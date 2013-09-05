(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Sept 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based department store operator Golden Eagle Retail Group's
(Golden Eagle) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at
'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable.
The ratings and Stable Outlook reflect Golden Eagle's strong financial position
and resilient credit metrics despite weaker-than-expected YTD performance and a
challenging operating environment.
Key Rating Drivers
Sluggish YTD 2013 performances: A slower-than-expected economic recovery
continued to affect Golden Eagle's performance in H113. As a result, the company
recorded same store sales growth (SSSG) of 5.6% in H113, similar to H212 levels,
despite a one-off boost in gold/jewellery sales spurred by lower gold prices.
Overall the company's EBITDA fell 3.2% yoy to CNY870bn in H113, but remained
nearly flat from H212. Notwithstanding Fitch's expectations of a slight recovery
in H2, SSSG for the full year is likely to be around 6%, lower than the 10%
Fitch had expected earlier this year.
Challenging operating environment: Growing population, continued urbanisation,
rising disposable income and government policy all point to steady growth in
retail in the long term. However, other store formats such as shopping malls and
online retail are threatening department stores' share of the retail market.
This implies department store revenue growth might underperform overall retail
market growth over the medium term. As such Fitch believes Golden Eagle's
operations will grow at a slower pace than previously expected.
Strong financial position: Golden Eagle's ratings continue to be supported by
its strong balance sheet and net cash position. Fitch expects the company's net
cash position to narrow over the next two to three years with its expansion
strategy but to remain positive. The company's strong cash position can also be
attributed to its concessionaire business model and a reliance on prepaid card
(gift voucher sales), which generates negative working capital. Adjusting for
lease, payables and customer deposits, Fitch expects the company's net funds
flow from operations (FFO) leverage to remain stable at 2.1x-2.3x for the next
two to three years.
Self-owned property strategy: Fitch believes Golden Eagle's self-owned property
strategy is also a credit-positive in a lower-growth environment. Nearly 60% of
total gross floor area of its stores is self-owned. The high proportion of
self-owned stores enables the company to post higher profitability than
similarly rated peers with a lower self-owned store ratio, due to a lower fixed
rental cost base, and mitigates the risk of rising rental expenses. It also
enables the company to have stronger credit metrics than similarly rated peers
with a lower self-owned store ratio.
Flexible capex: Golden Eagle is in an expansionary phase and plans to open on
average five stores a year from 2014-2016. As a result, it had initially
budgeted capex to double to CNY2bn in 2013 and to remain above this level until
2016. However, the company recently trimmed its 2013 capex forecast to CNY1.5bn
by delaying some of the store openings, which underscores Fitch's view that the
company has the flexibility and willingness to adjust its capex according to the
market environment.
Strong market presence in Jiangsu: Golden Eagle is the leading department store
operator in Jiangsu province, which has the highest GDP per capita and retail
sales per capita growth among Chinese provinces. Its dominance in Jiangsu and
strong focus on tier 2-and-below cities have enabled the company to post high
growth and store productivity. As a result, the company has the highest profit
margins (EBITDA margin of 48.5% in 2012) among rated industry peers.
High geographical & store concentration risks: The rating is constrained by its
reliance on the flagship store and on Jiangsu province. For 2012 the flagship
store accounted for 23% of gross sales proceeds (GSP) and its top five stores
represented nearly 60% of GSP. Furthermore, the company derives nearly 80% of
its GSP and almost 90% of operating profit from Jiangsu province.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- Adjusted FFO net leverage (adjusted for lease, payables, and customer
deposits) being sustained above 2.5x (2012: 2.2x)
- EBITDA margin being sustained below 40%
- Sustained negative free cash flow
Positive: Positive rating action is not envisaged in the short- to medium-term
as the industry environment remains challenging.