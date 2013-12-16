(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 16

Fitch Ratings has affirmed China Resources Gas Group Limited's (CRG) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. Simultaneously, CRG's senior unsecured rating is affirmed at 'BBB+'.

CRG's IDR incorporates a one-notch uplift for potential support from its immediate parent, China Resources Holdings Limited (CRH), which owns 63% of CRG. CRH is wholly owned by the State Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of China (A+/Stable).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Strong Operating and Financial Performance: The gas distributor's operating performance continues to be strong. It reported revenue and net profit of HKD9.8bn and HKD1.3bn for the six months ended June 2013 (up 76% and 45% respectively compared with 1H12). These results were supported by more city gas projects - 159 at end-June 2013 compared with 80 at end-June 2012. The results also reflected a robust rise in new connections, bringing total residential connections to 17.4m and commercial and industrial (C&I) connections to 171,275 (from 11.4m and 133,591 at end-June 2012), which is broadly in line with Fitch's expectations.

Moderating Pressure from M&A: Fitch expects CRG's pace and intensity of acquisitions to slow down after it completed the acquisition of the fifth (and final) batch of projects from CRH during the second half of 2012. Fitch however expects CRG and other large city gas operators to continue to acquire remaining brownfield projects in China.

Gas Sales' Share in Revenue Rising: The high-margin revenue from gas connection fees as a share of total revenue continued to fall, dropping to 18% in 1H13 from 21% in end-2012. Although this reduces the overall profit margin of the company, Fitch considers the higher share of revenue from gas sales as positive for the company because gas sales are more stable than gas connection fees. This is a trend we have observed across the industry as the industry matures.

Gas Sector Liberalisation to Pressure Margins: Fitch expects the Chinese government to continue with energy price reforms. The company has managed to pass on recent increases in city-gate prices - which were limited to C&I only - to the majority of its customers. However, we expect future gas price increases to be more broad-based and include residential customers. Fitch expects price adjustments to be gradual, and result in some margin pressure on CRG's revenue from gas sales over the medium term. However, the agency does not expect a material contraction in the margins of China city gas distributors and believes the economic viability of the piped gas operators is critical to the government's goal of promoting the use of natural gas to alleviate the country's pollution problems.

Risk in Cashflow from Subsidiaries: CRG's standalone credit profile is tempered by a substantial number of jointly controlled entities (JCE) in which it has less than 50% stake. The company mitigates the subordination by structuring the JCEs with management and financial control. CRG is also taking active steps to reduce the risk of cashflow being locked in at JCEs by increasing its stakes in the latter (for example, the privatisation of Zhengzhou China Resources Gas).

The company's liquidity remains strong with total cash reserves of HKD9bn at June-end 2013 against total debt of HKD14bn. Over 90% of CRG's consolidated debt is raised at CRG and the company benefits from strong access to sources of liquidity given its robust financial profile and association with CRH.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Starting 2013, CRG will follow the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standard 11, in which the results of the jointly controlled entities will be presented using the equity method instead of the current proportionate consolidation method. The agency plans to adjust the rating guidelines to reflect these changes in account presentation when CRG's full-year results for 2013 are published. The presence of a large number of JCEs and issues arising from this is already factored into CRG's ratings - as such, the changes to presentation of financial information per se do not have any impact on our assessment of CRG's credit quality. Until Fitch decides on the revised financial metrics based guidelines, the following qualitative rating guidelines apply.

Negative: Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to negative rating action include:

-Material deterioration in the regulatory environment or an inability to pass through cost increases to preserve profitability

-Evidence of insufficient cash flow being channelled upstream from subsidiaries/JCEs to meet CRG's interest servicing and dividends to shareholders

-A substantial increase in debt at JCEs, increasing structural subordination for creditors at CRG

Positive: Positive rating action is unlikely given the slim likelihood of significant improvement to its financial profile over the medium-term. CRG's ratings, however, could benefit in the longer term from a commitment to financial de-leveraging and material dividend receipts from its project companies.