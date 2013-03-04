(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
China Fishery
Group Limited's (China Fishery) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR), its
senior unsecured rating and USD300m senior unsecured notes at
'BB-', and removed
them from Rating Watch Negative. A Stable Outlook has been
assigned to the IDR.
Key Rating Drivers
The rating actions are based on Fitch's assessment that China
Fishery is not
likely to suffer imminent substantial losses in its contract
supply operations
in Russia, the reason the ratings were placed on Negative Watch
on 3 December
2012.
Separately, on 26 February 2013, China Fishery proposed to
acquire a controlling
interest in Copeinca ASA (Copeinca, B+/Stable), the
second-largest producer in
the Peruvian fishmeal industry. This event is unlikely to have
an immediate
rating impact as a significant portion of the acquisition cost
will be funded by
an underwritten rights issue.
China Fishery continues to obtain Alaskan Pollock supplies from
its Russian
partners despite media allegations in November 2012 that the
Russian Federal
Antimonopoly Services (FAS) has deemed its involvement in
Russian fishing rights
contravenes domestic laws. Notwithstanding continued uncertainty
on whether
China Fishery would need to restructure its contract supply
operations to meet
Russian regulations, Fitch believes it is unlikely that the
company will suffer
imminent financial losses as long as it continues to operate the
contract supply
business. Fitch is also of the opinion that if China Fishery
should be forced to
exit the contract supply business, imminent losses can be
averted as the company
is entitled to recover pre-payments made to its agents in
Russia.
Fitch's downgrade of China Fishery's ratings in December 2012
had factored in
the possibility that the high profit margin of its Russian
contract supply
operation may moderate either due to industry restructuring or
due to the
company's own expansion. The downgrade also reflected the
weakened performance
of the China Fishery fleet (CF Fleet) operation that ply
different fishing
grounds around the world, a factor that remains unchanged.
The impact of the proposed Copeinca acquisition on China Fishery
will depend on
the size of the stake acquired and the final price paid. The
acquisition, if
successful, will improve China Fishery's business profile,
especially if it is
able to merge it with its existing fishmeal operations in Peru.
The fishmeal
business carries least operational risk among China Fishery's
three major
business segments.
Fitch believes that China Fishery should be able to maintain its
leverage, as
measured by net debt/EBITDAR, below 3x post acquisition unless
it pays
substantially above its stated USD600m valuation for the entire
equity interest
in Copeinca. The company has secured funding sources for any
amounts not covered
by its underwritten rights issue. If a substantial minority
interest in Copeinca
remains post acquisition, Fitch will deconsolidate its
financials in its
assessment of China Fishery.
Rating Sensitivities
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- adjusted net debt/EBITDAR rising above 3x from 2.4x in 2012
- operating EBITDAR margin falling below 30% from 37% in 2012
- material changes to the contract supply operations leading to
substantial cash
losses
Positive: Fitch does not envisage taking positive rating action
in the next 12
to 18 months given prevailing uncertainty over the Russian
contract supply
operation and given the volatile performance of its CF fleet
operation.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Su Aik Lim
Director
+65 6796 7233
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Michelle Leong
Associate Director
+852 2263 9929
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria "Corporate Rating Methodology", dated 8
August 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES.
FITCH'S CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.