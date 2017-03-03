(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Christian
Savings
Incorporated's (formerly known as New Zealand Baptist Savings &
Development
Society Incorporated) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'B+' with a
Positive Outlook and its Short-Term IDR at 'B'. A full list
rating action is at
the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND VIABILITY RATING
The affirmation of Christian Savings' IDRs and Positive Outlook
reflects ongoing
improvements in its risk appetite and Fitch's expectation that
Christian Savings
will continue to strengthen risk controls and underwriting over
the next year.
Christian Savings has also strengthened its management structure
with the hiring
of a CFO who appears suitably qualified based on previous
experience. Despite
the improvements, Christian Savings' overall risk appetite
remains weaker than
other small New Zealand-based lenders; reflective of its
business model.
Fitch does not consider Christian Savings to be an aggressive
lender, although
its business model and underwriting standards could be viewed as
being of higher
risk than other New Zealand lenders. Its core service is
providing loans to
churches; a segment traditional lenders tend to perceive as
higher-risk.
Christian Savings' loan pricing and terms are comparable with
residential
mortgages, reflecting its charitable lender purpose. Low
loan/value ratios
across its portfolio mitigate some of its risk.
Christian Savings has weak capitalisation in absolute terms and
relative to
other small Fitch-rated New Zealand-based lenders, leaving its
capital base more
susceptible to shocks that lead to impairments or losses.
Christian Savings' low
internal capital generation reflects its business model,
although its ability to
raise additional capital has improved. Fitch expects
capitalisation to remain
stable in 2017, with strong loan growth offsetting its capital
raising efforts.
Christian Savings' asset quality is also likely to remain
stable; characterised
by low loan impairment and write-off levels that reflect its
underwriting and
well-collateralised position. However, Fitch believes Christian
Savings' low
impairment ratios do not fully reflect its credit and
concentration risk. Its
10-largest exposures accounted for around 40% of total loans at
end-January
2017, which is significantly higher than for other New Zealand
lenders.
Christian Savings' lending activities are fully funded by a
combination of
church and household deposits. Household deposits account for
about half of
total deposits and Fitch expects reinvestment rates to remain at
a high 80% in
2017. Christian Savings' loan/deposit ratio is ahead of peers
and it has a sound
liquidity position, although it does not have access to the
Reserve Bank of New
Zealand repo facility.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Christian Savings' Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are
based on Fitch's
view that while support from the New Zealand sovereign
(AA/Stable) is possible,
it cannot be relied upon. Christian Savings is not captured
under the Open Bank
Resolution scheme, which allows for the imposition of losses on
depositors and
senior debt holders when a deposit-taking institution fails.
However, Fitch sees
the existence of such a framework as an indication of a lower
propensity for the
sovereign to support its banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs AND VIABILITY RATING
An upgrade in Christian Savings' IDRs and Viability Rating will
be driven by
further improvements in its risk appetite or meaningful increase
in
capitalisation. Fitch expects positive trends in loan and asset
growth, which
should broaden Christian Savings' customer base and exposure
type, to lower it
concentration risk over the next year.
The Positive Outlook on the rating could be revised to Stable if
Christian
Savings loses momentum in its growth prospects or if growth is
achieved at the
expense of a weaker risk appetite or underwriting standards.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to any
change in
assumptions around the propensity or ability of the New Zealand
government to
provide timely support.
The rating actions for Christian Savings are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook
Positive
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jack Do
Director
+61 2 8256 0355
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+66 2108 0151
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
