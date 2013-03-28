(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based
department store
operator Parkson Retail Group (Parkson)'s Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable.
Key Rating Drivers
Weak 2012 performance: A weak macro environment and the
company's mature store
network, which leaves it more exposed to competition, have
affected the
company's 2012 performance. Parkson's business was further hurt
by remodelling
and subway construction work in key stores. As a result, the
company's same
store sales (SSS) growth was nearly flat at 0.4% in 2012 and is
also estimated
to be flat in Q113. But we expect Parkson's performance to
improve from Q2,
leading to modest mid-single digit SSS growth for 2013.
Little rating headroom: With almost flat SSS growth, start-up
costs for new
stores and higher rental expenses which include one off
increases, Parkson's
EBITDA fell by nearly 20% to CNY1.4bn in 2012. As a result, FFO
fixed charge
coverage ratio deteriorated to 2.2x in 2012, and is expected to
remain below
Fitch's negative guideline of 2.5x for 2013 as well. We expect
credit metrics to
show improvement from 2014 with Y/Y sales picking up from Q213
but see little
headroom at the current rating level.
Well diversified nationwide network: However, Parkson's ratings
are supported by
its well established and geographically diversified presence in
China across 34
cities. Its top 10 stores accounted for approximately 50% of
total gross sales
proceeds (GSP), compared with nearly 80% for key listed industry
peers. In
Fitch's view, the relatively low concentration risk offsets the
lower growth
that Parkson's older stores generate compared with its industry
peers. The
company's revenue is also less reliant on gift voucher sales
compared with
industry peers.
Strong financial position: Parkson's ratings are also supported
by the company's
prudent financial policy, evidenced by its healthy balance sheet
and cash
position. As at December 2012, the company had cash and cash
equivalent of
CNY5.1bn, well exceeding its trade payables and customer
deposits of CNY3.2bn.
As of today the company's total debt is USD450m which matures
mid to late 2013
and the company is working on refinancing plans. Fitch believes
refinancing risk
is not an issue and it is well mitigated by the company's strong
financial
position.
Capex high but flexible: The company is still in an expansionary
mode but it has
scaled back its expansion plans from 2H13. Additional
opportunistic acquisitions
are likely to put pressure on the company's cash flow but as
evidenced in 2012,
it has the flexibility to adjust its capex by delaying store
openings and we
believe it will likely do so depending on the market
environment. The risk is
further mitigated by the company's strong cash position.
Rating Sensitivities
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- FFO fixed charge coverage lower than 2.5x on a sustained basis
- Sustained negative free cash flow
- Same store sales growth of less than 5%
- Failure to refinance debt maturing in 2013
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include
- FFO fixed charge coverage greater than 4.0x on a sustained
basis
- Sustained positive free cash flow
