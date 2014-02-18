(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Feb 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed China Railway Group Limited's (CREC) Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch also affirmed the USD500m 3.85% senior unsecured notes due 2023, issued by China Railway
Resources Huitung Limited, at 'BBB+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strategic Position Unchanged: China's railway construction sector continued to
be a duopoly in 2013 with CREC and China Railway Construction Corporation
splitting the market. This supports CREC's strategic importance to China's
infrastructure development, particularly in rail construction. During the
period, CREC was awarded over 40% of China's railway and urban rail construction
contracts. As of 30 June 2013, CREC had a contract backlog of CNY1.41tln (3.0
times of 2012 revenue; 81% of which are infrastructure construction contracts).
The Chinese government has budgeted CNY630bn for railway fixed asset investment
(FAI) in 2014, slightly higher than in the previous year, even after the
restructuring in 2013 of the Ministry of Railway into Chinese Railway
Corporation and a state railway administrator. Fitch expects Chinese railway and
urban rail FAI to remain at similar levels for the next three or four years to
build planned nationwide and regional rail transportation systems.
Positive Working Capital Drives Leverage: CREC's pre-construction and
construction businesses exhibit a negative working capital pattern, although
this has been largely weakened by the cash requirements for
Build-Transfer/Build-Operate-Transfer operations and property development. As a
result, CREC has positive working capital at the holding company level. Fitch
expects this pattern to persist and drive up financial leverage, although this
is mitigated by support from the Central State-owned Assets Supervision and
Administration Commission (SASAC), which owns 100% of China Railway Engineering
Corporation, the 56.1% parent of CREC.
Diversification Risk: SASAC has allowed CREC to expand into property development
and other fields, which are more profitable but pose execution risks. These
activities also drove up CREC's financial leverage. The debt used to support the
capex and working capital requirements of activities in these sectors would be
paid down once these projects generate cash flows, contributing to CREC's
deleveraging.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Positive rating action on the Chinese sovereign
- Strengthening linkages between CREC and the Chinese sovereign
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Negative rating action on the Chinese sovereign
- Weakening linkages between CREC and the Chinese sovereign