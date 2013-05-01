(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A+'
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of Cincinnati Financial Corporation's
(CINF) three
standard market property and casualty insurance subsidiaries and
its life
insurance subsidiary. Fitch has also affirmed the following
ratings for CINF:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full rating list follows at the
end of this
press release.
Key Rating Drivers
The affirmation reflects CINF's balance sheet strengths,
including: conservative
operating subsidiary capitalization, sizable holding company
cash and marketable
securities position, and moderate financial leverage ratio
(FLR). The score on
Fitch's Prism capital model was 'very strong' at year-end 2011
and is expected
to remain relatively constant at year-end 2012. Holding company
cash plus
marketable securities and the FLR were $1.3 billion and 14.6%,
respectively at
March 31, 2013.
With modest Superstorm Sandy losses, CINF returned to an
underwriting profit of
$137 million in 2012. Lower catastrophe losses led to a $78
million underwriting
profit in first quarter 2013, up from $9 million for the first
quarter in 2012.
The company reported sizable underwriting losses from 2008-2011,
with
catastrophe losses continuing to exceed the company's 10-year
average of 5.4% of
earned premium.
Fitch believes CINF's reserves are adequate and well managed.
The company has
reported favorable prior year reserve development in each of the
last 23 years.
Underwriting and pricing actions on the worst performing
workers' compensation
policies beginning in 2009 resulted in subsequent favorable
development of
reserves in 2010, 2011, and 2012, and similar reviews have been
conducted on
additional product lines.
CINF reported modestly favorable prior year reserve development,
which trimmed
0.3 points from the combined ratio of 91.2% for the three months
ending March
31, 2013.
Rating Sensitivities
Fitch's rating rationale anticipates P/C statutory operating
leverage to remain
below 1.0x, FLR to remain below 20%, Prism score to remain 'very
strong', and
the life company's RBC ratio to remain greater than 350%. Fitch
also assumes
that CINF will continue to maintain holding company cash and
marketable
securities, at least while underwriting performance is weak, to
exceed annual
shareholder dividends and interest expense of approximately $300
million.
The key rating trigger that could lead to a downgrade is a
combined ratio
exceeding 105% on a sustained basis, which is worse than the
median credit
sector factor for companies with an 'A' IFS rating.
Deterioration in current
balance sheet strengths, as defined in the previous paragraph,
could also lead
to a downgrade.
Fitch considers a rating upgrade to be unlikely in the near term
due to CINF's
regional footprint and concentrated Midwest catastrophe
exposures. Key rating
triggers that could lead to an upgrade over the longer term
include a material
and sustained improvement on 2008-2011 underwriting performance
and improved
catastrophe and overall risk management through difficult
underwriting and
economic conditions.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Cincinnati Financial Corporation
--IDR at 'A-';
--6.92% senior debentures due May 15, 2028 at 'BBB+';
--6.90% senior debentures due May 15, 2028 at 'BBB+';
--6.125% senior notes due Nov. 1, 2034 at 'BBB+'.
The Cincinnati Insurance Company
The Cincinnati Casualty Company
The Cincinnati Indemnity Company
The Cincinnati Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Martha M. Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Committee Chairperson
Mark E. Rouck, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Jan. 11, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
