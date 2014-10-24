(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Dalian
Wanda Commercial
Properties Co. Ltd.'s (Wanda) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BBB+'
with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Wanda's senior
unsecured rating at
'BBB+'.
Fitch affirmed the ratings despite the developer's very high
leverage from the
development of eight Wanda City projects. This is because Wanda
plans to
deleverage substantially via equity financing from the proposed
IPO in Hong
Kong. However, if the IPO does not proceed by 1Q15, or if the
funds raised do
not result in sufficient deleveraging, Fitch may take negative
rating action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Investment Property (IP) Portfolio: Wanda is the leader
in China in terms
of the number of IPs and recurring income, well outnumbering
other domestic
peers which mostly focus on homebuilding. Wanda has 159 Wanda
Plaza and eight
Wanda City projects in its land bank, with recurring income
growing to CNY11.7bn
in 2013 from CNY2.9bn in 2010. Wanda acquires land in attractive
locations with
low costs. The company's long-term relationship with over 2,000
brands give it
the operational flexibility to maintain the right tenant mix
targeting the
growing middle class in China. This is difficult for other
landlords to
replicate. The strong foot traffic drives the rental rates at
Wanda's malls.
Since most of the malls are still in the early stage of
operation with a
portfolio average rent of only CNY75/sqm/month in 1H14, we
believe there is good
potential for rental growth.
Robust Execution Ability: Wanda's track record of timely
delivery of projects,
high occupancy rates and continued rental rate growth reflect
management's
strong execution capabilities. It has a well-established brand
that allows it to
pick choice locations for new projects, partner with
high-quality tenants and
attract buyers' interests. Wanda's standardised procedures and
monitoring system
allow it to triple its asset size in 3.5 years' time to
CNY500bn, an achievement
not seen among peers before.
Leverage May Have Peaked in Mid-2014: Wanda's leverage increased
rapidly in 1H14
as it initiated the development of Wanda City projects. Wanda's
net debt rose by
64% to CNY101bn at June-2014 from CNY61.6bn at Dec-2013, and its
IP net
debt/recurring EBITDA ratio surged to 10.8x from 7.9x during the
same period. If
Wanda's proposed IPO happens as planned, it will achieve
substantial
deleveraging on a one-off basis. Its leverage may rise slightly
in 2015-16 due
to ongoing construction activities, but is likely to improve
progressively after
the IP build-up and the slowdown of property development.
Profit Margin Lower: Wanda's gross profit margin on property
development dropped
to 40% in 2013 & 1H14 from 50% in 2011-2012. We believe this is
because Wanda
has expanded in more lower-tier cities. This coincides with the
industry trend
and Wanda's margin is still one of the highest among its
comparable peers. On
the recurring income front, Wanda has been able to maintain
stable gross profit
margin at about 65% and 33% for its leasing and hotel portfolios
respectively.
Wanda City Adds Long-Term Prospect: Wanda launched its fourth
generation product
Wanda City in 2013. Wanda City has a different profile than a
typical Wanda
Plaza, as it includes more cultural and entertainment elements
(e.g. theme parks
and performance facilities) and has a longer development
timeline. Although it
has become a cash drain, Fitch believes it is positive to Wanda
in the long
term. There is a good potential for Wanda City projects to
become famous tourist
spots and this can enhance Wanda's brand image.
Vulnerability to Industry Shocks: Fitch expects the biggest risk
to Wanda is a
tighter liquidity due to working capital outflows in the event
of a sharp
property market correction. Wanda has limited flexibility in
deferring
construction expense for its capex and properties already sold.
However, such
market shock in China in 2008 was short-lived. Another risk is
continued
aggressive expansion in the next two to three years without
signs of slowdown.
This could delay the deleveraging process.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- IP debt/recurring EBITDA sustained below 5.0x;
- IP EBITDA to interest sustained above 3.0x;
- IP under development as a percentage of total IP sustained
below 20%;
- sustained positive free cash flow;
- stabilisation of land bank inventory, indicating a steady
state in development
activities.
Negative: Factors that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- the proposed IPO in HK not going ahead by end-1Q15, and/or the
funds raised
from IPO do not allow it to deleverage sufficiently;
- IP debt/recurring EBITDA sustained above 7.0x (2013: 7.9x;
1H14: 10.8x);
- IP EBITDA to interest sustained below 2.0x (2013:1.6x; 1H14:
1.4x);
- unsecured assets/unsecured debt sustained below 2.5x
(June-2014: 4.6x) may
lead to negative action on the senior unsecured debt.
As Wanda remains a privately owned company, prompt information
disclosure is
necessary to monitor the ratings.
