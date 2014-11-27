(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/HONG KONG, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Citibank Korea
Inc.'s (CKI) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The
Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has also affirmed CKI's Viability Rating (VR) at
'bbb+'. A full
rating list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and Support Rating
CKI's IDRs and Support Rating reflect Fitch's belief that its
parent Citibank,
N.A. (Citi; A/Stable) has an extremely high propensity to
provide timely
extraordinary support for the Korean subsidiary, if needed, in
light of the
parent's track record. CKI's Stable Outlook is in line with that
of the parent.
Fitch views CKI as a strategically important subsidiary of Citi.
In this regard,
Fitch rates CKI's Long-Term IDR one notch below Citi's. CKI is
effectively
wholly owned (99.96%) by Citi and shares the same brand name. It
is a key part
of Citi's extensive international banking operation. While the
level of
operational integration is high, Fitch sees some regulatory
restrictions on
transfers of capital. CKI's performance in recent years has been
mediocre and
long-term performance prospects will be dictated by the degree
of success in
realigning its business, given the challenging operating
environment in Korea -
especially for foreign bank subsidiaries.
CKI's ratings would be directly affected if Citi's ratings or
its relationship
with its parent were to change.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR
CKI's VR reflects the bank's very strong capitalisation and
strong ordinary
support from Citi, especially in risk management and
foreign-currency
funding/liquidity. Almost all of CKI's foreign-currency funding
comes from the
group. The VR also takes into account its weakening local
franchise, which is
contributing to noticeably below industry-average loan quality
(a function of
above-peer risk appetite), pressure on profitability and a
reliance on wholesale
funding.
Fitch expects CKI's loan quality to improve gradually if it
successfully
repositions its retail portfolio to target top-tier consumers.
CKI's
precautionary-and-below loan (PBL) ratio of 5.6% at end-3Q14 was
significantly
worse than the commercial banks' average of about 2.9%. The PBL
ratio
deteriorated from 3.8% at end-2013 because of a decline in loan
quality in
credit card receivables and corporate loans.
CKI has been focusing of revolving credit card receivables, in
line with its
parent's practice and unlike its local peers. Starting 2014, the
local regulator
has guided banks in Korea to classify as precautionary the
receivables from the
borrowers with a record of using more than 80% of their
revolving limits.
To cope with the challenging operating environment and
increasingly high
household leverage in Korea, CKI reduced the size of its retail
operation
significantly in 1H14. It closed about 30% of its branches and
cut its staff
size by 15%. Fitch estimates CKI's underlying profitability, as
measured by
return on assets (ROA), to be 0.4%. This is still significantly
short of the
ambitious target of about 1% ROA set by the parent. The switch
in the focus of
its retail loan portfolio to high-end consumers from the current
sub-prime
segment (that is, revolving credit card receivables) could
further weaken its
profitability. Fitch does not rule out further downsizing at CKI
in a few years.
CKI's poor progress in penetrating the local market and its
recent downsizing
have resulted in a smaller local franchise and retail deposit
base. CKI's ratio
of loans to customer deposits rose to 125% at end-3Q14 from 119%
at end-2013 and
is likely to continue to climb. That said, its sizeable liquid
securities
portfolio and liquidity support from the group provide a large
cushion for any
reasonable amount of challenges to its liquidity/funding in the
future.
Fitch expects CKI to maintain, if not gradually raise, its
system-high Fitch
core capital ratio of 16.6% at end-3Q14, given limited asset
growth prospects
and the regulatory challenge in paying out excessive dividends.
CKI uses the
standardised approach to measure credit risk, which is
consistent with the
global group's practice.
Unsuccessful or delayed execution of CKI's realignment strategy,
which could
manifest in further deterioration in its local franchise and key
financial
metrics, would lead to a downgrade of its VR. This includes
underlying
profitability remaining weaker-than-expected by Fitch and loan
quality remaining
noticeably weaker than peers. Upside potential for the VR is
limited due to
CKI's shrinking franchise and liquidity/funding profile which,
although sizeable
now, is weakening. It is also limited by CKI's large exposure to
non-mortgage
retail loans.
The full list of rating actions follows:
CKI
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
VR affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Heakyu Chang
Director
+82 2 3278 8363
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F, 97 Uisadang dae-ro
Youngdeungpo-gu
Seoul 150-737 Korea
Secondary Analyst
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014 and
"Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10 August
2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.