(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China
Telecom Corporation
Limited's (CTCL) Long-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Government Support: The ratings benefit from a one-notch uplift
for state
support and CTCL's strategic importance to the Chinese sovereign
(A+/Stable),
the company's ultimate majority owner. CTCL is 71% owned by
China
Telecommunications Corporation (CTC), which is 100% owned by the
State-owned
Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. The state owns
82.85% of CTCL
when all state shareholders are included.
Dominant Fixed-Line Market Position: The ratings reflect CTCL's
dominant
position in the southern China market for fixed-line and
broadband services. Its
market position enables CTCL to continue offering bundled
services and
differentiated information, content and technology services and
value-added
services. Steady broadband revenue and rapid growth in its IPTV,
data centre,
cloud and big data businesses and projects related to the
government's
"internet+" strategy should continue to support fixed-line free
cash flow (FCF)
and help fund CTCL's mobile expansion. Fixed-line service
revenue rose 2% in
2016.
Solid Mobile Execution: CTCL has demonstrated exceptional
execution ability
despite the disadvantages of the CDMA ecosystem in 2G and 3G and
delays in FDD
LTE licensing. It increased its mobile service revenue share to
16% in 2016
(2015: 15%). CTCL has demonstrated success in migrating voice
revenue to data
revenue without harming its revenue growth. It has the biggest
portion of data
revenue in its mobile service revenue among the three Chinese
operators. It is
the second-largest 4G operator in China, with 143 million 4G
subscribers (17%
market share) in April 2017.
Increased Broadband Competition: We expect CTCL to maintain its
strong broadband
market position in southern China and steady broadband revenue,
despite more
aggressive customer acquisition by China Mobile Limited (CML,
A+/Stable). CTCL's
advantages stem from its basic full coverage of the fibre
network in the city
areas of southern China, with 86% of its subscribers using fibre
networks, which
have high average access speed of over 50Mbps. The company also
has dominant
IPTV market share of over 70%, which help reduce churn, and a
clear leading
market position in data centre operations. Growth in CTCL's
broadband access
revenue accelerated slightly to 3% in 2016 (2015: 1%).
Government-Directed Tariff Cuts: Further tariff reductions
directed by the
government may affect CTCL's revenue and EBITDA growth in 2017.
However, we
believe that the overall impact should be manageable for CTCL,
as we expect to
see continued favourable price elasticity. We believe this round
of
government-directed tariff cuts is less severe than the previous
round in 2015.
Chinese operators each pledged to substantially cut internet
private-line access
tariffs for small and medium sized enterprises, international
long-distance
tariffs, and from 1 October 2017, cease to charge domestic
long-distance and
roaming fees on their mobile subscribers.
Steady Profitability: We expect CTCL's EBITDA margin to remain
stable at around
27%, supporting a steady operating cash flow generation. Margin
is likely to
come under some pressure from the further tariff cuts and rise
in operating
expenses due to continued increase in tower leasing fees and
higher selling and
marketing expenses on subscriber acquisition. However, CTCL aims
to control the
overall growth in operating expenses at less than revenue growth
by restricting
the growth of other expenses, such as handset subsidies, general
and
administrative expenses, and other network operating expenses.
Declining Capex: We expect capex to decline in 2017 as it trims
investment in
4G. This will boost CTCL's FCF and help in deleveraging, and
offset an increase
in dividend payment and the effect of the tariff cuts. CTCL's 4G
network
utilisation rate is low, at about 26%. We forecast further capex
cuts in 2018
and perhaps 2019 as we expect the strategic alliance between
CTCL and China
Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CUHKL) on network sharing plus
CTCL's 800MHz re-farm
for 4G use to result in more meaningful capex savings from 2018.
We also believe
that the majority of China's 5G capex is some years away.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
CTCL's standalone credit profile is weaker than that of China
Mobile Limited
(CML, A+/Stable), given CML's dominant market position in
China's mobile market
and substantially stronger balance sheet. However, CTCL's credit
profile is
similar to that of Singapore Telecommunications Limited
(A+/Stable), whose
standalone rating is 'A'. CTCL's ratings benefit from its
de-facto fixed-line
monopoly and leasing broadband market position in southern
China, its solid
mobile execution ability and its large economies of scale.
CTCL's strategic
alliance with CUHKL on network sharing and collaboration on new
business
investments and tower sharing further strengthen the company's
business profile.
CTCL's credit profile compares more favourably with that of KT
Corporation
(A-/Stable). CTCL operates in a less competitive market than KT,
which is
evident from the divergence in their profitability.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- low single-digit revenue growth in the next two to three years
- EBITDAR margins at about 33%-34% in next two to three years
- capex of CNY69 billion-89 billion in 2017-2020
- dividend payout ratio at around 42%
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- An upgrade in the standalone rating is unlikely in the medium
term due to
CTCL's smaller mobile market share relative to its major
competitors', lower
profitability and increased competitive pressure. Additionally,
as the IDRs
benefit from a notch of implied government support, an upgrade
in the standalone
rating would not lead to an upgrade in the IDRs as they would
then be at the
same level as the sovereign's IDRs.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- FFO-adjusted net leverage above 2x on a sustained basis (2016:
2.2x)
- Operating EBITDAR margin below 30% on a sustained basis (2016:
33%)
- Weakening in linkages with the state, which we do not envisage
in the
foreseeable future
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: Fitch believes CTCL will maintain adequate
liquidity. CTCL's
unrestricted cash position amounted to CNY29 billion at
end-2016. While debt due
within one year totalled CNY103 billion at end-2016, CTCL has
support from its
state-owned parent, CTC, and Chinese banks. At end-2016,
unutilised committed
credit facilities were CNY161 billion and about 60% of its
CNY113 billion total
debt was owed to its parent.
Debt Structure: Total debt slightly decreased to CNY113 billion
at end-2016,
from CNY117 billion at end-2015. Of its total debt, a large
portion was the
deferred purchase consideration of CNY62 billion due to its
parent, CTC, arising
from the CDMA network acquisition. The deferred purchase
consideration is
payable in 2017.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kelvin Ho
Director
+852 2263 9940
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F., Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001