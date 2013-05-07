(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, May 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
China-based
Bright Food (Group) Co., Ltd.'s (Bright Food) Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook and its senior unsecured
rating at 'BBB-'.
Fitch has also assigned Bright Food Hong Kong Limited's (Bright
Food HK)
proposed senior unsecured USD notes an expected 'BBB-(EXP)'
rating. Bright Food
HK is indirectly wholly-owned by Bright Food and the notes will
be
unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Bright Food. The
final rating on
the proposed notes is contingent upon the receipt of documents
conforming to
information already received.
Key Rating Drivers
Government-owned food conglomerate: The ratings are uplifted to
the current
investment grade level due to direct and indirect government
support. This
support offsets the company's weaker business profile as a
loosely-formed food
conglomerate and a moderately high leverage of 4x, based on
Fitch expected 2013
adjusted net debt/EBITDAR, when compared with global
investment-grade rating
food peers. However, Bright Food has a substantial financial
asset portfolio
that can be monetised to reduce leverage.
Benefits from policy support: The business segments of Bright
Food such as
agriculture, diary, sugar, and logistics operate under
favourable government
policies and receive government grants. Bright Food's
accumulated grant income
since 2008 totalled CNY2bn versus CNY22.4bn of total accumulated
EBITDA
(excluding grants). These supportive industry policies improve
the business
profile of Bright Food. Furthermore, its ratings benefit from
operational
support from its parents, Shanghai Municipal State-owned Asset
Supervision and
Administration Commission (Shanghai SASAC) and the Shanghai
municipal
government.
Operating in a defensive industry: Bright Food generates most of
its revenue and
EBITDA from its food business (81% of revenue and 58% of EBITDA
in 2012), which
has witnessed stable growth since 2005. The taxi and logistics
business also
have a stable earnings record, particularly since it receives
government grants
to offset rising fuel costs. Five of the nine core segments
generate a
significant portion of its revenue and EBITDA from Shanghai,
which is one of the
largest municipalities in China. For operations that have an
established
nationwide presence such as diary and sugar, Bright Food is
among the top three
players in these industries.
Acquisitive strategy pressures leverage: Leverage as measured by
adjusted net
debt/EBITDAR has increased sharply in recent years, to 2.4x in
2010 and 3.0x in
2011, up from under 2.0x previously. This follows the rapid
growth of the sugar
and agriculture segments since 2009 and the acquisition of
Manassen Food in
2011. Leverage in 2012 was substantially higher at 6.3x due to a
debt-funded
acquisition of a 60% stake in Weetabix, which was completed in
November, while
EBITDA calculation only included two months of contribution from
Weetabix. This
year will see debt reduction through the disposal of financial
and non-core
assets as well as through potential equity fund-raising. Fitch
expects Bright
Food's leverage to fall below 3.5x from 2014 onwards after its
operations have
normalised following a series of overseas acquisitions.
Lack of nationwide presence: Bright Food's entrenched presence
in Shanghai and
east China allows it to enjoy synergies for its diverse
operations within these
markets. However, the lack of an integrated nationwide presence
limits the
benefits the company can derive from adding new products it has
acquired through
its overseas investments.
Leakages to minority shareholders: Minority interests account
around half of the
group's consolidated equity and about 50% of the group's
consolidated net profit
in the past five years were attributable to minority
shareholders. Stripped of
the minority interests, the scale of the group is materially
smaller. However, a
considerable of its debt is held at its subsidiaries with large
minority
interests, causing the debt burden of the group to be shared by
its minority
shareholders.
Rating Sensitivities
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- evidence of available explicit government support for Bright
Food in
conjunction with either
- improved operational integration of most of its business
segments resulting in
material margin expansion or
- leverage falling below 2.0x
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- further acquisition leading to leverage rising above 3.5x
- deviation away from government-supported industries
- reduced access to domestic banking facilities
