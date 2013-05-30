May 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd's (CTIH) Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The agency has also affirmed CTIH's operating companies, Tai
Ping Life Insurance Co Ltd (TPL) and Taiping Reinsurance Co Ltd (TPRe), at Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) 'A-' and 'A' respectively. The Outlook on all ratings is Stable. At the same
time, CTIH's senior unsecured notes, issued through CIIH (BVI) Ltd and China Taiping
Capital Limited, have been affirmed at 'BBB'.
Key Rating Drivers
The rating action follows CTIH's announcement to acquire assets at a total
consideration of CNY10.6bn from its controlling shareholders, China Taiping
Insurance Group (HK) Company Limited (TPG(HK)) and its ultimate parent, China
Taiping Insurance Group Co. (TPG).
CTIH's ownership in several controlled subsidiaries in China such as TPL, Tai
Ping General Insurance Company Limited (TPI), Taiping Pension Company Limited
(TPP), and Taiping Asset Management Company Limited (TPAM) will increase after
the restructuring. Furthermore, several investment property holding entities and
overseas property and casualty insurance businesses will be transferred to CTIH.
As CTIH plans to issue new shares to fund the transaction, TPG's stake in CTIH
will increase from 53.27% to 68.96% upon the completion of the acquisition.
While the restructuring will further widen CTIH's revenue streams and enhance
its earnings stability, Fitch is cautious on its impact on the group's adjusted
financial leverage. The adjusted financial leverage of the group on a
post-acquisition pro-forma basis would be 43.5% at end-December 2012, as CTIH
will need to absorb about HKD4.3bn of bank loans upon the completion of the
acquisition. CTIH's adjusted financial leverage prior to the proposed
restructuring stood at 39.2% at end-December 2012.
Fitch has received an explicit commitment from CTIH that it fully intends to
lower its adjusted financial leverage to below 40% by the end of H114. CTIH has
the flexibility to repay part of its bank loans by using internal resources
after the restructuring.
Rating Sensitivities
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade of CTIH and its operating
entities include the inability of the company to reduce adjusted financial
leverage to below 40% by the end of H114 and low interest coverage below 4x on a
consolidated basis.
Negative rating triggers for TPRe include deterioration in underwriting result
with a combined ratio consistently greater than 100% and significant change in
its net probable maximum loss exposure and, for TPL, a reduction in local
solvency ratio to below 150% on a sustained basis.
An upgrade of CTIH and its operating entities in the near term is unlikely,
given its high financial leverage and moderate capital position.