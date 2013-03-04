(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China Fishery Group Limited's (China Fishery) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), its senior unsecured rating and USD300m senior unsecured notes at 'BB-', and removed them from Rating Watch Negative. A Stable Outlook has been assigned to the IDR. Key Rating Drivers The rating actions are based on Fitch's assessment that China Fishery is not likely to suffer imminent substantial losses in its contract supply operations in Russia, the reason the ratings were placed on Negative Watch on 3 December 2012. Separately, on 26 February 2013, China Fishery proposed to acquire a controlling interest in Copeinca ASA (Copeinca, B+/Stable), the second-largest producer in the Peruvian fishmeal industry. This event is unlikely to have an immediate rating impact as a significant portion of the acquisition cost will be funded by an underwritten rights issue. China Fishery continues to obtain Alaskan Pollock supplies from its Russian partners despite media allegations in November 2012 that the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Services (FAS) has deemed its involvement in Russian fishing rights contravenes domestic laws. Notwithstanding continued uncertainty on whether China Fishery would need to restructure its contract supply operations to meet Russian regulations, Fitch believes it is unlikely that the company will suffer imminent financial losses as long as it continues to operate the contract supply business. Fitch is also of the opinion that if China Fishery should be forced to exit the contract supply business, imminent losses can be averted as the company is entitled to recover pre-payments made to its agents in Russia. Fitch's downgrade of China Fishery's ratings in December 2012 had factored in the possibility that the high profit margin of its Russian contract supply operation may moderate either due to industry restructuring or due to the company's own expansion. The downgrade also reflected the weakened performance of the China Fishery fleet (CF Fleet) operation that ply different fishing grounds around the world, a factor that remains unchanged. The impact of the proposed Copeinca acquisition on China Fishery will depend on the size of the stake acquired and the final price paid. The acquisition, if successful, will improve China Fishery's business profile, especially if it is able to merge it with its existing fishmeal operations in Peru. The fishmeal business carries least operational risk among China Fishery's three major business segments. Fitch believes that China Fishery should be able to maintain its leverage, as measured by net debt/EBITDAR, below 3x post acquisition unless it pays substantially above its stated USD600m valuation for the entire equity interest in Copeinca. The company has secured funding sources for any amounts not covered by its underwritten rights issue. If a substantial minority interest in Copeinca remains post acquisition, Fitch will deconsolidate its financials in its assessment of China Fishery. Rating Sensitivities Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - adjusted net debt/EBITDAR rising above 3x from 2.4x in 2012 - operating EBITDAR margin falling below 30% from 37% in 2012 - material changes to the contract supply operations leading to substantial cash losses Positive: Fitch does not envisage taking positive rating action in the next 12 to 18 months given prevailing uncertainty over the Russian contract supply operation and given the volatile performance of its CF fleet operation. Applicable criteria "Corporate Rating Methodology", dated 8 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.