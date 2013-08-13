(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, August 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China National Petroleum Corporation's (CNPC), CNPC Finance (HK) Limited's (CPFHK) and PetroChina Company Limited's (Petrochina) 'A+' Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings. The Outlooks on the IDRs are Stable. A full list of rating action can be found at the end of this release. Under Fitch's parent and subsidiary rating methodology, CNPC's ratings are equalised with those of its 100%-owner, the People's Republic of China (China, A+/Stable). Similarly, the ratings of Petrochina and CPFHK are equalised with the ratings of parent CNPC based on their strong overall legal, operational and strategic ties. CNPC's standalone credit profile of CNPC is at the weak end of a 'AA' category; this also means its ratings are constrained by the sovereign. KEY RATING DRIVERS Large integrated player: CNPC's scale, in terms of production and proven reserves (1,673 million boe and 23,264 million boe in 2012), is comparable to other energy companies in the 'AA' category. Its integrated business profile is strong with own crude production accounting for nearly 80% of its processing requirements in 2012. This, together with its downstream activities, significantly reduces cyclical business volatility. In addition, the company has large- scale petroleum marketing, petrochemical and gas mid-stream operations. CNPC's ability to generate cash is also strong; its fund flows from operations were approximately CNY346bn in 2012. Strategic importance to the state: CNPC is an integral part of the country's energy supply chain. The company is China's largest oil and gas producer, accounting for approximately 60% of China's total crude oil and natural gas production. The company also accounts for approximately 64% and 71% of China's total proved crude oil reserves and proved natural gas reserves, respectively. CNPC's operating activity is subject to extensive regulations and controls by the PRC government, including those on refinery gate prices for fuels and natural gas which have led to losses or weak profitability in these operations. CNPC is also responsible for securing adequate energy resources for the country. Related investments to maintain strong reserves replacement and growth including M&A place a significant burden on the company's net cash flow generation. For the past three years reserves replacement at CNPC has been over 100%. However, the state has continued to provide support to CNPC, including sizeable annual capital injections. Improving mid-stream businesses: As evidenced in Petrochina's latest financial results for Q113 Fitch expects losses from the refinery business to narrow materially on the back of pricing reform. In March 2013 China's National Development and Reform Commission adjusted the price-setting mechanism to allow price changes to reflect global market adjustments in a more timely manner, which should help improve refining margins. Fitch also expects additional reforms on domestic natural gas prices, which should lead to improved profitability at its gas mid-stream operations over time. Investments weigh on credit metrics: Investments required to maintain a 100% reserve replacement ratio are putting pressure on the company's standalone credit metrics. Fitch expects CNPC's capex to exceed cash generated from operations in the short- to medium-term leading to sustained negative free cash generation. At the same time, CNPC's production and finding and development costs are on an upward trajectory. Its leverage and fixed charge coverage ratios are strong. However, its leverage as measured by adjusted debt net of cash to fund flows from operations weakened to around 1.1x at end-2012 from around 0.8x in 2010 and 2011. Similarly, its funds from operations (FFO) fixed charge coverage deteriorated to around 12x in 2012 from around 18x in 2010. Fitch also expects CNPC to increase its overseas M&A activity which can add pressure to its credit metrics, particularly if such investments have long lead time to production. Consolidated approach for Petrochina: Fitch has taken a consolidated view of CNPC's and PetroChina's financial and operating profiles, given CNPC's 86.51% ownership of PetroChina and that PetroChina accounts for around 90% of total proven oil & gas reserves of the CNPC group. Consolidated approach for CPFHK: China Petroleum Finance Limited (CPF) and CPFHK together function as the sole treasury centre for the CNPC group, centralising settlements, debt financing and cash management. CNPC appoints all CPF's board members and senior management members, while CPF appoints all of CPFHK's board members. CPF, together with CPFHK's board members, appoints all of CPFHK's senior management members. CPF's consolidated budget and business plans are approved by CNPC. For the benefit of note holders, CNPC and CPF have executed keepwell agreements with CPFHK. These agreements, while not guarantees, are considered to be beneficial to note holders, as they ensure that CPF and CPFHK have sufficient resources to meet their financial obligations. However, in Fitch's view, equalising CPFHK's rating with CNPC's is not primarily dependent on these agreements, but is based on their overall legal, operational and strategic ties. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: A negative rating action on the sovereign Positive: A positive action on the sovereign, provided the rating linkages between the state and CNPC and CNPC, Petrochina and CPFHK remain intact FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS CNPC: -Long-Term Foreign Currency (LTFC) IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable -Foreign currency (FC) senior unsecured rating assigned at 'A+' -Long-Term Local Currency (LTLC) IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable -Local currency (LC) senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A+' CPFHK: -LTFC IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable -FC senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A+' -LTLC IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable -LC senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A+' CPFHK's guaranteed SPVs for debt issuance: -CNPC (HK) Overseas Capital Ltd affirmed at 'A+' -CNPC General Capital Ltd affirmed at 'A+' -CNPC Golden Autumn Ltd foreign currency dim sum issuance affirmed at 'A+' Petrochina's ratings: -LTFC IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable -FC senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A+' -LTLC IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable -LC senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A+'; -Short-Term FC IDR affirmed at 'F1' -Short-Term LC IDR affirmed at 'F1' Contact: Primary Analyst Edwin Lam Director +852 2263 9975 Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Ltd. 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Michael Wu Director +852 2263 9922 Committee Chairperson Buddhika Piyasena Director +65 6796 7223 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, Corporate Rating Methodology Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage, dated 5 August 2013, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.