricing dynamics, GET has
expressed no immediate desire to refinance these tranches, and has strategically
purchased EUR165m of these bonds at a discount in secondary trading.
Debt Service - Midrange
Given that GET is exposed to 100% volume and price risk, Fitch has developed a
conservative rating case (high capex, repeated recession assumptions, limited
yield growth). Specifically, Fitch assumes capex for a total replacement of
shuttles, whereas the project's TA stated that an interim refit could push
replacement past debt maturity. Fitch concludes that GET is performing in line
with the rating case established at financial close. The covenant compliance
certificate presented by the company shows the senior debt service coverage
ratio (DSCR) at 1.63x for the period ended June 2013 (including margin step up
on FRNs). This is slightly below 1.74x for the year ended June 2012, but remains
comfortably above the current covenant of 1.10x (reduced from 1.20x in June 2012
as stipulated in the transaction documents). The forecast rating case average
DSCR and minimum loan life cover ratio (LLCR) are 1.4x and 1.2x, respectively
Peers
Average DSCR and loan life coverage ratio (LLCR) are broadly in line with the
rail projects in the peer group (High Speed Rail Finance (1) PLC (HS1;
A-/Stable), City Greenwich Lewisham Rail Link plc (CGLR; BB+/Stable) and other
private high speed rail projects). Compared with a volume-driven public project
(CGLR), CLEF benefits from some contractual protection on shuttle volumes, in
addition to the highly stable Eurostar demand. There are clear similarities with
HS1, the UK link to the Channel Tunnel, although GET does not benefit from
having 60% of its revenues supported by the UK government via underpinned
"availability" payments for domestic rail. However, the two projects do share
Eurostar volumes, which are considered reliable. GET's 36-year tail is in excess
of that offered by any peer, emphasising the value of this feature to the
transaction. Overall, CLEF is well placed in the 'BBB'-range.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A negative shock (i.e. macroeconomic, competitive, physical damage) that
resulted in significant loss of volumes through the tunnel and a sustained
weakening in financial performance could result in negative rating action. Fitch
may also take action if there is an unfavourable outcome from the EC's review of
TACs and regulation of the tunnel.
Conversely, substantial and sustained overperformance of Fitch's rating case
could result in positive rating action, although Fitch does not consider this
likely in the near term
CLEF is the issuing vehicle of the refinancing of the GET group, the
concessionaire and operator of the Channel Tunnel, the fixed transportation link
between the UK and France in operation since 1994. GET primarily derives its
revenues from its own truck and passenger shuttle services and as infrastructure
operator for railway services (passengers using the separately operated
Eurostar).