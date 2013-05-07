(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, May 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based Bright Food (Group) Co., Ltd.'s (Bright Food) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook and its senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. Fitch has also assigned Bright Food Hong Kong Limited's (Bright Food HK) proposed senior unsecured USD notes an expected 'BBB-(EXP)' rating. Bright Food HK is indirectly wholly-owned by Bright Food and the notes will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Bright Food. The final rating on the proposed notes is contingent upon the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. Key Rating Drivers Government-owned food conglomerate: The ratings are uplifted to the current investment grade level due to direct and indirect government support. This support offsets the company's weaker business profile as a loosely-formed food conglomerate and a moderately high leverage of 4x, based on Fitch expected 2013 adjusted net debt/EBITDAR, when compared with global investment-grade rating food peers. However, Bright Food has a substantial financial asset portfolio that can be monetised to reduce leverage. Benefits from policy support: The business segments of Bright Food such as agriculture, diary, sugar, and logistics operate under favourable government policies and receive government grants. Bright Food's accumulated grant income since 2008 totalled CNY2bn versus CNY22.4bn of total accumulated EBITDA (excluding grants). These supportive industry policies improve the business profile of Bright Food. Furthermore, its ratings benefit from operational support from its parents, Shanghai Municipal State-owned Asset Supervision and Administration Commission (Shanghai SASAC) and the Shanghai municipal government. Operating in a defensive industry: Bright Food generates most of its revenue and EBITDA from its food business (81% of revenue and 58% of EBITDA in 2012), which has witnessed stable growth since 2005. The taxi and logistics business also have a stable earnings record, particularly since it receives government grants to offset rising fuel costs. Five of the nine core segments generate a significant portion of its revenue and EBITDA from Shanghai, which is one of the largest municipalities in China. For operations that have an established nationwide presence such as diary and sugar, Bright Food is among the top three players in these industries. Acquisitive strategy pressures leverage: Leverage as measured by adjusted net debt/EBITDAR has increased sharply in recent years, to 2.4x in 2010 and 3.0x in 2011, up from under 2.0x previously. This follows the rapid growth of the sugar and agriculture segments since 2009 and the acquisition of Manassen Food in 2011. Leverage in 2012 was substantially higher at 6.3x due to a debt-funded acquisition of a 60% stake in Weetabix, which was completed in November, while EBITDA calculation only included two months of contribution from Weetabix. This year will see debt reduction through the disposal of financial and non-core assets as well as through potential equity fund-raising. Fitch expects Bright Food's leverage to fall below 3.5x from 2014 onwards after its operations have normalised following a series of overseas acquisitions. Lack of nationwide presence: Bright Food's entrenched presence in Shanghai and east China allows it to enjoy synergies for its diverse operations within these markets. However, the lack of an integrated nationwide presence limits the benefits the company can derive from adding new products it has acquired through its overseas investments. Leakages to minority shareholders: Minority interests account around half of the group's consolidated equity and about 50% of the group's consolidated net profit in the past five years were attributable to minority shareholders. Stripped of the minority interests, the scale of the group is materially smaller. However, a considerable of its debt is held at its subsidiaries with large minority interests, causing the debt burden of the group to be shared by its minority shareholders. Rating Sensitivities Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - evidence of available explicit government support for Bright Food in conjunction with either - improved operational integration of most of its business segments resulting in material margin expansion or - leverage falling below 2.0x Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - further acquisition leading to leverage rising above 3.5x - deviation away from government-supported industries - reduced access to domestic banking facilities 