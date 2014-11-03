(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, November 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based property developer Greenland Holding Group Company Limited's (Greenland) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch also affirmed all the notes issued by Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited and Greenland Global Investment Limited at 'BBB-'. Fitch has also affirmed the company's standalone ratings at 'BBB-' but revised the Outlook on Greenland's standalone ratings to Negative as the company has paid substantial land premium relative to the growth in its sales in 2014. However, the Outlook on the company's IDR is maintained at Stable as Fitch believes the Shanghai branch of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (Shanghai SASAC) has enough capacity and propensity to provide a one-notch uplift to maintain the IDR at but not over 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS Substantial Land Banking: The company has acquired substantial amounts of land - 45.6 million square metres of gross floor area (GFA) worth CNY112bn. CNY95.4bn of the land premium was paid in 2013 and 1H2014. Fitch expects its net debt/adjusted inventory to rise to close to 50% at end-2014 from 47% at end-2013, which is enough to push the Outlook on the standalone rating to Negative. The increase in the ratio is driven by the larger land bank and modest contracted sales of CNY83bn in 1H2014, compared with a CNY240 of sales target for 2014. State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) Status: Fitch believes that the Shanghai SASAC is likely to provide explicit support to Greenland when its standalone rating is downgraded to below investment grade, which may hurt its access to funding sources and reputation as a major SOE. Fitch's expectation is based on the strong linkage between Greenland and the Shanghai SASAC, which owns a majority of the former. Previously there was no explicit parental support, mainly because Greenland had a healthier financial profile and government support was not incorporated into its credit profile. Limited Impact from Non-Property Business: Greenland also has non-property related businesses that are focused on energy trading and coal mining, which accounted for around 56% of revenue, 18% of its total net debt plus minority interest, and 7% of EBITDA in 2013. As part of its analysis, Fitch reallocated the net debt of the non-property businesses to the property business so that the non-property segment's ratio of net working capital to net debt is 1.5x. This was done to neutralise the credit impact of the non-property businesses. As a result of the reallocation of debt, the property segment's net debt/adjusted inventory ratio increased 5pp to 47% at end-2013, which does not change Greenland's ratings. High Asset Turnover: Like other large homebuilders in China, including China Vanke Co., Ltd (BBB+/Stable) and Poly Real Estate Group Company Limited (BBB+/Stable), Greenland's business model is to make its newly acquired land bank available for sale rapidly to reduce inventory holding costs and risks. Greenland's contracted sales/net inventory in 2013 was close to 1x, which is at high-end among peers. However, because of its higher leverage reflected by net debt/adjusted inventory of 43% at end-2013, its contracted sales/total debt was 1.7x, in line with the other large nationwide homebuilders. Lower Margins: Greenland's estimated EBITDA margin attributable to the property segment decreased further to around 16% in 2013. It was one of the lowest margins in the sector, despite Greenland's bigger exposure to the more profitable non-residential segments. While this was a result of its focus on lower priced housing, the low margin has largely offset the benefits from the expansion of its business scale, which was seen in the 55% rise in contracted sales in 2013. However, lower cost housing may be more resilient in a downturn, especially because Greenland does not focus on lower-tier cities, unlike other low average selling price developers like Evergrande Real Estate Group Limited (BB-/Negative). Bigger Exposure to Non-Residential Development: Over 40% of Greenland's 2013 contracted sales were from non-residential properties, primarily office and retail. This ratio is significantly higher than Vanke's and Poly's, which generate less than 15% of their contracted sales from the commercial sector. Fitch believes that residential sales in China are likely to be less affected by market cyclicality compared with commercial sales due to the greater focus on the end-user market. However, a high portion of Greenland's office sales is from projects in prime locations, mitigating these risks. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: The Outlook for the standalone ratings may be revised back to Stable if the negative guidelines are not met in the next 12 months. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action on the standalone ratings include: - Net debt/adjusted inventory rising above 50% on a sustained basis - EBITDA margin lower than 15% on a sustained basis - Contracted sales/total debt below 1.5x on sustained basis - Further rise in leverage in non-property businesses - Material rise in unsold inventory in the non-residential property segment Explicit parental support will be considered only when the standalone rating is downgraded below 'BBB-'. The one-notch uplift may be adjusted or removed when there is evidence of weaker linkage between Greenland and the Shanghai SASAC. The ratios in the guidelines apply only to the property segment after the property segment takes over part of the debt from non-property business to maintain the latter's net working capital/net debt ratio at 1.5x. Contact: Primary Analyst Andy Chang Associate Director +852 2263 9914 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Vanessa Chan Director +852 2263 9559 Committee Chairperson Andrew Steel Managing Director +65 6796 7231 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Related Research "Rating Chinese Homebuilders", dated 15 October 2012 Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Rating Chinese Homebuilders here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.