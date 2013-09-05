(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Sept 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based department store operator Golden Eagle Retail Group's (Golden Eagle) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable.

The ratings and Stable Outlook reflect Golden Eagle's strong financial position and resilient credit metrics despite weaker-than-expected YTD performance and a challenging operating environment.

Key Rating Drivers

Sluggish YTD 2013 performances: A slower-than-expected economic recovery continued to affect Golden Eagle's performance in H113. As a result, the company recorded same store sales growth (SSSG) of 5.6% in H113, similar to H212 levels, despite a one-off boost in gold/jewellery sales spurred by lower gold prices. Overall the company's EBITDA fell 3.2% yoy to CNY870bn in H113, but remained nearly flat from H212. Notwithstanding Fitch's expectations of a slight recovery in H2, SSSG for the full year is likely to be around 6%, lower than the 10% Fitch had expected earlier this year.

Challenging operating environment: Growing population, continued urbanisation, rising disposable income and government policy all point to steady growth in retail in the long term. However, other store formats such as shopping malls and online retail are threatening department stores' share of the retail market. This implies department store revenue growth might underperform overall retail market growth over the medium term. As such Fitch believes Golden Eagle's operations will grow at a slower pace than previously expected.

Strong financial position: Golden Eagle's ratings continue to be supported by its strong balance sheet and net cash position. Fitch expects the company's net cash position to narrow over the next two to three years with its expansion strategy but to remain positive. The company's strong cash position can also be attributed to its concessionaire business model and a reliance on prepaid card (gift voucher sales), which generates negative working capital. Adjusting for lease, payables and customer deposits, Fitch expects the company's net funds flow from operations (FFO) leverage to remain stable at 2.1x-2.3x for the next two to three years.

Self-owned property strategy: Fitch believes Golden Eagle's self-owned property strategy is also a credit-positive in a lower-growth environment. Nearly 60% of total gross floor area of its stores is self-owned. The high proportion of self-owned stores enables the company to post higher profitability than similarly rated peers with a lower self-owned store ratio, due to a lower fixed rental cost base, and mitigates the risk of rising rental expenses. It also enables the company to have stronger credit metrics than similarly rated peers with a lower self-owned store ratio.

Flexible capex: Golden Eagle is in an expansionary phase and plans to open on average five stores a year from 2014-2016. As a result, it had initially budgeted capex to double to CNY2bn in 2013 and to remain above this level until 2016. However, the company recently trimmed its 2013 capex forecast to CNY1.5bn by delaying some of the store openings, which underscores Fitch's view that the company has the flexibility and willingness to adjust its capex according to the market environment.

Strong market presence in Jiangsu: Golden Eagle is the leading department store operator in Jiangsu province, which has the highest GDP per capita and retail sales per capita growth among Chinese provinces. Its dominance in Jiangsu and strong focus on tier 2-and-below cities have enabled the company to post high growth and store productivity. As a result, the company has the highest profit margins (EBITDA margin of 48.5% in 2012) among rated industry peers.

High geographical & store concentration risks: The rating is constrained by its reliance on the flagship store and on Jiangsu province. For 2012 the flagship store accounted for 23% of gross sales proceeds (GSP) and its top five stores represented nearly 60% of GSP. Furthermore, the company derives nearly 80% of its GSP and almost 90% of operating profit from Jiangsu province.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include

- Adjusted FFO net leverage (adjusted for lease, payables, and customer deposits) being sustained above 2.5x (2012: 2.2x)

- EBITDA margin being sustained below 40%

- Sustained negative free cash flow

Positive: Positive rating action is not envisaged in the short- to medium-term as the industry environment remains challenging.