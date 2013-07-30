(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed property developer Sunac
China Holdings Limited's (Sunac) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-'
with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed the company's senior
unsecured rating at 'BB-'.
The affirmation reflects falling margins and rising structural subordination,
balanced against rapid sales growth and a track record of strong execution.
Key Rating Drivers
Strong execution of niche strategy: The company has strong branding and
execution in its core markets, i.e. mid- to high-end segments, primarily in
China's higher tier cities. Its solid execution and marketing strategy result in
fast asset turnover, as demonstrated by 1.4x of contracted sales/total debt in
2012, and over 80% year-on-year growth in contracted sales to CNY20.3bn in H113.
Fitch expects the outperformance to continue for the rest of 2013.
JV facilitates growth: Fitch expects joint ventures (JVs) to continue playing an
important role in Sunac's capital structure and land acquisitions in the next 18
months. Around 34% of total gross floor area (GFA) in Sunac's land bank is
estimated to be attributable to minority interest. The use of JVs facilitates
the company's business expansion, shares the burden of land premiums, and
leverages off the strengths of different developers.
Higher structural subordination: The JVs, especially Shanghai Sunac Greentown
Real Estate Development Ltd, also mean Sunac's access to their cash is
subordinated to the obligations of these JVs. To reflect the structural
subordination, Fitch includes unconsolidated subsidiaries and treats minority
interests as debt in its calculation of Sunac's leverage. This results in a
modified net debt/adjusted inventory of 43% at end-2012 compared with the
reported 29%.
Subdued margins: Despite major improvements in its business scale over the past
three years, EBITDA margin showed a downward trend to 22% in 2012 from 40% in
2010, due to rising competition and higher land costs in China. Fitch expects
margins to remain similar over the next 12 months until the company sells off
old inventory in newly acquired projects.
Regulatory risks remain high: Sunac's focus on mid- to high-end segments
increases its exposure to regulatory risks compared with mass-market peers,
given the government's aim to make housing more affordable. Sunac's CNY17,800
per square meter of average selling price for residential projects in 2012 is
higher than peers'.
Diversifying funding sources: At end-2012, Sunac's total debt of CNY21.8bn
comprised of offshore bonds and onshore bank loans. In addition to USD500m notes
issued in 2013, the company raised USD400m in an offshore three-year term loan
at a joint venture, Sunac Greentown Investment Holdings Limited, level. These
developments allow Sunac to term out maturities and lower funding costs.
Rating Sensitivities
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Adverse changes to Sunac's markets and product mix leading to an EBITDA margin
below 20% on a sustained basis (2012: over 25% excluding impact of revaluation
of acquisitions)
- contracted sales/total debt below 1.2x on a sustained basis
- Modified net debt /adjusted inventory above 50% on a sustained basis
- Substantial growth in Shanghai Sunac Greentown, relative to the company's size
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-EBITDA margin above 30% on a sustained basis
-Modified net debt /adjusted inventory below 35% on a sustained basis
-Contracted sales/gross debt above 1.5x on a sustained basis