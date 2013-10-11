Oct 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed China Oilfield Services Limited's (COSL) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and its foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at
'A'. The Outlook is Stable.Simultaneously, Fitch has also affirmed the 'A' rating of the senior
unsecured notes issued by COSL Finance (BVI) Limited (100% held by COSL) and guaranteed by
COSL.
COSL's ratings are closely aligned with the credit profile of its parent, wholly
state-owned China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), which owns 53.6% of
COSL. This is due to the strong strategic and operational linkages between the
two companies, and the tangible support COSL has received from CNOOC, based on
Fitch Ratings' Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage methodology.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Importance to CNOOC: COSL's integrated oilfield service model provides
significant efficiencies and cost savings to CNOOC. COSL is the largest and most
integrated offshore oilfield services provider in China. It has consistently
accounted for nearly 90% of the drilling services requirements of CNOOC,
specifically those of CNOOC's upstream subsidiary CNOOC Limited ('A+'/Stable),
as well as the bulk of its well services and geophysical and marine support
service requirements offshore.
Stability of Cash Flow: The relationship with CNOOC benefits COSL because of
strong utilisation rates for its assets in China, and this translates into
stability and visibility of earnings. COSL has generated around 60% of its
revenue from CNOOC. COSL's shallow-water operations will generate strong cash
flow and asset utilisation in the medium term, considering CNOOC's reserve life
and discoveries in the shallow waters of China. Fitch expects revenue from
COSL's international business (about 35% of total revenue in H113) to expand
faster than revenue from CNOOC, which will result in CNOOC's contribution to
COSL declining gradually, though it is likely to remain at at least 50% in the
medium term.
Strong Credit Metrics: COSL has robust credit metrics and sound liquidity. Its
net debt/operating EBITDAR was 2.7x in 2012 (H113 annualized: around 2.3x) and
operating EBITDAR fixed charge coverage was 8.1x. Fitch estimates it had cash
equivalent balances of CNY10bn at June 2013. Although the company has a large
capex programme over the medium term, with relatively short lead time to
delivery for most assets, Fitch expects incremental earnings increases from its
capital expenditure to allow the company to maintain its credit metrics around
current levels. These financial metrics and its business risk profile are
appropriate for a 'BBB-' stand-alone rating.
Support from CNOOC: Tangible support to COSL from CNOOC includes the
prioritisation of COSL in the domestic business, and financial assistance via
the provision of a CNY2bn credit facility in 2009. COSL also manages the
operation of deep-water rig HYSY 981, constructed by CNOOC, under a management
contract. Fitch feels that developing deep-water capabilities domestically is
strategically important for both CNOOC and China, thus, CNOOC will continue to
support COSL.
Limited Deep-Water Capabilities: Fitch believes that COSL's biggest challenge is
to develop its deep-water capabilities to service CNOOC's future requirements,
and CNOOC is increasingly looking to deep waters for reserve replenishment and
growth. COSL's history has been more as a provider of oilfield services to
CNOOC's shallow-water operations in China.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- weakening of the credit profile of CNOOC;
- evidence of weakening of operating and strategic linkages between COSL and
CNOOC, including COSL ceasing to be majority-owned by CNOOC
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- evidence of stronger of linkages between COSL and CNOOC
- strengthening of credit profile of CNOOC, provided the linkages remain intact