(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, April 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and
National ratings of
three Indonesian foreign-owned banks and one of their
subsidiaries - PT Bank
CIMB Niaga Tbk (CIMB Niaga), PT Bank OCBC NISP Tbk's (OCBC
NISP), PT Bank UOB
Indonesia (UOBI) and PT CIMB Niaga Auto Finance (CNAF). Fitch
has also upgraded
OCBC NISP's Long-Term Local Currency IDR to 'A-' from 'BBB'. A
full rating
breakdown is provided below.
Rating Action Rationale
The affirmation of the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDRs and
National Long Term
ratings reflects unchanged parental support and linkage for the
three banks, and
the VRs reflect their continued stable stand-alone credit
profiles. The upgrade
of OCBC NISP's Long-Term Local Currency IDR, which is
constrained by a 3-notch
maximum uplift from the Sovereign's Long-Term Local Currency
IDR, reflects
Fitch's reassessment of the bank's debt servicing capacity on
local currency
obligations, which is viewed to be of a lower risk relative to
that of its
foreign currency obligations, according to Fitch's criteria.
Rating Drivers
The Long-Term Local Currency IDRs and National Long-Term ratings
reflect Fitch's
view of a high propensity of timely support from each local
bank's higher-rated
foreign parent, if needed. The Long-Term Foreign Currency is
constrained by
Indonesia's Country Ceiling at 'BBB'. Fitch's view of support is
reinforced by
the growing strategic importance of these Indonesian
subsidiaries to the
parents' Asia franchise, increased financial and technical
resources needed to
develop their Indonesian banking franchises, parents' majority
ownership/control, name sharing and a high level of integration
with their
parents. CIMB Niaga is owned by Malaysia-based CIMB Group, while
OCBC NISP and
UOBI are majority owned by Singapore-based Overseas-Chinese
Banking Corp (OCBC,
'AA-'/Stable) and United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB;
'AA-'/Stable).
CIMB Niaga's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb' reflects the bank's
moderate
standalone financial position with satisfactory asset quality
and improved
profitability despite its weaker capital position and funding
profile compared
to its peers. OCBC NISP's VR of 'bb' takes into account its
consistently strong
asset quality and satisfactory capital position, despite its
smaller franchise
and its weaker profitability and funding profile compared with
its larger peers.
Rating Sensitivities- IDRs, National and Support Ratings
Upside potential for the banks' IDRs and Support Rating may
result from an
upgrade of the Indonesian Country Ceiling. There is no rating
upside for
National Ratings as their National Ratings are already at the
top of the scale.
Downward rating pressure may arise from any developments
leading to a weakening
of perceived support from their parents, such as major changes
to ownership or a
significant weakening in their parents' financial ability,
although Fitch
believes this to be a remote prospect in the near- to
medium-term. Deterioration
in the banks' standalone financial profile is unlikely to impact
their IDRs and
National Rating unless the factors underpinning the parent
support also weaken.
Rating Sensitivities- VRs
Rating upside on the VR may result from more comparable
franchises relative to
the major Indonesian banks, while maintaining healthy
risk-adjusted
profitability, high core capitalisation, predominantly
deposit-funded balance
sheets, and sound asset quality record. Rating downside may
result from rapid
loan growth adversely affecting asset quality and capital, and
significantly
weakened profitability, particularly if the economic environment
were to
deteriorate.
Rating Sensitivities - Subsidiary's Ratings
The ratings of CNAF reflect Fitch's expectation of continued
strong support from
its majority shareholder, CIMB Niaga, and its ultimate parent,
CIMB Group. The
ratings also take into account CNAF's strong linkage with CIMB
Niaga as
illustrated in the common brand name, operational alignment and
funding support
through without-recourse joint financing scheme. Any significant
dilution in
ownership by, or perceived weakening support from CIMB Niaga and
CIMB Group
would put pressure on CNAF's ratings.
Rating Sensitivities - Debt Ratings
The ratings of the companies' Rupiah-denominated senior bonds
and bond programme
are the same as their National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings.
This is because
these debts constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior
unsecured obligations
of the concerned entities and rank equally with all their other
unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations. Any changes in the National
Long-Term and Short-Term
Ratings would affect these issue ratings.
The subordinated debts are rated two notches below the banks'
National Long-Term
Rating, comprising one notch for loss severity and one notch for
non-performance
risk to reflect their subordination status and coupon and/or
principal deferral
risk.
The list of rating actions is as below:
CIMB Niaga
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Rupiah Senior Bond Programme 1 2012 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond Programme 1 tranche 1 2012 affirmed at
'AAA(idn)'
Rupiah Subordinated bond affirmed at affirmed at 'AA(idn)'
OCBC NISP
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable
Long-Term Local Currency IDRs upgraded to 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Rupiah Subordinated bond affirmed at 'AA(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond Programme 1 2012 affirmed at
'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond Programme 1 tranche 1 2013 affirmed at
'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)'
UOBI
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
CNAF
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AA+(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Medium Term Notes affirmed at 'AA+(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bonds affirmed at 'AA+(idn)' /'F1+(idn)'
Contacts:
Primary Analysts:
Ambreesh Srivastava (International Ratings)
Senior Director
+65 67967218
Fitch Ratings Singapore PTE Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-5 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Iwan Wisaksana (National Ratings for CIMB Niaga)
Director
+62 21 2902 6406
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Level 20 Prudential Tower
Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav.79
Jakarta, Indonesia 12910
Julita Wikana (National Ratings for UOBI)
Director
+62 21 2902 6405
Stefanus Yuniardhi (National Ratings for OCBC NISP and CNAF)
Associate Director
+62 21 2902 6407
Secondary Analysts:
Iwan Wisaksana (International Ratings for CIMB Niaga)
Director
+62 21 2902 6406
Julita Wikana (National Ratings for CIMB Niaga, OCBC NISP and
CNAF)
Director
+62 21 2902 6405
Stefanus Yuniardhi (International Ratings for OCBC NISP and
National Rating for
UOBI)
Associate Director
+62 21 2902 6407
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies",
dated 10 August
2012, "National Ratings Criteria", dated 19 January 2011,
"Assessing and Rating
Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities", dated 5 December 2012,
"Rating
Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign" dated 12 December
2012 and "Finance
and Leasing Companies Rating Criteria", dated 12 December 2012,
are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
here
Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.