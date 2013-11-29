Nov 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Citibank Korea's (CKI) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed CKI's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and SUPPORT RATING

CKI's IDRs and Support Rating reflect Fitch's belief that its parent Citibank, N.A. (Citi, A/Stable) has extremely high propensity to support the subsidiary. Fitch expects support, if needed, to be provided on a timely basis, in light of the parent's track record. CKI is effectively wholly owned (99.96%) by Citi. The Stable Outlook of CKI is in line with that of the parent.

In Fitch's view, CKI's linkage with Citi remains the same despite the business realignment in Korea. CKI has been a strategically important subsidiary for Citi and has the second-largest share of Citi's international consumer banking loan book. Fitch expects CKI's network banking service that uses Citi's global franchise will continue to expand robustly due to the demand from Korea's multinational corporates

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and Support Rating

Any change in Citi's ability to support CKI will directly affect CKI's IDRs. CKI's ratings will be reviewed upon any important change in its relationship with Citi or in Citi's willingness to provide support.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR

CKI's VR reflects the bank's strong capitalisation and the strong ordinary support from Citi, especially in risk-management and foreign-currency funding/liquidity. Most of CKI's foreign-currency funding comes from the group. The VR also takes into account its below industry-average loan quality, reliance on wholesale funding and pressure on profitability.

CKI has been restructuring its retail portfolio since early this year to adjust to slowing economic growth and increasingly high household leverage in Korea. As a result, CKI could face pressure on profitability while any attempt to reduce its workforce could trigger industrial action by its employees. The substantial reduction in the number of branches could also noticeably damage CKI's franchise in the local market.

CKI is shifting its focus to top-tier retail customers in all business lines, including credit cards, while continuing to focus on small- and medium-sized enterprises with overseas business. CKI's strategy to reduce exposure to high-margin sub-prime consumers and the implementation of cost-based lending rates for card loans from December 2013 will likely hurt CKI's income, given that card loans have been an important income source for CKI.

In Fitch's view, it would be very challenging for CKI to achieve the ambitious return on assets (ROA) target of about 1% in 2015 set by Citi, even if it manages to cut its personnel costs by half because its ROA was only 0.4% in January-September 2013. However, CKI's profitability could improve significantly in the long term, although it may not meet Citi's target, if it successfully executes its business realignment.

Fitch expects CKI's loan quality to improve gradually if it successfully repositions its retail portfolio to target top-tier consumers. CKI's precautionary-and-below loan ratio of 4.7% at end-3Q13 was higher than the commercial banks' average of 3.3%, due to its moderate loan quality for households and SMEs.

CKI's loans/customer deposits ratio is likely to increase, as it may have some difficulty maintaining retail deposits following the branch closures. The ratio increased to 119% at end-3Q13 from 109% at end-2012. Fitch expects the bank to maintain solid capitalisation - its Fitch core capital ratio was 16.3% at end-3Q13 - to absorb unexpected credit costs and it will be able to meet Basel III capital requirements without much difficulty.

Fitch has affirmed CKI's VR because it believes its sizable liquid securities portfolio and strong capitalisation function as a buffer to absorb a reasonable level of potential loss from the restructuring process.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR

The VR could be downgraded if CKI faces substantial difficulties in implementing its business restructuring or the restructuring negatively impacts the bank's franchise and weakens other credit metrics such as liquidity or capital significantly. Upside potential for the VR is limited due to its weakening liquidity/funding profile, its large exposure to non-mortgage retail loans, and political and regulatory changes in the banking and credit card business that focus on consumer protection.

CKI's ratings are as follows:

Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'

Support Rating affirmed at '1'