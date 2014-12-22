(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, December 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China Aoyuan Property Group Limited's (Aoyuan) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'B+', and recovery rating at 'RR4'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation reflects the Chinese homebuilder's continued business scale expansion with moderate leverage and sufficient liquidity. The ratings are constrained by the high level of non-residential properties in the product mix and limited geographic diversification. KEY RATING DRIVERS Growing Business Scale: Aoyuan's contracted sales showed year-on-year growth of 33% from January to November 2014 to CNY10.7bn, mainly because of its consistent execution in delivering an increased number of properties ready for sale. Its larger business scale gives the company more sales visibility and greater financial flexibility in making land acquisitions. Stable Financial Profile: What sets Aoyuan apart from its fast growing peers is that it has maintained healthy leverage despite its rapid expansion. Its leverage as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory was 33% at mid-2014, and Fitch expects its sales efficiency to maintain at above 1.1x of contracted sales/total debt in 2014. Given that the expected land premium in 2014 accounts for less than 40% of its estimated full year contracted sales, Fitch expects Aoyuan's financial profile to stay healthy at end-2014 and this resilience supports its credit profile. Non-residential Property Exposure: In order to increase revenue and profitability, the company complements core residential property sales with retail properties and offices, which contributed 23% of total contracted sales from January to November 2014. Aoyuan's retail properties are typically located on the first several floors of residential blocks in most of its projects. Although non-residential properties are currently selling at a healthy pace, Fitch believes that they are more cyclical than residential properties and any further increase in the share of non-residential properties in Aoyuan's contracted sales may increase its business risk. Limited Geographic Diversification: Around 66% of contracted sales in the first 11 months of 2014 were from Guangdong province in southern China, where competition remains intense. As a small player in a competitive market, Aoyuan adopted a fast turnover strategy to maintain a healthy liquidity position, which limited its profit margin. The geographical concentration also exposes the company to the uncertainties of local policies and the local economy. It has successfully replicated its business model in locations outside Guangdong province, such as Chongqing municipality. However, Fitch expects Guangdong to continue to contribute more than 50% of its contracted sales in the next 12 months. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - The ratio of contracted sales to total debt falling below 1x (2013: 1.1x) on a sustained basis - Net debt to adjusted net inventory sustained above 40% (as of 30 Jun 2014: 33%) - Deviation from the fast churn and high cash-flow turnover business model - Proportion of contracted sales from non-residential properties rising above one third of its total contracted sales Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Successful execution of expansion strategy for the next two to three years, with contracted sales rising to more than CNY15bn a year, and EBITDA margin increasing to over 25% on a sustained basis 