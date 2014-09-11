(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based food and beverage company Fufeng Group Limited's (Fufeng) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt at 'BB-'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation reflects Fufeng's stabilising monosodium glutamate (MSG) operation with a higher gross profit margin of 12.9% in 1H14 (9.8% in 1H13), faster deleveraging due to lower capex from 2014 and Fufeng's strong market position as the largest MSG and xanthan gum manufacturer globally. However the weakness of underlying demand for MSG and further margin contraction in the Xanthan gum segment due to new capacity coming on line will continue to challenge Fufeng's sales and margin recovery in the next 12 months. KEY RATING DRIVERS MSG Stabilising but Challenge Remains: With the overcapacity in the MSG industry shrinking, gross profit margins in this segment bottomed out in 1H13 and recovered to the low teens in 1H14. Profitability was also helped by lower input costs in 1H14. However, demand is still not strong enough to support a robust recovery in MSG pricing. Prices in August 2014 reached CNY6,800/tonne from CNY6,115/tonne in 2Q14 because the top MSG producers, including Fufeng, coordinated to raise prices three times since May 2014. Xanthan Gum's Margin to Normalise: The xanthan gum segment's strong performance till 1H14 was mainly due to higher sales stemming from capacity expansion and wider margins as demand surpassed supply. As new supply comes into the market, Fitch expects gross profit margin to normalise to below 40% in 2015 (1H14: 55.6%). Lower Capex Drives Faster Deleveraging: Fufeng has significantly reduced its capex from 2014 and has indicated it does not plan further investments and acquisitions in the MSG and xanthan gum segments under current conditions. With the MSG segment stabilising and capex cut, Fitch expects Fufeng to start generating positive free cash flow (FCF) from 2014 and its FFO adjusted net leverage to fall below 2.0x by 2016 from 2.53x in 2013. Strong Market Position: Fufeng's integrated facilities and close proximity to raw materials (corn kernels and coal) give it cost advantages. It reaps economies of scale from its large capacity; it is the largest MSG and xanthan gum producer in the world in terms of capacity. Its low cost structure would make it resilient when selling prices drop due to market consolidation. No Immediate Liquidity Concern: Fufeng's has unrestricted cash of CNY824m (USD134m) and unutilised bank facilities of CNY1bn at end-June 2014, which is more than enough to cover its capex of CNY100m and repayment of some short-term borrowings in 2H14. Fitch expects Fufeng to be able to roll over the majority of its CNY1.54bn onshore short-term borrowings. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: -EBITDA margin sustained below 10% (1H14: 16%) -FFO-adjusted net leverage above 3.0x on a sustained basis -Weakening liquidity profile -Loss of market leadership in the MSG business Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, leads to positive rating action include: -FFO-adjusted net leverage below 2.0x on a sustained basis -EBITDA margin sustained above 15% -Sustained free cash flow generation -Evidence of pricing power in the MSG business Applicable criteria "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. 