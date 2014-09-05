(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/BARCELONA, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed China
Orient Asset Management Corporation's (COAM) Long-Term Foreign-
and Local-
Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-'. The Outlook is
Stable. A full
list of rating actions may be found at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
COAM's ratings are linked to those of the Chinese sovereign
(A+/Stable) and
rated two notches lower. This reflects COAM's state ownership,
strong control
and strategic ties with the state, which result in a strong
likelihood of
extraordinary state support, if required. COAM is classified as
a dependent
public-sector entity under Fitch's rating criteria, and the
agency has applied
a top-down approach in its analysis of COAM.
While the Ministry of Finance (MoF) owns 100% of COAM and
controls the entity
through COAM's management, the agency expects MoF to dilute its
shareholding in
COAM in the near future, although it will still maintain a
majority controlling
stake.
COAM is one of four big asset management companies (AMCs)
established to
mitigate financial risks, preserve state-owned assets, and
promote the reform
and development of China's financial system. These AMCs are also
the premium
wholesalers for non-performing assets (NPAs) in China.
COAM has no board of directors - major strategic decisions are
made by MoF.
Daily operations are managed by its president and seven
executives appointed by
the China Banking Regulation Commission (CBRC), which acts as
regulator for the
asset management activities. COAM's management reports to the
MoF and CBRC
about its operational and financial performance on a regular
basis.
The fast growth in COAM's distressed asset portfolio in the past
three years has
given rise to concerns over execution risk and potential
pressure on capital
adequacy. Its fast growing restructured assets portfolio have
yet to weather
through cycles and may face pressure on asset quality in the
event of an
economic downturn. However, Fitch believes COAM's industry
experience and
seasoned management partly mitigate this risk. The agency
expects COAM's total
assets and net profit to grow by around 15-20% per annum in the
next two to
three years.
As a distressed asset manager, COAM's portfolio carries more
inherent credit
risk than a normal loan portfolio. Concentration risk arises
from COAM's
meaningful exposure to the Chinese property sectors in its
portfolio. However,
the low loan/value ratio of its distressed loan and receivables
portfolio partly
neutralises the concentration risk.
COAM's relies on wholesale funding. This makes it more
vulnerable to the rise in
interest rates. Therefore, tight liquidity conditions in the
domestic market may
result in higher borrowing costs and may depress the company's
profitability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive or negative rating action may result from a similar
sovereign ratings
change. Stronger explicit support from the government or COAM's
stronger
performance and capitalisation may lead to a ratings upgrade.
Any significant dilution of COAM's core activities in the
acquisition and
management of NPAs may lead to a widening in notching.
Significant changes to its strategic importance or a dilution of
the state's
shareholding to below 51% may result in COAM no longer being
classified as a
dependent public-sector entity and, therefore, no longer being
credit-linked to
the sovereign rating.
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
COAM
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
USD2bn Medium Term Note Programme affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable
Century Master Investment Co., Ltd
USD600m 4.75% senior unsecured notes due 2018 affirmed at 'A-'
Starway Assets Enterprises Inc.
CNY2.5bn 4.1% senior unsecured notes due 2017 affirmed at 'A-'
Charming Light Investments Ltd.
USD600m 3.75% senior unsecured notes due 2019 affirmed at 'A-'
USD400m 5% senior unsecured notes due 2024 affirmed at 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Fernando Mayorga
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8400
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012 and
'Rating of Public Sector Entities Outside the United States',
dated 4 March
2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
