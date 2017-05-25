(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China
Mobile Limited's
(CML) Long-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Dominant Mobile Market Position: The ratings reflect Fitch's
expectations that
CML would be able to maintain its dominant position in China's
mobile market
over the medium term due to its significant economies of scale,
robust financial
position and solid execution ability. In 2016, CML's mobile
service revenue
market share remained high at 67%. At end-April 2017, it
controlled subscriber
share of 64% and 68% for all mobile and 4G services,
respectively. The company
also utilises its strength in mobile services to develop its
broadband business,
controlling a subscriber share of 28% at end-April 2017, based
on the Ministry
of Industry and Information Technology's data.
Government-Directed Tariff Cuts: Further tariff reductions
directed by the
government may affect CML's revenue and EBITDA growth in 2017.
However, we
believe that the overall impact should be manageable for CML, as
we expect to
see continued favourable price elasticity. We believe this round
of
government-directed tariff cuts is less severe than the previous
round in 2015.
Chinese operators each pledged to substantially reduce dedicated
internet access
tariffs for small- and medium-sized enterprises and
international long-distance
call tariffs, and from 1 October 2017, cease to charge domestic
long-distance
and roaming fees for their mobile subscribers.
Solid Profitability: We expect CML's EBITDA margin to remain
solid at around
35%-36%, despite some pressure in 2017 due to utility- and
labour-cost inflation
and increased competition on 4G from the other two Chinese
operators. CML's
EBITDA margin rebounded to 36% in 1Q17, from 34% in 4Q16, after
higher year-end
customer retention and faster phasing-out of domestic
long-distance and roaming
fees in 2H16. We expect rising data demand, lower handset
subsidies and
improvement in the tower company's efficiency to help mitigate
margin pressure.
Declining Capex: CML's pre-dividend FCF margin should expand to
over 14% in
2017-2019 as capex decreases. Fitch expects the company to
continue to
accumulate excess cash despite an increase in dividend payout
ratio to 46% from
43%. CML will cut capex in 2017 to CNY176 billion as 4G
investment declines. We
forecast further capex cuts in 2018 and perhaps 2019. CML may
start to spend on
5G capex slightly earlier than the other Chinese operators.
However, we believe
the majority of China's 5G capex is some years away; investment
may start from
2019 at the earliest, but initial 5G spending is likely to be
limited.
Constrained by Sovereign Ratings: CML's ratings are constrained
by China's
sovereign rating (A+/Stable) as CML is ultimately controlled by
the state. CML's
standalone rating is 'AA-'. CML is 73%-owned by China Mobile
Communications
Corporation, which is 100%-owned by the State-Owned Assets
Supervision and
Administration Commission.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
CML's standalone rating of 'AA-' remains the highest among all
Fitch's telecoms
credits, but its rating is constrained by China's sovereign
ratings (A+/Stable).
CML has significantly stronger market position and more
substantial net cash
position than its global peers. Its credit profile remains
stronger than that of
global and local telecoms peers, including China Telecom
Corporation Limited
(A+/Stable), Singapore Telecommunications Limited (A+/Stable),
SK Telecom Co.,
Ltd. (A-/Stable), Telekom Malaysia Berhad (A-/Stable), Verizon
Communications
Inc. (A-/Stable) and AT&T Inc. (A-/Rating Watch Negative).
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- around mid-single digit revenue growth with rising data
revenue offsetting the
decline in voice revenue
- operating EBITDAR margin at 43%-44% in two to three years
- capex of CNY176 billion in 2017 and CNY160 billion-190 billion
in 2018-2019
- dividend payout ratio at 46%
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- A positive sovereign rating action
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to a Downgrade
of the Standalone Rating to 'A+'
- Reversal of its net cash position
- Pre-dividend FCF margin falling below 8% on a sustained basis
- Operating EBITDAR margin falling below 40% on a sustained
basis
CML has high rating headroom and Fitch therefore does not
envisage a downgrade
of the standalone rating to 'A+' from 'AA-' over the medium
term.
As CML's ratings are constrained by the sovereign's rating, any
downgrade of the
sovereign will lead to a corresponding downgrade in CML's
ratings.
LIQUIDITY
Abundant Liquidity: At end-December 2016, CML's unrestricted
cash balance of
CNY426 billion far exceeded its interest-bearing borrowing of
CNY5 billion. CML
has no maturities due before October 2017.
Debt Structure: Its debt totalled CNY5 billion at end-2016
(end-2015: CNY5bn),
which consisted of the unsecured long-term bonds guaranteed by
China Mobile
Communications Corporation due in 2017.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kelvin Ho
Director
+852 2263 9940
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F., Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
