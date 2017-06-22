(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Chongqing Nan'an
Urban Construction & Development (Group) Co., Ltd.'s (CQNA)
Long-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB+'. The Outlook
is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the 'BBB+' long-term foreign-currency
ratings on the
following notes issued by CQNA:
- USD300 million 2.875% senior unsecured note due 2019
- USD500 million 3.625% senior unsecured note due 2021
- USD200 million 4.5% senior unsecured notes due 2026
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Linked to Chongqing Municipality: CQNA's ratings are
credit-linked to Fitch's
internal assessment of the creditworthiness of Chongqing
Municipality. The link
reflects strong oversight and supervision by the government,
mid-range
integration with the municipal budget, together with mid-range
strategic
importance of CQMA's public-sector business to the municipality.
These factors
indicate the likelihood that CQNA would receive extraordinary
support, if
needed. CQNA is classified as a credit-linked public-sector
entity under Fitch's
criteria.
Chongqing's Creditworthiness: Chongqing is one of four
central-government-controlled municipalities in China and serves
as one of the
key growth drivers of China's western development. The
municipality's gross
regional product growth rate was China's fastest in 2016.
The strengths are partially offset by its high level of
contingent liabilities
arising from the state-owned enterprises operating in the
municipality, as well
as its relatively weak transparency.
Strategic Importance Attribute at Mid-range: CQNA is one of the
most important
urban developers in Chongqing. The company executes the
government's
urbanisation plan for the Chongqing Nan'an district. Its
business focuses on
urban infrastructure and primary land development. CQNA also
acts as a funding
centre for state-owned enterprises within the district.
Government Integration Attribute at Mid-Range: Fitch believes
support, if
required, will ultimately come from the Chongqing municipal
government due to
the district government's strong fiscal and operational linkage
with the
Chongqing municipal government, which has provided capital
injections and
subsidies to monetarily support CQNA's business.
Mid-range Legal Status: CQNA is registered as a local
state-owned limited
liability company under Chinese company law and is under the
direct supervision
of Chongqing Nan'an State-Owned Assets Supervision and
Administration
Commission.
Tight Control and Supervision: The government closely monitors
CQNA's financing
plan and debt levels. The company regularly reports its budget
performance and
its board members, except for employee representatives, are
appointed by the
government. The Control attribute is assessed at Stronger.
Weak Standalone Profile: CQNA's standalone credit profile is
constrained by the
public-service nature of its business of building affordable
housing and
developing infrastructure projects. The company has some
businesses operated on
a partly commercial basis, which help make up for losses
incurred by its
public-service projects. However, these businesses are still far
from
market-based. The weak standalone credit profile is mitigated by
its strategic
links with the government.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A stronger or more explicit commitment of support from the
municipal government
may trigger positive rating action on CQNA. Significant changes
to CQNA's
strategic importance, dilution of the government's shareholding
or reduced
implicit government support could lead to a wider rating gap
between CQNA and
its sponsor.
An upgrade of Fitch's credit view on Chongqing Municipality may
trigger positive
rating action on CQNA. Negative rating action on CQNA could
derive from a
deterioration of the credit profile of Chongqing Municipality,
which could lower
Fitch's internal assessment of the municipality's
creditworthiness.
A rating action on CQNA would also lead to similar action on the
ratings on the
US dollar notes.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Terry Gao
Senior Director
+852 2263 9972
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Ark Huang
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3153
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 111
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
