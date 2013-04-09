(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed China Development Bank's (CDB), Agricultural Development
Bank of China's (ADBC), and Export-Import Bank of China's (ExIm) Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+' with Stable Outlook. No Viability Ratings are
assigned since the banks act as agents of state policy. A full list of rating actions is below.
Rating Action Rationale
All of the IDRs are based on state support and are at the banks' Support Rating
Floors, which are equivalent to the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR of China's
sovereign. This reflects the entities' quasi-sovereign status as 100%
state-owned banks, important policy functions, and the perceived strong
willingness and ability of the central government to continue supporting the
banks, as it has done since their establishment nearly two decades ago. The
ratings generally move in tandem with changes in the sovereign rating.
Rating Drivers And Sensitivities - IDRs and Support Rating
Each bank has a long history of receiving central government support, including
capital injections, subsidies and tax breaks from the Ministry of Finance,
unlimited access to central bank funding, and compensation for non-performing
loans. In addition, all debt securities issued by policy banks carry zero
risk-weightings due to their quasi-sovereign status, which results in lower
issuance costs and provides indirect support for the banks' earnings. These
factors are reflected in the banks' Support Ratings of '1'. Weakening in the
perceived ability or willingness of the central government to continue providing
such support could result in downgrades of the banks' IDRs and Support Ratings
and a downward revision of their Support Rating Floors.
All three policy banks, whose combined assets amounted to 22% of GDP at
end-2012, play an important role in national economic development, including
providing financing for domestic infrastructure projects and pillar industries
(CDB); the procurement of agricultural goods and rural development projects
(ADBC); and the growth of external trade (ExIm). In addition to these core
policy functions, CDB and ExIm provide financing for strategic overseas
investments and resource purchases of the Chinese government, while ExIm also
extends concessional loans to foreign governments on behalf of the state.
In 2007, the Chinese government announced a broad goal of "commercialising" all
three policy banks. Thus far, only CDB has gone through the process, which
entailed transformation into a joint-stock company, the introduction of new
boards of directors and supervisors, and the expansion of commercial areas of
business. Commercialisation has been on hold for ADBC and ExIm since the global
financial crisis. Rating downgrades could occur if future commercialisation were
to lead to a material change in the banks' support mechanisms or relationship
with the state, or if commercial functions - which generally are not eligible
for state support - become more prominent.
Accounting and disclosure are weak in comparison to China's listed commercial
banks. CDB publishes an audited annual report, but no disclosure is provided on
certain items. ADBC and ExIm release only a thin set of financials once a year.
The limited data that is available shows modest to weak financial strength, due
to the banks' focus on policy over performance.
Figures on non-performing loans are generally low, but Fitch believes these to
be understated due to widespread forbearance. Earnings and capital are thin,
particularly at ADBC and ExIm, while CDB posts high rates of capital erosion as
its profit retention falls far short of asset growth. The banks have lower
liquidity risk than commercial peers due to their unlimited access to central
bank funding, as well as a closer match of assets and liabilities due to their
larger share of wholesale funding.
Growth remained rapid at all three banks in 2012. From 2007 to 2012, annual
compounded growth was highest at ExIm (35%) and lowest at ADBC (18%). On
average, 83% of asset expansion during this period comprised lending, which
constitutes the dominant share of total assets of all three banks. Recent growth
at ADBC and ExIm has been increasingly focused on non-traditional policy
lending, with roughly one-third of new and outstanding credit going to rural
infrastructure development and concessional/other loans, respectively.
The current ratings of China's policy banks are as follows:
China Development Bank (CDB):
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Senior unsecured USD bonds affirmed at 'A+'
Agricultural Development Bank (ADBC):
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Export-Import Bank of China (ExIm):
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Senior unsecured USD bonds affirmed at 'A+'