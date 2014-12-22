(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, December 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed China Aoyuan
Property Group Limited's (Aoyuan) Long-Term Foreign-Currency
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'B+', and recovery
rating at 'RR4'.
The Outlook is Stable.
The affirmation reflects the Chinese homebuilder's continued
business scale
expansion with moderate leverage and sufficient liquidity. The
ratings are
constrained by the high level of non-residential properties in
the product mix
and limited geographic diversification.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Growing Business Scale: Aoyuan's contracted sales showed
year-on-year growth of
33% from January to November 2014 to CNY10.7bn, mainly because
of its consistent
execution in delivering an increased number of properties ready
for sale. Its
larger business scale gives the company more sales visibility
and greater
financial flexibility in making land acquisitions.
Stable Financial Profile: What sets Aoyuan apart from its fast
growing peers is
that it has maintained healthy leverage despite its rapid
expansion. Its
leverage as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory was 33% at
mid-2014, and
Fitch expects its sales efficiency to maintain at above 1.1x of
contracted
sales/total debt in 2014. Given that the expected land premium
in 2014 accounts
for less than 40% of its estimated full year contracted sales,
Fitch expects
Aoyuan's financial profile to stay healthy at end-2014 and this
resilience
supports its credit profile.
Non-residential Property Exposure: In order to increase revenue
and
profitability, the company complements core residential property
sales with
retail properties and offices, which contributed 23% of total
contracted sales
from January to November 2014. Aoyuan's retail properties are
typically located
on the first several floors of residential blocks in most of its
projects.
Although non-residential properties are currently selling at a
healthy pace,
Fitch believes that they are more cyclical than residential
properties and any
further increase in the share of non-residential properties in
Aoyuan's
contracted sales may increase its business risk.
Limited Geographic Diversification: Around 66% of contracted
sales in the first
11 months of 2014 were from Guangdong province in southern
China, where
competition remains intense. As a small player in a competitive
market, Aoyuan
adopted a fast turnover strategy to maintain a healthy liquidity
position, which
limited its profit margin. The geographical concentration also
exposes the
company to the uncertainties of local policies and the local
economy. It has
successfully replicated its business model in locations outside
Guangdong
province, such as Chongqing municipality. However, Fitch expects
Guangdong to
continue to contribute more than 50% of its contracted sales in
the next 12
months.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- The ratio of contracted sales to total debt falling below 1x
(2013: 1.1x) on a
sustained basis
- Net debt to adjusted net inventory sustained above 40% (as of
30 Jun 2014:
33%)
- Deviation from the fast churn and high cash-flow turnover
business model
- Proportion of contracted sales from non-residential properties
rising above
one third of its total contracted sales
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Successful execution of expansion strategy for the next two to
three years,
with contracted sales rising to more than CNY15bn a year, and
EBITDA margin
increasing to over 25% on a sustained basis
